Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Despite some normal dips along the way, the Blue Jays have been able to count on their hitting this season.

They do not become anxious when their starting pitcher gives up three runs in the first inning as right-hander Drew Hutchison did Wednesday.

“It’s the first inning and the game’s just getting started, and with the group of guys we have, I don’t think anybody is not gonna feel confident about the rest of that game,” right fielder Jose Bautista said.

They also knew that the Minnesota Twins had right-hander Tyler Duffey on the mound, and he was making his major league debut.

When the Blue Jays got to bat in the first inning, they went right to work. Third baseman Josh Donaldson hit a two-run homer.

In the second inning, Bautista hit his fifth career grand slam, and the Blue Jays led 6-3. Designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion added a three-run homer in the fourth, and it was 9-3. That was enough to withstand the fifth, in which the Twins scored four unearned runs. The Blue Jays’ bullpen took over and finished off a 9-7 win.

“We did what we do best,” Bautista said. “We scored some runs, and it was enough to get the win.”

The Blue Jays are a stronger team than they were slightly more than a week ago. They added five players, including shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and left-hander David Price.

“As a team, obviously the more established bodies that are confident when you go out there to play, most likely the better end result,” Bautista said. “That has something to do with it. But I wouldn’t look too much into it.”

Bautista does not change his attitude just because the bases are loaded.

“Same thing I think about every other at-bat,” Bautista said. “The situation for me doesn’t change in that moment. If anything, I feel more confident because I know the pitcher can’t walk me, he can’t pitch around me and he has nowhere to go but throw something in the zone.”

The Blue Jays won the first three games of the four-game series with the Twins, one of their competitors for a wild-card spot.

However, Toronto still has a chance to win the American League East. The Blue Jays visit New York starting Friday for a three-game series against the Yankees, who lead the division.

The Jays’ offense and their confidence will be put to the test.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-52

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 8-8, 3.37 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 11-5, 3.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mark Buehrle will make his 22nd start of the season Thursday in the finale of a four-game series against the Twins at Rogers Centre. In his past 11 starts, Buehrle is 5-1 with a 1.97 ERA, including his most recent outing, a no-decision in Toronto’s 7-6 loss to City Royals when he allowed four runs (three earned) and five hits in seven innings. He is 29-19 with a 3.68 ERA in 53 career outings (51 starts) against the Twins.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March) has said all along -- even though his season was declared over -- that he is aiming to return in September after injuring his knee during a fielding drill during spring training. Although manager John Gibbons said a return is “farfetched,” Stroman threw off a mound for the first time Wednesday at Duke University, where he is taking classes. He is tentatively scheduled for to start a rehab assignment on Aug. 21. Gibbons said Stroman would ill not pushed, and if he were to see September action, it would be out of the bullpen. Stroman was expected to be a key cog in the rotation this season after going 11-6 with a 3.65 ERA last year as a rookie.

--3B Josh Donaldson hit his 28th homer of the season in the first inning Tuesday in a 3-1 win over the Twins. It was his 18th home run this season that either gave the Blue Jays the lead or tied the game, which is tied for the major league lead with Angels CF Mike Trout. Donaldson’s 29th homer of the season in the first inning of the 9-7 win over the Twins on Wednesday cut the Jays’ deficit to 3-2 and was his 20th homer this year at Rogers Centre. The 29 homers tie his career high set last year with Oakland. He needed 608 at-bats last year to reach that total and 421 at-bats this season. He has homered in three consecutive games. He has a 23-game hitting streak against the Twins and has homered in his past four games against them and five of the past six.

--RHP Aaron Sanchez dropped the appeal of his three-game suspension and started serving it Wednesday when the Blue Jays beat the Twins 9-7. He was suspended after he was ejected from the game Sunday for hitting SS Alcides Escobar with a pitch in the eighth inning. Manager John Gibbons said he felt that Sanchez needed a couple of days of rest, anyway. Sanchez pitched one inning Tuesday against the Twins. He insisted that he did not intentionally hit Escobar. Plate umpire Jim Wolf had warned both teams in the first inning Sunday after Royals RHP Edinson Volquez hit Blue Jays 3B Josh Donaldson with a pitch.

--LF Ben Revere singled in the fourth inning for his first hit with the Blue Jays and finished the game 2-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt. He had gone 0-for-13 with Toronto and 0-for-16 including his final three at-bats with the Phillies. Revere also has a sacrifice fly since joining the Blue Jays.

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins pitched around two ninth-inning singles to notch his first save with the Blue Jays and third of the season Wednesday in a 9-7 win over the Twins. Hawkins, acquired last week from the Rockies, is the 13th pitcher to record a save against every major league team. He has at least one save for eight major league teams. At 42, he is the oldest pitcher to have a save for the Blue Jays. LHP Darren Oliver was 41 when he had two saves for Toronto in 2012.

--RHP Jose Bautista hit the fifth career grand slam in the second inning Wednesday in Toronto’s 9-7 win over the Twins. It was his first bases-loaded homer since Sept. 30, 2010, at Minnesota. He has 21 homers in 48 career games against the Twins. When he walked in the fourth, it snapped a streak of 49 plate appearances without one, the longest he has gone without a walk since the start of the 2012 season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was definitely up early in the game. He couldn’t get anything down. Sometimes I think he overthrows, he’s looking for power when that’s not really who he is.” -- Manager John Gibbons, on RHP Drew Hutchison, who lasted five innings and got the win Wednesday as the Blue Jays beat the Twins 9-7.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw off a mound for the first time at Duke University on Aug. 5, and he is tentatively scheduled to start a rehab assignment Aug. 21. He hopes to return in September.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez (suspended)

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Munenori Kawasaki

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Chris Colabello