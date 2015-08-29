Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Some improbable developments have thrust the Blue Jays into the role of contenders for the postseason.

Who would have thought a few weeks ago that they would have traded for shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and left-handed ace David Price?

But the surprises started before that. Right-hander Roberto Osuna was good enough at spring training that the 20-year-old opened the season with the major-league team.

He has a fastball in the high-90s, an excellent change-up and a developing slider.

He has since evolved into the role of closer and struck out the side in the ninth inning on Friday to pick up his 16th save of the season in the 5-3 win over the Detroit Tigers.

His three strikeouts came after his first three pitches of the inning were balls to right fielder J.D. Martinez. He came back to catch Martinez looking at a third strike. Six pitches later, he had two more strikeouts -- third baseman Nick Castellanos and catcher James McCann.

“It feels like the kid’s got a few years in that role already,” said third baseman Josh Donaldson, who hit a home run on Friday. “Three-0 to the first hitter right there, kind of all over the place and he’s able to get come back -- boom, boom, boom -- get the strikeout on Martinez. ... He did a great job.”

“He’s so good,” right-hander R.A. Dickey said of Osuna, but also mentioned another rookie, right-hander Aaron Sanchez, who pitched the eighth. “Sanchez faced the heart of the order, he came in and had a really clean, quick inning. ... I always like watching relievers come in after me because the offense has seen so many knuckleballs all night long. When you’ve got guys out there throwing 95, 96, it just compounds the velocity.”

Price as the ace, Tulowitzki as the shortstop and Osuna as the closer. What were the odds of that when the Blue Jays were in spring training?

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-56

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Tigers (RHP Buck Farmer, 0-2, 7.80 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 12-2, 5.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Drew Hutchison will make his 25th start of the season and his first for the Blue Jays since Aug. 16 -- when he pitched 6 2/3 innings in a 3-1 win over the New York Yankees -- on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers at Rogers Centre. This will be Hutchison’s fifth consecutive start at home, where he is 10-1 with a 2.57 ERA in 13 starts. He is 2-1 with a 9.00 ERA in 11 road starts. He missed the team’s last road trip by design. He was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo as the Blue Jays shortened their rotation to four to take advantage of three days off in the schedule. He made one start with Buffalo, allowing three hits that included a home run and two runs over four innings as he took the loss. In his past four home starts, he is 3-0 with a 3.42 ERA. He is 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA in two career starts against the Tigers, both at Comerica Park. C Josh Thole was optioned to Rookie Bluefield after the 5-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday to make room for Hutchison, who was to be recalled Saturday to make the start.

--DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion hit an RBI double in the first inning on Friday in the 5-3 win over the Detroit Tigers to extend his hit streak to a career-high 23 games. He was 1-for-2 for the game with two walks and is 33-for-85 (.388) with 11 doubles, seven homers and 25 RBIs during the streak. The streak is the longest in the majors this season. It is the fifth-longest hitting streak in franchise history. He has reached base in 28 straight games and has at least one RBI in six consecutive games.

--3B Josh Donaldson homered in the third inning on Friday in the 5-3 win over the Detroit Tigers. It was his 11th home run and his 34th RBI in his past 26 games. He has an AL-leading 102 RBIs.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left knee surgery) threw 51 pitches in a simulated game at Dunedin, Fla., on Friday. He is slated to pitch next Wednesday for Class A Lansing as he tries to return to the majors during September with the possibility of making starts. When he was injured in spring training, it appeared that his season was over.

--C Josh Thole was optioned to Rookie Bluefield after the 5-3 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday to make room on the 25-man roster for RHP Drew Hutchison, who was to be recalled Saturday to start against the Tigers. Thole was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Aug. 23 so that he could resume his role as personal catcher for knuckleballer RHP R.A. Dickey. It was his second stint with Toronto and he will be recalled for September. He was 0-for-2 Friday and is batting .226 with the Blue Jays.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Go back the last two months he has been really good. It was a good lineup he was facing tonight; there are some guys who have hit him in the past.” -- Toronto manager John Gibbons, of knuckleballer R.A. Dickey, who allowed just three runs against the Tigers Friday and won his sixth straight decision over the past nine starts.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 5 and did so again Aug. 11. He threw to live hitters for the first time Aug. 20, and he threw a simulated game Aug. 24. He is slated to throw another simulated game Aug. 28 before making rehab starts Sept. 2 for Class A Lansing and Sept. 7 for Triple-A Buffalo.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29. He got an injection in the shoulder Aug. 25.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4. He was shut down for the rest of the season in mid-August.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Chris Colabello

OF Ezequiel Carrera