Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Baseball is a game of adjustments. No one knows that better than Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Ben Revere.

He went 0-for-3 with two walks and a run scored in Tuesday’s 8-5 victory over Philadelphia, the team for which he had played two and a half seasons. He was traded July 31 to Toronto, meaning he has had to acclimate himself not only to a new team but a new league.

It is the second time Revere has had to make such an adjustment. The Phillies acquired him from Minnesota in a trade in December 2012, and he hit .303 in 335 games with the club. He is batting just .204 in 16 games for the Jays.

“I first started in the American League and I adjusted to it and I went into the National League and I had to get adjusted again,” he said.

It is much like the transition Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki has had to make, since coming over to Toronto in a deal with Colorado on July 28. Tulowitzki, a career .298 hitter, is batting just .217 in 18 games for Toronto.

”It’s definitely a switch,“ Revere said. ”It’s always talked about. Tulo has been hitting the ball hard but right at people, and I have, too. But in this game you have to keep swinging. One hit can turn into two, or turn into three. The home runs will turn into two for him -- not so much for me.

“But he’s been working hard. We have a month and a half of the season left and one game or one series you can find your swing and then the sky’s the limit. We can go from the team we are here to higher (in the standings). So hopefully we can get a playoff spot ... and if he finds his groove and we get into the playoffs he can (lead) this team all the way to a championship.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-54

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle 13-5, 3.31 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Adam Morgan 3-4, 4.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mark Buehrle, Wednesday’s starter, beat Oakland in his last start and is 4-0 over his last six outings. He went seven innings and allowed two runs on seven hits against the Athletics, while striking out two and walking two. This marks the 12th time in 16 seasons the 36-year-old Buehrle has won at least 13 games. He is 6-2 with a 3.50 ERA in nine career starts against Philadelphia.

--RHP R.A. Dickey took a no-decision Tuesday against Philadelphia, despite yielding five runs and nine hits in four innings. He struck out two and walked two. It was the first time in 21 games a Blue Jays starter allowed more than three earned runs. Dickey, a veteran knuckleballer, surrendered a leadoff homer to Jeff Francoeur in the second, and RBI singles to Cesar Hernandez and Cody Asche in the third and fourth, respectively. Freddy Galvis followed Asche’s hit with a run-scoring triple, and Dickey departed after allowing three straight singles to start the fifth. “I didn’t have a real good one tonight,” Dickey said of his knuckler. “I was kind of fighting it all night.”

--3B Josh Donaldson homered twice and drove in four runs in Tuesday night’s 8-5 victory over the Phillies, with his three-run shot in the Jays’ five-run sixth putting Toronto ahead to stay. It was the third multi-homer game of the season for Donaldson, and the sixth of his career. He has 33 homers and an American League-leading 91 RBIs to date. “I‘m in a position in the lineup that can do that,” said Donaldson, who hit second on Tuesday night. “Not saying I‘m the only one that can do that because there are a lot of guys in our lineup that can (produce). But I‘m in a position that I need to come through and I have been able to.” Nobody seems surprised anymore. “I‘m not even going to say he’s in the zone,” Toronto starter R.A. Dickey said. “I feel like that’s how he always plays. He may be perpetually in the zone, I don’t know.”

--CF Ben Revere went 0-for-3 with two walks and a run scored Tuesday against Philadelphia, his first game against his former team since he was traded to the Jays on July 31. Revere, who hit .303 in 335 games over two-plus seasons with the Phillies, is batting just .204 in 16 games for Toronto. “I first started in the American League and I adjusted to it and I went into the National League and I had to get adjusted again,” said Revere, who came to Philadelphia in trade with Minnesota in December 2012. “With me and (shortstop Troy Tulowitzki) going from the National League to the American League it’s definitely a switch. ... It’s always talked about. Tulo has been hitting the ball hard but right at people and I have too. But in this game you have to keep swinging. One hit can turn into two, or turn into three. The home runs will turn into two for him -- not so much for me.”

--OF Ezequiel Carrera had his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, two days after LHP Aaron Loup was optioned there. Carrera, hitting .278 in 71 games for Toronto this season, batted at a .276 clip in 30 games for Buffalo. He went 1-for-4 with a two-run single Tuesday against Philadelphia.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m in a position in the lineup that can do that. Not saying I‘m the only one that can do that because there are a lot of guys in our lineup that can (produce). But I‘m in a position that I need to come through and I have been able to.” -- Jays 3B Josh Donaldson, who homered twice and drove in four runs in Tuesday night’s 8-5 victory over the Phillies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw off a mound for the first time at Duke University on Aug. 5. He threw off a mound in Dunedin, Fla., Aug. 11. He is tentatively scheduled to start a rehab assignment Aug. 21. He hopes to return in September.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Cliff Pennington

INF Matt Hague

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Chris Colabello

OF Ezequiel Carrera