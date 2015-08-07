Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Blue Jays hope their 8-2 homestand gives them momentum going into a three-game series at Yankee Stadium that starts Friday.

Toronto is heading in the right direction after completing a four-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 9-3 win Thursday.

”I hope so,“ manager John Gibbons said. ”Hopefully it has some effect going into that series. (The Yankees’) offense is just like ours, it’s really caught fire.

“As far as runs scored, they’re closing in on what we’ve done. They’ve been on a pretty good outburst. They’re custom-made for that ballpark, the short right field wall. It’s going to start on the mound, we have to pitch well, give our offense a chance and play good defense. It’s simple, but it’s not.”

The Blue Jays, who are 13-6 since the All-Star break and riding a five-game winning streak, have worked their way to within 4 1/2 games of the first-place Yankees in the American League East. Toronto also occupies a wild-card spot.

The Blue Jays (58-52) also will play the Yankees (61-46) in a three-game series at Rogers Centre from Aug. 14-16.

Over the past two weeks, the Blue Jays became a stronger team. They added shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, left-handed ace David Price, right-handed relievers LaTroy Hawkins and Mark Lowe and left fielder Ben Revere. The cost was heavy in prospects, but the Blue Jays needed to do something to change what was a boring narrative for too many seasons.

The atmosphere at Rogers Centre is the best since the World Series championship seasons of 1992-93, the last time the Blue Jays were in the postseason.

”It’s fun, the city’s buzzing,“ said left-hander Mark Buehrle, who earned his 12th win Thursday. ”The clubhouse in here, you’ve got that feel every day coming to the field, ‘Who’s next?’ If it’s a rookie pitching or a guy that’s been around for while, we’ve got that feel of, ‘Whose butt are we going to kick today?’ That’s a good feeling. We haven’t had that the couple of years I’ve been here.

“We’ve got a big series coming up. It’s not a secret. I don’t think this makes or breaks our season. We’ve got a lot of games left. But it is a big series at this time, and we’d like to go in there and try to win the series, but at the same time, if we don’t win the series, we’re not calling the season off. We’ve got a great team and Alex (Anthopoulos, the general manager,) did a great job getting these guys in here. We’re feeling pretty good.”

He compared the feeling around the team to 2005, when he was with the Chicago White Sox. They won the World Series that year.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-52

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 6-10, 4.06 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Nathan Eovaldi, 11-2, 4.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP R.A. Dickey will start Friday in the opener of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium. He held the Royals to two hits and no runs in seven innings Sunday to earn the decision in the Blue Jays’ 5-2 win. In his past 12 starts, he is 4-5 with a 2.70 ERA and the team is 6-6. Dickey is 7-3 with a 2.43 ERA in 18 career appearances, including 12 starts, against the Yankees. He is 1-0 with a 1.26 ERA in two starts this season.

--DH Edwin Encarnacion had a two-run homer, two doubles and four RBIs in the Jays’ 9-3 win over the Twins on Thursday. He extended his hitting streak to nine games, in which he is batting .438 (14-for-32). He has reached base in 14 consecutive games. On Wednesday, he had a streak of nine straight games reaching base least twice snapped, though he hit a three-run homer. The streak equaled the longest in club history, a mark set by RF Jose Bautista in 2010. Encarnacion’s home run Thursday was the 250th of his career.

--LHP Mark Buehrle allowed two home runs Thursday in the Blue Jays’ 9-3 win over the Twins as he improved his record to 12-5. It was the first time he allowed two homers in a game since June 9 against the Marlins. Buehrle threw seven innings of three-run ball. He allowed one walk, giving him a total of two walks in his past 51 2/3 innings. “It wasn’t one of my best nights,” Buehrle said. “Didn’t feel the greatest, but you’re going to have those starts throughout the course of the year. Didn’t feel the best in the bullpen, and I think Pete (Walker, the pitching coach,) knew that and he came out a few times and kind of asked me how I felt. The frustrating things is to come out with (83) pitches. It’s not ideal to me. In the course of the season, you’re going to have you good days and your bad days. and today was a bad day.”

--LHP Brett Cecil has retired 13 consecutive batters since allowing a single to RF Nelson Cruz in Seattle on July 25. He has not allowed a run in 14 games (13 innings) and has held hitters to a .178 batting average (8-for-45) in that span. He did not pitch Thursday.

--LF Ben Revere was 3-for-4 with three runs in the Jays’ 9-3 win over the Twins on Thursday. It was his first three-hit game since July 22 against the Rays when he was with the Phillies. He was traded to Toronto on July 31, and after going 0-for-13 with the Blue Jays, he is on a 5-for-7 tear.

--3B Josh Donaldson was 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, one RBI and one stolen base in the Blue Jays’ 9-3 win over the Twins. He has hit safely in 24 consecutive games against Minnesota, the longest active streak in the majors against any team by a player. The stolen base was his first since June 6 against the Astros.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Buehrle got another win tonight. He labored most of the game. I thought he was a little bit off, but he gives up three runs, so you tip your hat to the guy.” -- Manager John Gibbons, on LHP Mark Buehrle, who helped the Blue Jays beat the Twins 9-3 Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw off a mound for the first time at Duke University on Aug. 5, and he is tentatively scheduled to start a rehab assignment Aug. 21. He hopes to return in September.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez (suspended)

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Munenori Kawasaki

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Chris Colabello