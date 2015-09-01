Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Blue Jays will have a new president next season.

It was announced on Monday that Indians president Mark Shapiro will take over at the end of the season when current president Paul Beeston retires.

One thing should be certain. General manager Alex Anthopoulos, who is out of contract at the end of October, must be retained. Indications are that the club plans on doing just that. If not, there would need to be a lot of explaining the way the club has performed since the All-Star break and particularly after Anthopoulos fortified the team before the July 31 trade deadline. Shapiro said he will not comment on the Blue Jays until he is in the new job.

“We’d love to extend Alex’s contract,” Rogers spokeswoman Andrea Goldstein said. “He’s done a terrific job. We’ve been in discussions, but frankly we’re all focused on playing great baseball right now and winning.”

Anthopoulos is riding a wave of popularity.

“After this year’s trade deadline, he could have run for Prime Minister,” was the way manager John Gibbons put it. “Alex is a young guy. He’s always been a go-getter. But he’s a good baseball guy. But he also has sound business sense and he doesn’t overreact, do things because public sentiment might be you’ve got to do this. He’s still has the best interests of the organization in mind.”

Anthopoulos added two of the best players in the game in shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and left-hander David Price among others before the deadline for trades without waivers.

The team has taken off and even after losing 4-2 to the Cleveland Indians on Monday, the Blue Jays finished August at 21-6, the best winning percentage (.778) for a month in team history.

Canada Prime Minister Stephen Harper was at the game, in fact, campaigning for re-election on Oct. 19. Gibbons got to meet him before the game.

But the Blue Jays had their seventh straight sellout at Rogers Centre Monday because of who was in uniform, not because of the guys in business suits.

The story of this team is what is happening on the field and postseason baseball seems most likely for the Blue Jays for the first time since 1993.

Before the game, Gibbons said the front office changes were “probably the furthest thing” from the minds of the players.

“If you’re a good player you’re going to have a job regardless of who is where and who is doing what,” the manager said. “They really run the show, you know? The entertainers.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 74-57

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Cody Anderson, 2-3, 4.30 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 11-8, 3.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marco Estrada will make his 22nd start of the season and his 28th appearance overall Tuesday in the middle game of a three-game series with the Cleveland Indians. In his past six starts, he is 4-2 with a 2.23 earned-run average. He is 5-4 with a 2.97 ERA in 13 games, including 10 starts, at Rogers Centre this season. He has never faced the Indians in his career.

--DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion was 2-for-4 with a double in the 4-2 loss Monday to the Cleveland Indians to extend his career-best hit streak to 26 games, longest in the majors this season He is batting .412 (40-for-97) with 12 doubles, 11 homers, 12 walks and 35 RBIs. He had a streak of eight straight games with at least one RBI for a total of 24 end on Monday. He has reached base safely in 31 straight games. He was named American League Player of the Week. The 35 RBIs in August was a Blue Jays club record for one month, tied with 3B Josh Donaldson, who had two RBIs Monday to also reach 35 in August.

--INF Ryan Goins was 2-for-4 in the 4-2 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Monday to extend his hit streak for a career best 10 games. He is batting .452 (14-for-31) in that span.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki doubled in the fourth inning Monday to extend his hit streak to four games. He is 4-for-15 (.267) in that span.

--LHP Brett Cecil pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning Monday in the 4-2 loss to the Cleveland Indians. He extended his scoreless streak to 19 1/3 innings and has retired 28 of the past 32 batters he has faced.

--LHP David Price lost for the first time at Rogers Centre Monday when the Cleveland Indians defeated the Blue Jays 4-2. He allowed three runs and struck out nine in seven innings. He is 4-1 in six starts with the Blue Jays after arriving in a July 30 trade with the Detroit Tigers. He is 8-1 in 11 career starts at Rogers Centre. He has 50 strikeouts with the Blue Jays, the most by a pitcher in his first six starts with Toronto.

--3B Josh Donaldson drove in two runs with his first triple of the season Monday in the 4-2 loss to the Cleveland Indians. He finished August with 35 RBIs to tie DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion for the club record for one month. Encarnacion also had 35 RBIs in August.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve won a lot of baseball games and that’s good. I don’t know what our record was this month but we’ve won a lot more games than we’ve lost. If we continue to play baseball the way we have since I’ve been here, good things will happen.” -- Blue Jays LHP David Price.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 5 and did so again Aug. 11. He threw to live hitters for the first time Aug. 20, and he threw a simulated game Aug. 24. He was slated to throw another simulated game Aug. 28 before making rehab starts Sept. 2 for Class A Lansing and Sept. 7 for Triple-A Buffalo.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29. He got an injection in the shoulder Aug. 25.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4. He was shut down for the rest of the season in mid-August.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Drew Hutchison

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Mark Lowe

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Chris Colabello

OF Ezequiel Carrera