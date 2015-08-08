Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- In 1993, the Toronto Blue Jays were the defending World Champions and trying to hold off a pesky challenger in the New York Yankees. They came into Yankee Stadium in the first week of August with a one-game lead and they left New York with the same lead.

Fast forward a little over 22 years later and the Blue Jays are the challenger playing an August series with major significance for them in New York for the first time since besting the Yankees by seven games in the AL East and winning their second straight championship.

From that series until Friday, Toronto had played 31 games in August in New York and has won 11 times. Their deficit from first place after those games has not been fewer than 8 1/2 games (2006) and following a four-game sweep here two years ago with a roster many had high hopes for, the Blue Jays were 57-71 and 17 1/2 games.

Those facts explain why Toronto’s pregame clubhouse made it seem like the Boston Red Sox were in New York, especially when manager John Gibbons spoke in his office and left-hander David Price talked while in the dugout before right fielder Jose Bautista’s 10th-inning solo home run gave the Blue Jays a 2-1 victory over the Yankees.

Those sessions drew crowds of at least 20 media members and probably close to 30.

Two weeks ago it likely wouldn’t have been the case for the Blue Jays, but it all changed with a stunning late-night trade for shortstop Troy Tulowitzki from the Colorado Rockies on July 27 and followed by a deal for Price three days later.

“It was unexpected,” said Tulowitzki, who found out about the trade when he was pulled in the top of the ninth inning in a game at Wrigley Field. “It was a moment I’ll never forget. It was weird to say to least. I thought I was going to be definitely informed that something was going on. To be just taken out of the game and find out right there was surreal just because how I imagined it if it would ever go down.”

“When they got Tulo, I was like wow,” Price said. “Their lineup was already good enough. I saw he was hitting the leadoff spot and that’s kind of unfair and two or three days later, I was traded to be part of the Blue Jays organization as well. Going from the lineup in Detroit to here, it’s crazy I could go to a lineup that scores more runs.”

If Tulowitzki was surprised, how about the reaction of longtime manager John Gibbons. Gibbons was aware GM Alex Anthopoulos was trying to make some trades but deals of this magnitude?

“He talked about it probably a couple of weeks before he made the move, Gibbons said. ”I think we all thought it was far-fetched. It was him basically throwing out different names. I think you heard rumor, he was open to a trade and this was probably the last place he’d probably go.

“It was kind of a shock. I thought we might add a couple of pieces but I didn’t think it was going to be those two.”

Now it is those two and the Blue Jays have 12 games remaining against the Yankees to use their two newest big names to try and get their first division title since the days of Roberto Alomar, Rickey Henderson, Joe Carter, Paul Molitor, Devon White, Juan Guzman and Dave Stewart.

“It’s big,” said Price, who is Toronto’s biggest in-season acquisition for a pitcher since David Cone in 1992. “It’s absolutely big. This is the team that’s in front of us in the standings right now.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-52

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP David Price, 10-4, 2.45 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Ivan Nova, 4-3, 3.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Price makes his second start with the Blue Jays Saturday afternoon against the Yankees. He will be hoping his second start of the year against New York goes better than his previous two starts against them. In those games, Price has allowed 16 runs and 22 hits in 4 1/3 innings. “I’ve given up more runs than I’ve gotten outs against the Yankees in my last two starts,” Price said. “I‘m going to throw the ball better tomorrow. I have the utmost confidence in myself to throw the ball the way I‘m capable of throwing it.” Lifetime against the Yankees, Price is 10-7 with a 4.41 ERA in 27 appearances (26 starts). Price made his debut with Toronto Monday against Minnesota when he struck out 11 while allowing a run and three hits in eight innings in a 5-1 win.

--RHP Aaron Sanchez served the final game of his three-game suspension for intentionally throwing at Kansas City SS Alcides Escobar Sunday. Sanchez initially was going to appeal but decided not to and began serving the ban Wednesday. Sanchez is 6-4 with a 3.39 ERA in six starts and 11 relief appearances.

--RF Jose Bautista has three home runs beyond the ninth inning after hitting the tiebreaking solo home run with one out in the 10th on Friday. The home run was his first in extra innings since getting one July 9, 2011 against RHP Chris Perez in a game against the Cleveland Indians. Bautista also reached 25 home runs for the sixth straight year and his 24 home runs off New York pitching is the most by any major leaguer since the start of the 2010 season.

--RHP R.A. Dickey is winless in his last five starts at Yankee Stadium but only because Toronto’s offense had a quiet night. He wound up allowing one earned run and six hits in seven innings and since the All-Star break, Dickey is 3-0 with a 0.99 ERA in five starts.

--3B Josh Donaldson established a career high with his 30th home run Friday. His previous career best was 29 for the Oakland Athletics last season. Donaldson has 28 of his home runs as a third baseman, the most by a Blue Jay at third base since Troy Glaus connected 33 times in 2006.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve been playing really well. Coming in here, this is a team we’re chasing. We got to beat them sooner or later.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, after his team beat the Yankees for the sixth time in the last 27 meetings in New York

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw off a mound for the first time at Duke University on Aug. 5, and he is tentatively scheduled to start a rehab assignment Aug. 21. He hopes to return in September.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez (suspended)

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Munenori Kawasaki

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Chris Colabello