Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Drew Hutchison has been a concern for the Toronto Blue Jays.

He has done well enough at home but he cannot win on the road. And even though he has a gaudy won-lost record, he has a high ERA and has been blessed with good run support.

However, Tuesday was one of those games in which he earned the win. He pitched into the eighth inning, even though he was removed after a leadoff infield single. By allowing four hits and two runs he improved his record to 11-2 for the season despite an ERA of 5.26.

He is 9-1 with a 2.68 ERA in 11 starts at Rogers Centre this season. In 11 starts on the road, he is 2-1 with a 9.00 ERA.

But the encouraging aspect of his outing on Tuesday was the way he pitched.

“But you know what, he definitely had better command tonight,” manager John Gibbons said. “I didn’t think he was overthrowing. That’s what’s got him in trouble a little bit in the past. He gave up that run, (designated hitter Danny) Valencia got that knock, and then he really kicked it in. And of course he took it into the eighth inning, and good for him. He’s been kind of the whipping boy around here lately and to step up like that, it’s big.”

Hutchison said he has talked about not trying to overpowering. He has been told that often when he is in a jam it would be better to take a little bit off his pitches than to try to throw harder.

“It’s something we talked about a little bit after last start and a couple of other times,” Hutchison said. “When I said staying under control, I thought I did a better job of that. And again, in the situation sometimes you tend to try to do a little bit too much or you want to get out of it so bad you try to do a little bit too much instead of just taking the foot off the gas a little bit and executing pitches.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-52

STREAK: Won nine

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Aaron Brooks, 1-0, 2.41 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 6-10, 3.93 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP R.A. Dickey will make his 24th start of the season Wednesday in the middle game of a three-game series with the Oakland Athletics. He flipped in the rotation with LHP Mark Buehrle, who will get an extra day of rest by pitching Thursday. Dickey is 3-1 with a 1.25 ERA in his past six starts. He is 1-0 with a 2.16 ERA in his one start against Oakland this year. He is 3-5 with a 4.16 ERA in 17 career games, including 13 starts, against the Athletics. “We’re just going to give Buehrle an extra day,” manager John Gibbons said. “He was a little beat up the last time out. He’s an old man you know and this time of year it’s not going to hurt him.”

--DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion (sore left middle finger) did not play for the second game in a row Tuesday. He is on an 11-game hitting streak, batting .400 (16-for-40) with two homers and eight RBIs. He has hit in 15 of his past 16 games, batting .356 (21-for-59). He took Sunday off to rest the finger injury that has been nagging him for several days but even with the day off in the schedule Monday, also needed to take off Tuesday. Manager John Gibbons said he is day to day.

--RF Jose Bautista hit his 27th homer of the season in the fifth inning Tuesday in the 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics. He has homered in four of his past six games and 20 of his homers have some since June 1. He extended his hitting streak to seven games 9-for-29 (.310).

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery) threw off a mound in Dunedin, Fla., on Tuesday and said it felt “great.” He is scheduled for another bullpen session on Friday. He is trying for a return in September even though he was declared out for the season when surgery was performed in March.

--INF/OF Chris Colabello was 3-for-4 with two doubles in the 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday. He extended his hitting streak to eight games, 10-for-23 (.435).

--RHP Drew Hutchison allowed four hits, two walks and two runs while striking out six in seven-plus innings Tuesday in a 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics. He is 9-1 with a 2.68 ERA in 11 starts at Rogers Centre this season and has won six straight decisions there. He is 2-1 with a 9.00 ERA in 11 starts on the road.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just thought he was much more under control tonight. I didn’t see him overthrowing, like I said earlier, and that’s key for him. He’s got a good, quick arm, the ball jumps at you pretty good. So he doesn’t need to reach back for that little extra.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, on RHP Drew Hutchison after a win vs. Oakland on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Edwin Encarnacion (sore left finger) aggravated an existing ailment Aug. 8, and he didn’t play Aug. 9-11. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw off a mound for the first time at Duke University on Aug. 5. He threw off a mound in Dunedin, Fla., Aug. 11. He is tentatively scheduled to start a rehab assignment Aug. 21. He hopes to return in September.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Chris Colabello