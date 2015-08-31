Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays will finish the best month in franchise history Monday when they open a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians.

Their 9-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday complete a sweep of the three-game series and gave them a 21-5 record for August, an .808 winning percentage.

Even a loss to the Indians on Monday would leave them with a better winning percentage than May of 1984 when they were 19-6, a winning percentage of .760, the best for a month in franchise history until now.

”We’ve had some pretty good stretches this year: two 11-game win streaks and that second one put us right back into the thing,“ manager John Gibbons said. ”We had those two streaks, but we were basically playing .500 ball. With the trades: (shortstop Troy) Tulowitzki, (left-hander David) Price, (right-hander LaTroy) Hawkins, (right-hander Mark) Lowe, (left fielder Ben) Revere, (infielder Cliff) Pennington, we just took off after they happened. Tulo, his bat’s not going yet, but it’s going to. He’s always hit. But basically he’s been on that field every day, and look at the results. He’s got a huge part in that. And of course Dave every time he takes the mound, he’s won every game he’s started with a no-decision.

“Revere’s come on, and he’s heated up with the bat and he’s made some great defensive plays -- plays we haven’t made most of the year and that leads to wins. Those guys down in the bullpen have been rock solid. They kind of give us that little added depth. And Penny’s a good baseball player. I don’t know how it could but the addition of those guys that has pushed us to this point. It gave everybody a shot in the arm.”

The Blue Jays have won 24 of their past 30 games. They are 29-10 since the All-Star break, outscoring the opposition 232-121.

“If this isn’t the feel of a championship team, I don’t know what is,” said catcher Russell Martin, a key offseason acquisition as a free agent. “I feel like we’re great offensively, we’re great on defense, we’re pitching great, our bullpen has depth. I like what we have going right now. We’ve just got to keep pushing, keep playing the game the way we play and I think we’re going to do great things right now.”

They are 18 games above .500 for the first time since 1993, when they won their second World Series. They have completed a sweep in five of their past eight series.

Left-hander Mark Buehrle, the winning pitcher on Sunday, has said there are similarities between this year’s Blue Jays and the Chicago White Sox team he was on that won the 2005 World Series.

“I still feel like if we get down early or late in the game. ...I feel like we still have a chance to win,” Buehrle said. “So that aspect it’s about the same. I feel a lot better about this offense than I did in Chicago. In 2005 it seemed like we were winning games, but we were barely squeaking them out. We had a few games where we weren’t scoring many runs. Here, shoot, if we don’t score eight runs, we had a bad day. It’s a little different, but at the same time we’re confident. We’re coming to the field every day thinking we’re going to win.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-56

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 11-7, 3.30 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP David Price, 13-4, 2.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Price will make his 27th start of the season -- his sixth for the Blue Jays -- when he pitches the opener of a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians Monday at Rogers Centre. He is 4-0 with a 1.98 ERA in five starts with the Blue Jays since he was acquired July 30 in a trade with the Detroit Tigers. He is 9-1 with a 2.04 ERA in 12 career starts against Cleveland.

--DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion extended his career-best hit streak to 25 games with a first-inning home run Sunday in a 9-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers. After hitting three home runs with nine RBIs on Saturday, he was 2-for-3 with one RBI and was hit by a pitch Sunday. The RBI gives him 35 in August, a club record for one month. The previous mark was 34 set by 1B Carlos Delgado in June, 2003. His 25-game streak is the best in the majors this season and it ties 3B Scott Rolen for the fourth longest in club history. He is batting .409 (38-for-93) during that span. He has had at least one extra-base hit in eight straight games, has had an RBI in eight consecutive games and has reached base in 30 games in a row.

--LF Ben Revere started in the leadoff spot for the first time with the Blue Jays on Sunday since he was acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies on July 31. He went 0-for-4 with a walk to end a nine-game hitting streak. He batted .514 (19-for-37) during the streak. SS Troy Tulowitzki, who has been leading off, was dropped to fifth in the lineup. Manager John Gibbons said the move is not necessarily permanent.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki has been batting leadoff since he was acquired in a trade on July 28 with the Colorado Rockies. While playing brilliant defense, he has struggled sometimes at the plate and was dropped to fifth in the lineup and was 1-for-4 with a double in the 9-2 win over the Detroit Tigers. He is batting .228 with four homers and 11 RBIs in 28 games with Toronto. Manager John Gibbons said he made the move more in an attempt to get Tulowitzki untracked than to get Revere’s speed into the leadoff spot. “I just did that to give Tulo a little bit of a breather,” Gibbons said. “I like the way it sets up. I like him at the top of the lineup. Maybe this’ll jumpstart him a little bit.” Is it a permanent move? “Not necessarily, no,” Gibbons said. “Show up tomorrow and you’ll find out.”

--LHP Mark Buehrle admitted that he did not feel at his best for the second straight start Sunday but worked six-plus innings to earn the win as the Blue Jays beat the Detroit Tigers 9-2. He allowed two runs (one earned). He is 14-6 with a 3.53 ERA overall and is 8-1 with a 2.99 ERA in 12 starts at Rogers Centre. “Not feeling the best,” Buehrle said. “When you make 33 starts in the course of the year you’re going to have games where you feel great and games when feel like crap. Just the last couple of starts I haven’t felt the best but I try to as deep into game as deep as I can and when we score runs you have a chance to go a lot deeper.” Manager John Gibbons gave credit to catcher Russell Martin for his job behind the plate with Buehrle. Martin turned the praise on Buehrle. “He’s a warrior out there,” Martin said. “He takes the ball no matter what and he just competes. Today he did not have his best velocity but his command really exceptional, staying away from the middle of the plate, using both corners, mixing his pitches and making some great hitters look foolish even with an 80-82 mile an hour fastball.”

--3B Josh Donaldson hit his 36th home run of the season in the first inning of the 9-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. He has either tied the score or put the Blue Jays ahead with 24 of his homers and 29 of his 106 RBIs on the season have put Toronto into the lead.

--C Russell Martin hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning Sunday in the 9-2 in over the Detroit Tigers. His 17th homer of the season gave him home runs in consecutive games for the first time since May 5-6 against the New York Yankees. He has been hampered by a hamstring injury but said his legs feel good. “My legs feel pretty good, as good as they’ve felt all year right now,” he said. “If I try or attempt to steal a base (as he did on Saturday), it means my legs feel better. I don’t quite have the same speed as I did before. Now I know I‘m going to stay put now. I‘m not going to try and steal anymore.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If this isn’t the feel of a championship team, I don’t know what is. I feel like we’re great offensively, we’re great on defense. We’re pitching great, our bullpen has depth.” -- Blue Jays C Russell Martin, after a win over Detroit on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 5 and did so again Aug. 11. He threw to live hitters for the first time Aug. 20, and he threw a simulated game Aug. 24. He is slated to throw another simulated game Aug. 28 before making rehab starts Sept. 2 for Class A Lansing and Sept. 7 for Triple-A Buffalo.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29. He got an injection in the shoulder Aug. 25.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4. He was shut down for the rest of the season in mid-August.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Mark Lowe

RHP Drew Hutchison

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Chris Colabello

OF Ezequiel Carrera