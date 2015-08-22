Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin continues to be hampered by a sore left hamstring, but it’s not an injury that’s going to knock him out of the lineup for an extended time.

Martin ranks fifth in the American League in games caught with 93, including Friday’s game against the Angels. Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said Martin will get a routine day off Saturday, but that Martin is a big part of the club’s plans and he needs Martin in the lineup.

“He’s fine, he’s beat up,” Gibbons said. “His lower body gets beat up more than anybody else. That’s natural for catchers, but he’s getting through it. He doesn’t complain about it, but he’s not the kind of guy who would anyway.”

Martin has struggled at the plate with just five hits in 46 at-bats over the last 12 games. But overall he’s putting up good numbers -- he ranks No. 1 among all American League catchers in WAR (2.5) and doubles (19).

Defensively, he’s thrown out 22 would-be base stealers, second most in the majors.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-55

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 10-7, 3.20 ERA) at Angels (LHP Andrew Heaney, 5-1, 2.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marco Estrada will start Saturday against the Angels. Estrada has won three of his last four starts, the only loss coming last week to the Yankees. He is 0-0 with a 5.14 ERA in one career start against the Angels.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki is hitting .221 (17 for 77) since coming to the Blue Jays in a trade from the Rockies July 28. Despite Tulowitzki’s struggles with the club, Toronto has won 17 of 21 since acquiring him.

--3B Josh Donaldson has 33 home runs this season, 21 of which have either tied or given Toronto a lead. Ten of his home runs have come in the first inning, tied for second most in a season in Blue Jays history (Jose Bautista, 12 in 2014; Jose Canseco, 10 in 1998).

--RHP Marcus Stroman (torn ACL in left knee) threw to live hitters for the first time Thursday, and will throw a simulated game Monday, during which he’s expected to throw 40 pitches. The Jays are hopeful Stroman can return this year, but will not rush him back.

--LHP David Price gave up two runs on six hits in eight innings Friday against the Angels, improving to 12-4 this season, including 3-0 in four starts since joining the Blue Jays in a July 30 trade from Detroit. He struck out nine, including CF Mike Trout twice, and walked only one. Because of two scheduled off-days in the past week, Price was throwing on six days rest. “I know my fastball is good, but whenever you have that extra rest, that’s when guys tend to fall in love with their fastball,” said Price, who hit 97 mph on the radar gun Friday. “I’ve definitely done that before just because I felt that strong with it. But tonight I went out there and just threw my game, mixed in all my pitches. I executed some really good changeups, some really good cutters and a couple curveballs as well. That’s what I wanted to focus on, and not just throw fastballs.”

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He was ruled out for the rest of the season as of Aug. 21.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I know my fastball is good, but whenever you have that extra rest, that’s when guys tend to fall in love with their fastball. I’ve definitely done that before just because I felt that strong with it.” -- LHP David Price, who threw on six days rest Friday because of two scheduled off-days in the past week.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4. He was ruled out for the rest of the season as of Aug. 21.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw off a mound for the first time at Duke University on Aug. 5. He threw off a mound in Dunedin, Fla., on Aug. 11. He threw to live hitters for the first time Aug. 20, and will throw a simulated game Aug. 24, during which he’s expected to throw 40 pitches. The Jays are hopeful Stroman can return this year, but will not rush him back.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Cliff Pennington

INF Matt Hague

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Chris Colabello

OF Ezequiel Carrera