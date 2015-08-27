Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Left-hander Brett Cecil has turned a negative into a big positive in the Toronto Blue Jays bullpen.

Cecil went through an awful stretch in June, going through a five-game run in which he allowed nine runs despite the fact he was able to earn three saves. That streak ended any chance of Cecil becoming the team’s closer, a role that rookie Roberto Osuna has a firm grip on now.

But with Cecil in a slump and his ERA at 5.96, instead of regressing, he went on a run that hasn’t stopped. He’s gone 21 games since then without allowing a run to lower his ERA to 3.29.

”I think he’s doing a better job of locating the fastball,“ Toronto manager John Gibbons said. ”His breaking ball he’s throwing more for strikes now than he was early in the season.

“He’d bounce a lot and he’d still always get a long of swings. His fastball early on was always up, out over the plate. There’s no difference in his stuff. He’s just locating.”

And missing a lot of bats too. Opponents are just 12 for 64 against Cecil during that run and he’s been able to focus on getting batters out instead of the closer’s job he lost.

“He’s been good for us in the past,” Gibbons said. “We talked about him in spring training. He didn’t have much of a spring training and then he was going to be the closer. Now he’s got some innings under his belt. That’s all he needed.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-55

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 11-7, 3.27 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 10-9, 3.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Justin Smoak continued to feast on former teammate Colby Lewis. Smoak, who was a first-round pick of the Rangers in 2008, went 1-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs against Lewis. Smoak is now a 7-for-16 in his career against Lewis with two home runs and eight RBIs. Smoak also matched his season high with three hits.

--DH Edwin Encarnacion extended his hitting streak to 21 games in style. Encarnacion was 0-for-3 going into the sixth inning before hitting a grand slam to extend his career high hitting streak. Manager John Gibbons thinks the streak has been overlooked somewhat. “You don’t hear a lot about it,” he said. “He’s just plodding along, delivering. That’s part of the fact that the big year that (Josh) Donaldson’s had. And (Jose) Bautista’s heating up. And then the addition of (Troy) Tulowitzki. He can kind of sneak under the radar.”

--RHP Roberto Osuna wasn’t needed Wednesday, but he still has a place on the American League leaderboard. Osuna has converted 15-straight saves, which is tied with injured Boston closer Koji Uehara for the longest-active streak in the AL. The last blown save for Osuna came April 27. The 15 saves for Osuna are also the most by a pitcher before turning 21 since Terry Forster had 29 for the 1972 Chicago White Sox.

--RHP Marcus Stroman is tentatively set to make his first rehab start Sept. 2 for Class A Lansing. If all goes well in that outing he’ll move to Triple-A Buffalo for a Sept. 7 start. Stroman has missed the entire season after tearing his left ACL in the offseason.

--RF Jose Bautista went 0-for-1 but he did score twice and walk four times. The four walks for Bautista, of which three came against Texas starter Colby Lewis, matched a career high. He’s done it three times now, with the last one coming June 20, 2014, against Cincinnati.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Our bottom part of the lineup’s been key for us, producing all year. That’s why the guys up top have such good numbers, a part of it.” -- Toronto manager John Gibbons, whose 7-9 hitters went a combined 5-for-12 with a homer, four runs scored and three RBIs on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 5 and did so again Aug. 11. He threw to live hitters for the first time Aug. 20, and threw a simulated game Aug. 24. He is slated to throw another simulated game Aug. 28, and then make rehab starts Sept. 2 for Class A Lansing and Sept. 7 for Triple-A Buffalo.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29. He got an injection in the shoulder Aug. 25.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4. He was shut down for the rest of the season in mid-August.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Chris Colabello

OF Ezequiel Carrera