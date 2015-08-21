Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

The Toronto Blue Jays traded veteran left-hander Randy Wolf to the Detroit Tigers for cash on Thursday.

The Tigers are Wolf’s eighth major league team.

Wolf, who turns 39 on Saturday, never pitched for the Blue Jays and has not pitched in the major leagues this year, spending the season in the minors and making 23 starts in Triple-A.

In 2014, Wolf appeared in six games for the Miami Marlins and posted a 1-3 record with a 5.26 ERA.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-55

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP David Price, 11-4, 2.41 ERA) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 7-6, 2.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Price, who will start Friday in Anaheim, earned a no-decision in his last start, against the Yankees. He is 2-0 with a 1.61 ERA in three outings since the Blue Jays acquired him from Detroit. Price is 4-5 with a 3.73 ERA in 11 career starts against the Angels.

--LHP Mark Buehrle saw a personal four-game winning streak end with a 7-4 loss to the Phillies on Wednesday. Buehrle lasted just four innings, his shortest outing since he went 3 1/3 against Detroit on Aug. 10, 2014, and he gave up four runs and seven hits while striking out two. He did not walk a batter. The Phillies nicked him for three runs in the first, on Jeff Francoeur’s sacrifice fly, an RBI single by Darin Ruf and a run-scoring double by Aaron Altherr. Francoeur also hit a solo homer off Buehrle in the third. The veteran nonetheless felt his stuff was fine. “I wish I could have a lot of these nights,” he said. “My location was good. I thought my stuff was better than my last four outings. Just bad luck. ... I had a bad start, but I was making my pitches.”

--1B Edwin Encarnacion extended his career-best hitting streak to 16 games with a solo homer in the fifth inning Wednesday in Toronto’s loss to Philadelphia. He has homered in five of his past six games, and he has reached base in his past 21 games.

--RF Jose Bautista, who went 0-for-4 Wednesday against Philadelphia, is hitless in his past nine at-bats. Twice he hit with men on base, grounding into a double play to end the first inning and striking out on a slider from reliever Luis Garcia in the eighth.

--RHP Bo Schultz entered Wednesday’s game against Philadelphia in relief of LHP Mark Buehrle but was nicked for three runs in the fifth inning, including homers by Andres Blanco and Aaron Altherr. It was a departure for Schultz, who owned a 2.18 ERA entering Wednesday’s game. Ten of his previous 23 outings lasted two innings -- as did Wednesday’s -- and he pitched to a 1.27 ERA in those appearances.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We couldn’t do anything with (Phillies LHP Adam) Morgan, although I thought we had him on the ropes in the fifth.” -- Manager John Gibbons, after the Blue Jays’ 7-4 loss to Philadelphia on Wednesday. Toronto scored twice in the fifth inning and had a runner at second with two outs, but Morgan fanned PH Chris Colabello to wriggle out of trouble.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw off a mound for the first time at Duke University on Aug. 5. He threw off a mound in Dunedin, Fla., on Aug. 11. He was tentatively scheduled to start a rehab assignment Aug. 21. He hopes to return in September.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Cliff Pennington

INF Matt Hague

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Chris Colabello

OF Ezequiel Carrera