Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays’ winning streak will end -- perhaps on Friday when the New York Yankees visit Rogers Centre.

“It’s going to end eventually,” said left-hander Mark Buehrle, who pitched into the eighth inning in Toronto’s 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday. “Put me on record saying we’re not going to win the rest of the games here on out.”

“I think we’ll lose at least one more game I would think,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons quipped after Thursday’s game. “We’re on a nice little roll now.”

The win over Oakland put the Blue Jays’ streak at 11. It equals a franchise best and it is the second time this season they have won 11 in a row. The previous time this season was June 2-14. The Blue Jays have become the first team with more than one 11-game winning streaks since the 1954 Cleveland Indians.

“It’s fun,” Buehrle said. “Don’t like to talk about it and don’t really pay too much attention to it. Every day’s a new day and we go out there and try to play the best game at that day and try to win that game.”

The winning streak will end but the Blue Jays have put themselves in serious contention for a postseason spot with the ability to control their own destiny.

When the current streak began with a 5-2 win over the Kansas City Royals on Aug. 2, they were third in the American League East, six games removed from the first-place New York Yankees.

But they have moved into first place in the AL East during their surge. They entered Thursday with lead of one-half game over the Yankees, who visit Rogers Centre for a three-game series starting Friday. The Blue Jays swept the Yankees in a three-game series last weekend in New York.

Gibbons did not feel that the reversal in roles will means the weekend series will have a different feel to it.

“It’s such a close lead that I don’t think it matters much,” he said. “I just know our guys are feeling good, we’re confident right now playing, we’re on that nice little roll. It means something. But it’s a different bunch in there, very professional. I don’t think they get caught up in all that.”

“I don’t think the feeling is any different,” said infielder Ryan Goins, who hit a three-run home on Thursday. “I don’t think it’s going to matter the rest of the season who’s in the other dugout. We’ve still got to come here, we’ve got to play our game, we’ve got to pitch, we’ve got to hit and we’ve got to play defense.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-52

STREAK: Won 11

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Ivan Nova, 4-4, 3.52 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP David Price, 11-4, 2.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Price will make his third start for the Blue Jays and his 24th overall in the opener of a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre. He is 2-0 with a 0.60 ERA in his two starts with Toronto after he was acquired in a trade with the Detroit Tigers on July 30. In 28 games (27 starts) in his career against the Yankees, he is 11-7 with a 4.23 ERA.

--DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion (sore left middle finger) did not play for the fourth game in a row Thursday but manager John Gibbons said he could be available Friday for the opener of the three-game series with the New York Yankees. He is on an 11-game hitting streak, batting .400 (16-for-40) with two homers and eight RBIs.

--RF Jose Bautista was 0-for-3 Thursday in the 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics. It snapped his hitting streak at eight games, 11-for-33 (.333).

--LHP Mark Buehrle won his fourth straight decision Thursday when he pitched seven-plus innings in a 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics. In 13 starts since June 1, he has a 2.17 ERA and a 7-1 record. He worked out of a bases loaded jam with none out in the first inning Thursday. The key was a 1-2-3 double play comebacker to Buehrle on a curveball. “I think when he got out of the bases-loaded jam, no out, it really sums him up,” manager John Gibbons said. “He’s got that knack of making a big pitch, something good happens while he’s out there. It’s really tough to knock him out. They may score some runs off him but it’s really tough to knock him out. We’ve seen many a start where he’ll give up some early in the game, the next thing you know he still goes six-seven innings sometimes. We’ve seen that a few times.”

--INF/OF Chris Colabello was 0-for-3 in the 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics on Thursday. It ended his hit streak at nine games, 12-for-26 (.462).

--INF Ryan Goins, playing shortstop Thursday as SS Troy Tulowitzki had a day off, hit a three-run homer in the second inning in a 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics. It was his fourth homer of the season. His on-base percentage in his past 12 games is .405.

--RHP Roberto Osuna earned his 12th consecutive save Thursday in the 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics. It is the third longest active saves streak in the American League. In the games in which he has a save, his earned-run average is 0.64 over 14 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was one of those games. We were fortunate to get that big inning and Jesse Chavez was really, really good. Good win.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, af

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

a win over the A’s on Thursday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Edwin Encarnacion (sore left middle finger) aggravated an existing ailment Aug. 8, and he didn’t play Aug. 9-13. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw off a mound for the first time at Duke University on Aug. 5. He threw off a mound in Dunedin, Fla., Aug. 11. He is tentatively scheduled to start a rehab assignment Aug. 21. He hopes to return in September.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Chris Colabello