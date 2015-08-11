Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- During their biggest series in New York after the All-Star break in 22 years, there were a number of moments helping the Blue Jays maintain their roll.

There were big swings via two home runs apiece from third baseman Josh Donaldson and right fielder Jose Bautista, a grand slam by first baseman Justin Smoak and a tack-on home run by shortstop Troy Tulowitzki.

None of those would have mattered had the Blue Jays lost the games or blown some games late.

Toronto turned in a flawless bullpen performance during its first three-game sweep in New York since May 22-25, 2003 and the biggest out during Sunday’s 2-0 win came from its oldest player when LaTroy Hawkins stranded two by getting the final two outs of the seventh.

In his 1,029th career appearance, Hawkins needed only nine pitches. After right-hander Marco Estrada allowed his third hit of the game to third baseman Chase Headley, Hawkins entered with runners at first and second.

“Stay calm, make your pitches and make your pitches and get out of this,” said Hawkins, who has held left-handed hitters to a .205 average (9-for-44). “That’s my thought process. You have to be comfortable being uncomfortable kind of in that uncomfortable situation. This isn’t like my first time there. I’ve been there before.”

For the first out, Hawkins retired shortstop Didi Gregorius on a lineout. For the final out, Hawkins struck out second baseman Stephen Drew with a high fastball in a moment that can be viewed as the turning point to Toronto’s eighth straight victory.

“He’s still got pretty good velocity,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said. “You figure at his age you start losing that a little bit. He’s not what he was as a young kid but he’s turned himself into a pretty good pitcher. The big thing in those situations, the guys that have been through it 20-plus years. He’s been through many of those things. He’s not going to always get the results you want but he’s not going to be distracted or intimidated or anything like that and that’s key in those big innings.”

For as much notoriety Toronto’s powerful offense has been getting recently, its bullpen has been pretty good recently.

Hawkins has allowed one earned run over his last 19 innings. Left-hander Brett Cecil, who lost his closer’s job in April has turned in 15 straight scoreless appearances, Aaron Sanchez has allowed one hit and three batters to reach since returning from the DL July 25 and rookie closer Roberto Osuna has recorded his last 10 save opportunities after throwing 17 pitches in his two saves against the Yankees.

“You can’t win anything without a good bullpen,” Gibbons said. “We’ve had our struggles a time or two getting to the last couple of innings. It’s starting to iron itself out.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-52

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Kendall Graverman, 6-7, 3.90 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 10-2, 5.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Drew Hutchison is one of three pitchers, not including new acquisition LHP David Price, with double-digit victories for the Blue Jays but it’s a by-product of run support. Heading into Tuesday’s start against the Oakland Athletics, the Blue Jays have scored 30 runs over his last four starts and Hutchison is 2-0 with a 6.75 ERA. Hutchison last pitched Wednesday against Minnesota and during Toronto’s 9-7 win, he allowed seven runs (three earned) and seven hits in five innings. Hutchison last faced the Athletics July 6 in Oakland, when he allowed three earned runs and eight hits over 5 2/3 innings in a 4-2 loss.

--2B/SS Cliff Pennington joined the Blue Jays Sunday after being acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday. He made his debut as a pinch hitter with the bases loaded in the seventh inning and struck out swinging against LHP Justin Wilson and also drew a walk in the ninth. Pennington is the sixth player the Blue Jays have acquired in a trade since July 26 and is expected to see time at second base and occasionally at shortstop when Troy Tulowitzki gets the day off or is the designated hitter.

--1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion was given the day from Toronto’s starting lineup and will have two days off before Tuesday’s game against the Oakland Athletics. Encarnacion is batting .400 (16-for-40) during a season-high 11-game hitting streak and has a .455 on base percentage while reaching safely in his last 14 games. Encarnacion appeared to injure his left finger on a swing in the eighth inning Saturday but stayed in and singled a few pitches later.

--INF Munenori Kawasaki’s fourth stint with the Blue Jays ended Sunday when he was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo to create room on the active roster for 2B/SS Cliff Pennington. Kawasaki was most recently recalled Aug. 1 and, in 13 games with the Blue Jays, he has batted .167 (3-for-18).

--DH Chris Colabello went down briefly when a pitch by Yankees RHP Adam Warren appeared to hit his left arm/wrist but replays showed the pitch hit most of his elbow guard. The trainer came out to look and Colabello stayed in the game.

--3B Josh Donaldson hit his fourth straight home run in the first inning and nine of his 31 home runs have been in the opening inning. His home run also marked the 15th straight game he reached base safely and in those games Donaldson is batting .351 (20-for-57) with eight runs and 18 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve been playing really well. Coming in here, this is a team we’re chasing. We got to beat them sooner or later.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, after his team beat the Yankees for the sixth time in the last 27 meetings in New York

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Edwin Encarnacion (sore left finger) aggravated an existing ailment Aug. 8, and he didn’t play Aug. 9. He is day-to-day.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw off a mound for the first time at Duke University on Aug. 5, and he is tentatively scheduled to start a rehab assignment Aug. 21. He hopes to return in September.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Chris Colabello