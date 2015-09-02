Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Dalton Pompey was the Opening Day center fielder for the Blue Jays.

He was back in the minors after 23 games.

The 22-year-old returned to Toronto as a September call-up on Tuesday as major-league rosters expanded.

He immediately showed his value. He was used as a pinch-runner in the seventh inning on Tuesday after first baseman Justin Smoak walked. He quickly stole second and third and scored on a sacrifice fly by center fielder Kevin Pillar to give the Blue Jays a 3-2 lead over the Cleveland Indians.

The Blue Jays went on to win the game 5-3 on a walkoff homer in the 10th by second baseman Ryan Goins.

“He has the green light,” manager John Gibbons said. “If we want to hold him, we’ll hold him. That’s one of the reasons he’s up here, he’s very good on the bases, he’s got good instincts. He’s got a real good first step and for a young guy like that, it’s kind of rare.”

That likely will be the way Pompey is used, as a fourth or fifth outfielder who also can be used effectively as a pinch runner.

After going down to Triple-A Buffalo, then Double-A New Hampshire and then back up to Triple-A Buffalo, Pompey said he feels that he has matured and the enthusiasm of the surging Blue Jays already has impressed him.

“It’s an awesome atmosphere, like all the guys are great here and they’re all positive,” Pompey said. “You feel good, like I felt good all day today. I felt into the game, the whole game.”

The Blue Jays also recalled left-handed reliever Aaron Loup, right-handed reliever Ryan Tepera, infielder Munenori Kawasaki and purchased the contract of left-hander Jeff Francis, who figures to be used in long relief. Left-hander Colt Hynes was designated for assignment to make room for Francis on the 40-man roster.

“Kawasaki gives us an extra infielder, Pompey an extra outfielder and pitching-wise, now we have a long guy, Francis can do that,” Gibbons said. “Tepera is a multiple-inning guy and Loupy, we brought Loupy back, a left-hander. You don’t want to overload everything, but those guys fit a role that we can use.”

The Blue Jays are not done. Catcher Josh Thole, who was sent on option to Rookie Bluefield on Friday, will be recalled Wednesday to resume catching right-handed knuckleball pitcher R.A. Dickey.

Right-hander Marcus Stroman also likely will be recalled after completing a minor-league rehabilitation assignment as he returns from knee surgery.

First baseman Matt Hague also could be recalled after Buffalo ends its season next Monday.

The 30-year-old was named International League Most Valuable Player on Tuesday. He has hit .345/.422/479 with 32 doubles, 11 homers, 88 RBIs in 130 games.

He has one at-bat with Toronto this season in a brief stint, Aug. 18-23.

“There’s a good shot that he’ll come back, he’s earned that,” Gibbons said. “He was up here for just a few days, but he has earned that.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-57

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Trevor Bauer, 10-10, 4.31 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 9-10, 4.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP R.A. Dickey will make his 28th start of the season Wednesday in the series finale of a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians at Rogers Centre. Dickey is 6-0 with a 3.23 ERA and the team is 8-0 in his past eight starts. In 12 career games -- including six starts -- against the Indians, he is 3-2 with a 3.54 ERA.

--INF Munenori Kawasaki was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo Tuesday as rosters expanded for September. Kawasaki provides infield depth, particularly at second base. This will be his sixth stint this season with the Blue Jays. He batted .245/.332/.286 with eight doubles and eight RBIs in 62 games this season with Buffalo. In 14 games before Tuesday, he batted .167/.250/.278 with one RBI in going 3-for-18.

--OF Dalton Pompey was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo Tuesday as rosters expanded for September. He opened the season as the regular center fielder but after going .193/.264/.337 in 23 games, and having defensive lapses, he was optioned to Buffalo, where he struggled and missed about a week with a knee injury. He was sent to Double-A New Hampshire in early June but returned to Buffalo in mid-July. The 22-year-old batted .307/.383/.421 with seven homers and 40 RBIs in 96 games between New Hampshire and Buffalo. Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said Pompey improved in all aspects of his game in the minors. He will give the Blue Jays depth in the outfield but, barring an injury, will not take a regular spot.

--LHP Aaron Loup was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday when rosters expanded for the rest or the regular season. He was optioned to Buffalo on Aug. 17 to give him a chance to pitch. He was used sparingly as he struggled after the All-Star break, going 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA in six outings as opponents hit .400 against him. In five games at Buffalo, he was 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA over six innings. He gives the Blue Jays another left-handed option to support LHP Brett Cecil, who has the longest active scoreless innings streak in the majors at 20 innings.

--RHP Ryan Tepera was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo for the third time this season when rosters expanded on Tuesday for September. He was 0-1 with a 2.28 ERA in 21 outings and 23 2/3 innings with Toronto. He had allowed two earned runs in 16 1/3 innings when demoted on Aug. 1. In 21 games at Buffalo, he was 3-1 with a 1.06 ERA and three saves while holding batters to a .138 batting average. He should be able to give Toronto outings of longer than one inning from the bullpen if needed.

--LHP Jeff Francis had his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday as rosters were expanded for September. LHP Colt Hynes was designated for assignment to make room for him on the 40-man roster. Francis, a starter at Buffalo, will provide the Blue Jays with long relief. He was 6-3 with a 2.35 ERA in 19 games (14 starts) with the Bisons this season. He was 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA in eight relief outings with Toronto this season. This is his second stint this season with Toronto. He had his contract selected from Buffalo on April 19, was designated for assignment on May 18, cleared waivers May 20, and was sent outright to Buffalo.

--LHP Colt Hynes was designated for assignment Tuesday to make room on the 40-man roster for LHP Jeff Francis, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Buffalo. He was 0-0 with a 6.00 ERA in five relief outings with Toronto. In 35 games at Buffalo and 10 games at Double-A New Hampshire, he was a combined 2-3 with a 3.22 ERA.

--DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion was 0-for-2 with a walk and a sacrifice fly in the 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians Tuesday to end his career-best hit streak at 26 games, longest in the majors this season and tied for second best in club history. He batted .412 (40-for-97) with 12 doubles, 11 homers, 12 walks and 35 RBIs. With the walk, he has reached base safely in 31 straight games. The 35 RBIs in August was a Blue Jays club record for one month, tied with 3B Josh Donaldson, who had two RBIs Monday to also reach 35 in August.

--INF Ryan Goins was 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run walkoff homer in the 10th in the 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday to extend his hit streak to a career-best 11 games. He is batting .441 (15-for-34) in that span. He said it was his first walkoff homer at any level.

--LHP Brett Cecil pitched two-thirds of an inning -- allowing a hit and an intentional walk -- in the 5-3 win over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday. He extended his scoreless streak to 20 innings and has retired 30 of the past 36 batters he has faced. The scoreless streak equals his career best and is the longest active streak in the majors.

--3B Josh Donaldson drove in two runs with his first triple of the season Monday in the 4-2 loss to the Cleveland Indians. He finished August with 35 RBIs to tie DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion for the club record for one month. Encarnacion also had 35 RBIs in August.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “First one in my life. Never hit a walk-off homer in college or Little League or anything. I’ve had walk-off hits, but never a walk-off homer.” -- INF Ryan Goins, whose two-run walk-off homer in the 10th gave the Blue Jays a 5-3 win over Cleveland on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 5 and did so again Aug. 11. He threw to live hitters for the first time Aug. 20, and he threw a simulated game Aug. 24. He is slated to make rehab starts Sept. 2 for Class A Lansing and Sept. 7 for Triple-A Buffalo.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29. He got an injection in the shoulder Aug. 25.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4. He was shut down for the rest of the season in mid-August.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Drew Hutchison

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Ryan Tepera

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Cliff Pennington

INF Munenori Kawasaki

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Chris Colabello

OF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Dalton Pompey