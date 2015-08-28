Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Toronto is the hottest team in baseball, winning 21 of 27 games, but the Blue Jays ran into perhaps their kryptonite on Thursday.

For a second time this season, Texas Rangers pitcher Yovani Gallardo confounded Toronto’s powerful lineup in the Blue Jays’ 4-1 loss to the Rangers on Thursday.

In two starts against the Blue Jays, Gallardo hasn’t allowed a run in 132/3 innings.

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons conceded in defeat that Gallardo has just “got our number.”

“He can pick people apart pretty good,” Gibbons said. “His game is moving that fastball around ... he’s a master of it. He’s like Bartolo Colon in a lot of ways. He’s good. He’s had a hell of a year for them.”

The Blue Jays’ win streak ended at five, but no one was disappointed in ending an eight-game, three-city road trip at 6-2. Toronto took two of three from Texas.

“I‘m pleased with it,” Gibbons said of the recent road results. “Coming in, I knew it would be a tough road trip. Very pleased with how the guys played.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-56

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Tigers (LHP Matt Boyd, 1-2, 4.88 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 8-10, 4.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marco Estrada (11-8) took the loss in Toronto’s 4-1 loss to Texas on Thursday, going six innings and giving up one run, four hits and three walks while striking out six. Still, he has won 10 of his last 15 decisions. Estrada labored through the first on Thursday, giving up a run on two hits and a walk. After the first “I thought he was great the rest of the way,” manager John Gibbons said.

--DH Troy Tulowitzki went 0-for-5 with a strikeout in Toronto’s 4-1 loss to Texas on Thursday. Tulowitzki has hit safely in 53 of his last 69 games, yet is hitting only .219 since being acquired from Colorado in July. Still, Toronto is 20-4 with him in the lineup.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion extended his hitting streak to 22 games -- longest in the majors this season -- with a run-scoring double in the eighth of Toronto’s 4-1 loss to Texas on Thursday. He has also reached safely in 27 straight games and his hitting .363 during that stretch with 11 doubles, eight home runs, 26 RBIs and 14 walks. Over the last 15 games, he has 23 RBIs, including five games with three or more runs batted in.

--LF Ben Revere recorded his 13th three-hit game of the season by going 3-for-4 in Toronto’s 4-1 loss to Texas on Thursday. Entering Thursday, only 15 major-leaguers had 13 games of three or more hits this season. Revere is also riding a seven-game hitting streak with an average of .483 during that time.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a couple of shots and didn’t capitalize.” -- Toronto manager John Gibbons, after a loss to Texas on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 5 and did so again Aug. 11. He threw to live hitters for the first time Aug. 20, and he threw a simulated game Aug. 24. He is slated to throw another simulated game Aug. 28, and then make rehab starts Sept. 2 for Class A Lansing and Sept. 7 for Triple-A Buffalo.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29. He got an injection in the shoulder Aug. 25.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4. He was shut down for the rest of the season in mid-August.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Chris Colabello

OF Ezequiel Carrera