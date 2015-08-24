Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Angels had a chance this weekend to look at the left fielder playing for the Toronto Blue Jays and wonder what might have been.

Ben Revere, who came to the Jays from the Philadelphia Phillies at the trade deadline for two minor-league pitchers, came very close to playing for the Angels. The Phillies were about to trade Revere for right-hander Trevor Gott but the Angels backed out at the last moment.

Instead, Revere went to Canada. This weekend, he helped his new team overwhelm the club that almost acquired him.

Revere went 8-for-14 with a double in the Blue Jays’ three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels. He accounted for seven of Toronto’s 36 runs during the series, scoring four and driving in three more.

Revere’s performance enabled him to raise his batting average with the Jays from .211 to .282. He extended his hitting streak to four games.

“One thing he’s always done is get hits in the big leagues,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said. “He’s always one of the league leaders in that, so that’s not going to disappear. But I don’t care how good a player you are. Sometimes, you change teams and there’s an adjustment period for the comfort zone. He got off to a slow start with us but I think he feels comfortable with this team now.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-55

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 13-6, 3.45 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Derek Holland, 1-1, 3.68 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP R.A. Dickey earned his fifth consecutive win despite allowing five runs in the first inning of Sunday’s 12-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels. After allowing those five runs, Dickey pitched five shutouts innings during which he conceded just five hits and a walk. In his six innings, the knuckleball specialist allowed 11 hits, induced three double plays and finished with one strikeout. Dickey also has yielded no more than two walks in 10 successive starts.

--RF Jose Bautista continued his torrid slugging this month. Bautista went 3-for-5 with a double and his 29th home run of the season, scored twice, drove in a run and walked Sunday in the Blue Jays’ 12-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels. In 19 games this month, Bautista has eight homers, 17 RBIs and 14 extra-base hits.

--DH Edwin Encarnacion extended his career-best hitting streak to 19 games, the longest active one in the major leagues. The 10-year veteran went 4-for-4, drove in four runs and scored twice in Sunday’s 12-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Encarnacion added a double and his 24th home run of the season. Of his last 71 hits, 34 have gone for extra bases. Encarnacion also has reached base in 24 successive games. During that stretch, he is batting .382 (34-for-89) with 10 doubles, six home runs and 20 RBIs.

--LF Ben Revere has reached base in 13 of 26 plate appearances after Sunday’s 12-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Revere went 2-for-5, drove in a run and scored another to extend his hitting streak to four consecutive games. During the three game series, Revere went 8-for-14 with a double while accounting for seven of Toronto’s 36 runs during the series, scoring four and driving in three more.

--C Josh Thole was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday to catch for knuckleballing RHP R.A. Dickey. In his 10th game of the year for the Blue Jays, Thole struck out twice in going 0-for-3. Thole and Dickey came to the Blue Jays in 2012 in a seven-player deal that sent RHP Noah Syndergaard and C Travis d‘Arnaud to the New York Mets.

--1B Matt Hague was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday. Hague played only one game for the Blue Jays: on Saturday night when he struck out in his lone at-bat during a 15-3 rout of the Los Angeles Angels. Hague, who turned 30 on Thursday, has played only 34 games at the major-league level.

--LHP Mark Buehrle seeks his fifth win in sixth decisions Tuesday night when he faces the Texas Rangers. Buehrle has gone 4-1 since July 11 while recording five quality starts in seven appearances. The left-hander has allowed 18 earned runs and 47 hits in 44 2/3 innings covering those seven starts but has walked just seven while striking out 16.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It wasn’t like we were hanging our heads in the dugout. There was good energy out there. We said that we have a tough job ahead of us but we can definitely do it.” -- Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, on his team’s reaction to the Los Angeles Angels’ five-run rally in the bottom of the first inning Sunday. The Blue Jays recovered for a 12-5 win that put them in first place in the American League East.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4. He was shut down for the rest of the season in mid-August.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw off a mound for the first time at Duke University on Aug. 5. He threw off a mound in Dunedin, Fla., on Aug. 11. He threw to live hitters for the first time Aug. 20, and he will throw a simulated game Aug. 24. The Jays hope Stroman can return this year, but they will not rush him back.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Chris Colabello

OF Ezequiel Carrera