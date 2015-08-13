Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays made a little bit of history on Wednesday.

More important, they moved into first place in the American League East by a half game over the New York Yankees.

They did the trick with a 10- 3 win over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday that extended their winning streak to 10 games.

They also had an 11-game winning streak this season June 2-14.

They are the first American League team since the 1977 Kansas City Royals to have two winning streaks of 10 or more games in the same season. That was the Blue Jays’ first year of existence.

The National League Atlanta Braves did it in 2013 with 10-game and 14-game winning streaks.

The Blue Jays are 18-6 since the All-Star break and after completing their three-game series with Oakland on Thursday afternoon will play the Yankees in a three-game series starting Friday. The Blue Jays swept New York in a three-game series at Yankee Stadium last weekend.

Manager John Gibbons was asked if recent events seem surreal to him.

“Not really,” he said. “We’ve had some streaks in the past, we just haven’t had two of them. We’ve had some long ones here the last couple of years -- 11 games I think twice, earlier this year and last year and even the year before we had a nice little streak and came back and got the team back to .500 then, you know we uhh....”

He made sort of a snapping sound, indicating that when October came around they were on the outside looking in as they have since 1993 when they won their second straight World Series championship.

”That’s hard to do,“ Gibbons said of the streaks. ”It’s really hard to win big league baseball games period, you know. But to win that many in a row everything’s got to go your way and that’s what’s been happening.

“There’s no question there’s a different feeling in that room, very confident. But it’s a very professional team in there, guys are really focused now.”

Infielder/outfielder Chris Colabello, whose three-run homer in the first inning, got things going on Wednesday, said the team understands the reality.

”I don’t think being in first place on August whatever is it -- 10th, 11th, 12th, something like that. ... I mean it’s great, don’t get me wrong,“ he said. ”But I don’t think that’s the end goal. Obviously I think everybody in this clubhouse is aware we want to be in first place in when the last pitch is thrown in (game) 162. That’s when it’s important.

“It’s a matter of going out there and going about our business the same way. I don’t think anything’s going to change, obviously. Nice to be on a good little stretch here but it’s just a matter of coming to the park every day and taking care of business, not worrying about what anybody else is doing.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-52

STREAK: Won 10

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 12-4, 2.06 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 12-5, 3.34 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mark Buehrle will make his 23rd start of the season Thursday in the finale of a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics at Rogers Centre. Originally scheduled to pitch Wednesday, he was flipped with RHP R.A. Dickey, who started Wednesday instead to give him an extra day. Although he said he had a bad night last Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, he allowed five hits, one walk and three runs in seven innings to earn the win. He has a win over Oakland this season, going seven innings with eight hits, no walks and one run on July 21. In his career against the A‘s, he is 9-14 with a 3.57 ERA in 33 games (29 starts). Starting May 29, he has made 13 starts and is 7-1 with a 2.31 ERA and three complete games.

--DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion (sore left middle finger) did not play for the third game in a row Wednesday but manager John Gibbons said he could be available Thursday for the finale of the three-game series with the Oakland Athletics. He is on an 11-game hitting streak, batting .400 (16-for-40) with two homers and eight RBIs. Gibbons said he did not feel that the injury was serious enough to consider a stint on the disabled list.

--RF Jose Bautista was 2-for-4 with a double Wednesday in the 10-3 win over the Oakland Athletics. He extended his hitting streak to eight games 11-for-33 (.333).

--RHP R.A. Dickey allowed six hits, two walks and three runs in six innings in the 10-3 win over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday for his fourth straight win. He is 4-0 with a 1.49 ERA in six starts since the All-Star break.

--INF/OF Chris Colabello was 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and four RBIs in the 10-3 win over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday. He stretched his hit streak to nine games, batting .462 (12-for-26).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Finally got some runs for (RHP R.A.) Dickey on a night when he needed them.” --Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, after a win vs. Oakland on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Edwin Encarnacion (sore left finger) aggravated an existing ailment Aug. 8, and he didn’t play Aug. 9-12. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw off a mound for the first time at Duke University on Aug. 5. He threw off a mound in Dunedin, Fla., Aug. 11. He is tentatively scheduled to start a rehab assignment Aug. 21. He hopes to return in September.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Chris Colabello