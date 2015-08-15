Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- It was a game when streaks came to an end for the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

Their second 11-game winning streak of the season ended when they lost 4-3 to the New York Yankees with pinch-hitter Carlos Beltran hitting a three-run homer against right-handed reliever Aaron Sanchez in the eighth inning.

Their 33-inning shutout streak against the Yankees came to a halt in the eighth inning as well when third baseman Chase Headley hit an RBI double. It was the longest any team ever has held the Yankees without a run.

Headley’s hit also snapped a 20-inning scoreless streak by Blue Jays left-hander David Price, who was charged with three runs in the eighth.

And Beltran’s homer ended a run of 25 straight innings without allowing a run by the Blue Jays bullpen.

The loss also put the Blue Jays back into second in the American League East, a half-game behind the Yankees who regained first.

Once again it was a playoff atmosphere at Rogers Centre with the eighth sellout crowd of the season.

“Again, that was an unbelievable atmosphere,” Price said. “Both times I’ve pitched here at the Rogers Centre, it’s been unreal. We definitely feel the support. We appreciate it, and hopefully it continues to come.”

The game came down to two at-bats, the one by Beltran and the other by Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki.

Beltran hit a 1-2 four-seam fastball that Sanchez did not get high enough.

“I just wanted it to be up,” Sanchez said. “The first two pitches that I threw him he swung right through and that’s what I was just trying to exploit. He got on top of a pitch and it cost us the game.”

The Blue Jays still had a chance to win. Tulowitzki had runners at second and third against left-hander Andrew Miller, the Yankees closer.

He finally struck out on a 3-2 slider, the 12th pitch of the at-bat.

“That’s a great at-bat,” Price said. “He fouled off really tough pitches. I haven’t seen the last pitch of the game, but he put a good swing on it. He didn’t give in. That was a really good at-bat by Tulo.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-53

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Masahiro Tanaka, 8-5, 3.79 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 10-6, 3.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marco Estrada will make his 25th appearance and 19th start of the season Saturday in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre. He is 6-3 with a 2.24 ERA and a .182 opponents’ batting average in his past 10 starts. The team is 7-3 in those games. Estrada held the Yankees to three hits and three walks while striking out six last Sunday in a 2-0 win in New York that completed Toronto’s three-game sweep. He is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in three career games (two starts) against the Yankees.

--DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion (sore left middle finger) returned to the lineup Friday as designated hitter and was 1-for-2 with a double, a sacrifice fly and a hit by pitch in the 4-3 loss to the New York Yankees. He missed the four previous games. The double extended his hit streak to 12 game, 17-for-42 (.405). He also has reached base in 17 and in those games is batting .361 (22-for-61) with seven doubles, three homers, 11 RBIs and 12 walks.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki was 1-for-5 with an RBI Friday in the 4-3 loss to the New York Yankees when he returned to the lineup after being given the day off Thursday. His replacement, INF Ryan Goins, hit a three-run homer in the 4-2 win over Oakland. In his first 15 games with Toronto after arriving in a trade with the Colorado Rockies, he was batting .228 with three homers and eight RBIs. The Blue Jays are 13-1 when he starts.

--RHP Joba Chamberlain was given his release at Triple-A Buffalo on Friday. The Blue Jays signed him to a minor-league contract July 21 after he was released by the Detroit Tigers. He reportedly exercised an opt-out clause in his contract with Toronto. Chamberlain allowed 10 runs (eight earned), nine hits and four walks in five innings over seven innings with Buffalo. The 29-year-old reliever is 25-21 with a 3.82 ERA and seven saves in nine major-league seasons, seven with the New York Yankees and two with the Tigers.

--RF Jose Bautista hit an RBI double in the three-run third inning on Friday, a 4-3 loss to the New York Yankees. He has nine RBIs in his past nine games. He has 92 hits this season, 50 for extra bases, including 27 homers.

--LHP David Price had a string of 20 consecutive scoreless innings end on a one-out double by 3B Chase Headley in the eighth inning of the 4-3 loss to the New York Yankees on Friday. He allowed 11 hits and three runs in 7 1/3 innings and did not factor in the decision.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “With the (noisy sellout) crowd in the stands I was a little amped up. And I saw that I threw the first pitch by him, it was elevated, so I was just trying to attack there the whole at-bat. The fourth pitch, to me, seemed like it was right over the plate. The moral of the story is I didn’t get my job done, and it cost us a win.” -- RHP Aaron Sanchez.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Edwin Encarnacion (sore left middle finger) aggravated an existing ailment Aug. 8, and he didn’t play Aug. 9-13. He returned Aug. 14.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw off a mound for the first time at Duke University on Aug. 5. He threw off a mound in Dunedin, Fla., Aug. 11. He is tentatively scheduled to start a rehab assignment Aug. 21. He hopes to return in September.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Chris Colabello