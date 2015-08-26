Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis, who was an early favorite for American League rookie of the year, spent his first day in Arlington getting an injection in his sore left shoulder.

Travis, who has had two stints on the disabled list because of the shoulder, has been down since July 29 and a timetable for his return remains uncertain.

“It’s basically just the same stuff, it’s just got to heal,” Travis said. “Time to heal and that’s exactly what I have. I‘m just waiting for that day when I wake up and go ‘Man, I’ve turned the corner today, now I feel much better.’ It hasn’t quite happened yet, but hopefully sometime soon.”

Travis said there is no nerve damage in the shoulder and that the only thing that will make the shoulder better is rest. That’s tough for the rookie to take, especially when he’s not able to help a team that’s been a blistering 19-4 without him.

Travis is also aware that time is running out for him to be able to help the team as there are only six weeks remaining in the regular season. He can throw a ball because it’s his non-throwing shoulder, but he has pain swinging a bat.

“I‘m not giving up yet,” said Travis, who is hitting .304 with eight home runs and 35 RBIs. “The guys haven’t given up on me yet, so that’s always encouraging. My plan is to get back and do all I can to help this team win. That’s my goal, and I‘m not changing it until someone tells me that it can’t be done.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD:70-55

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP David Price, 12-4, 2.40 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 14-5, 4.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marcus Stroman, who threw a simulated game Monday, came through it fine and is slated to throw another one Friday. Stroman has missed the entire season with a torn left ACL. It may be tough for him to make many rehab starts through as the minor league season is winding down. Still manager John Gibbons isn’t writing off Stroman pitching for the Jays this season. “That was kind of his goal,” Gibbons said. “His comment after he got hurt was he’ll be back in September.”

--RHP Donn Roach was claimed off waivers from Cincinnati and he’ll join Triple-A Buffalo this week. Roach started the season with the Chicago Cubs organization before going to Cincinnati. He was 2-4 with a 6.00 ERA in seven Triple-A starts for Louisville. The Blue Jays moved OF Michael Saunders to the 60-day disabled list to make a spot on the 40-man roster for Roach.

--DH Edwin Encarnacion extended his hitting streak to 20 games when he opened the sixth inning with a solo home run to left. The hitting streak is the longest active in the majors and the fourth longest by any player this season. Encarnacion is a .405 hitter during the streak, going 30 for 74. He’s also reached safely in 25-straight games.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki tied the game at 5 in the ninth and collected his 31st multi-hit game on the season in the process. Tulowitzki went 3-for-5 and has now hit safely in seven of his last eight games.

--LHP Mark Buehrle allowed five runs Tuesday, the most since he allowed eight in a May 1 start at Cleveland. He’s still 5-2 with a 3.29 ERA over his last nine starts, but he didn’t feel like he pitched well Tuesday. “I pitched like crap tonight,” he said. “The guys picked me up. Good thing about being a team game. Thankful I got through six innings. I was thinking there in the fourth inning I was going to be taken out shortly.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I tell everyone, I wake up in the morning and I look forward to two things, my next meal and the game at 7.” -- Blue Jays 2B Devon Travis, on how he’s dealing with rehab process

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw off a mound for the first time at Duke University on Aug. 5. He threw off a mound in Dunedin, Fla., on Aug. 11. He threw to live hitters for the first time Aug. 20, and threw a simulated game Aug. 24. He’s slated to throw another simulated game Aug. 28. The Jays hope Stroman can return this year, but they will not rush him back.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29. He got an injection in the shoulder Aug. 25.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4. He was shut down for the rest of the season in mid-August.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Chris Colabello

OF Ezequiel Carrera