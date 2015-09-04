Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Josh Donaldson is so full of surprises that whatever he does is no longer a surprise.

In the second inning of the 5-1 win over the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday, he was at third base when shortstop Troy Tulowitzki popped up a ball to shallow right center that second baseman Jason Kipnis caught.

Donaldson tagged up at third and scored with a spectacular, diving slide to avoid the tag by catcher Yan Gomes and catch part of the plate with his left hand.

The pop to second became a sacrifice fly.

“If the right fielder had caught the ball I would have stayed,” Donaldson said. “Kipnis has a pretty good arm but he’s moving back. I felt like his momentum was carrying him back, which makes it a little bit more difficult of play for him to throw home. So I thought I had an opportunity to score.”

“It’s gotten to the point where nothing this guy does surprises you anymore,” said right-hander R.A. Dickey, the winning pitcher on Wednesday. “He’s a superhero. He’s in a special place right now. He’s got such a great game clock. You can’t teach that. It’s an intangible that some guys possess and he’s got it.”

“He’s a great player,” Indians manager Terry Francona said of Donaldson. “I don’t know him personally but he’s a very good player and when he comes to the plate he makes you nervous. But so does (right fielder Jose) Bautista and (DH Edwin) Encarnacion and Tulowitzki. He certainly plays the game the way you’re supposed to.”

“He’s a madman,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “He’s on mission. It’s fun to watch, it’s fun to be a part of. I can’t recall any time this year when it’s been a down day for him. ...I haven’t seen a game all year where he’s looked fatigued. I don’t think he takes anything for granted.”

Donaldson had three runs batted in and three hits Wednesday. He has 36 homers and 111 RBIs for the season and is a contender for the Most Valuable Player in the American League.

It would be no surprise if he wins.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-57

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 9-9, 4.34 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 13-2, 4.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Drew Hutchison will make his 26th start of the season Friday in the opener of a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre. He was 4-0 with a 2.45 ERA in four starts in August, all at home, where he is 11-1 with a 2.46 ERA in 14 starts for the season. He is 2-1 with a 9.00 ERA in 11 starts on the road. He is 1-0 with a 6.57 ERA against the Orioles this season and is 5-1 with a 3.13 ERA in 10 career starts against them.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left knee surgery) struck out seven in 4 2/3 hitless innings in which he allowed one walk Wednesday in his rehabilitation start with Class A Lansing. Stroman, who was injured in spring training, is trying for a return to the Blue Jays this month. He will have another rehabilitation start Monday with Triple-A Buffalo.

--2B Ryan Goins singled in the eighth inning Wednesday in the 5-1 win over the Cleveland Indians. He is batting .421 (16-for-38) with a .511 on-base percentage in that span.

--DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion walked in the second inning of the 5-1 win over the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday and has reached base in 33 straight games. He had a 26-game hit streak, longest in the majors this season, end on Tuesday.

--C Josh Thole was recalled from Rookie Bluefield on Wednesday to catch knuckleballer RHP R.A. Dickey in the 5-1 win over the Cleveland Indians. He went 1-for-4 in the game. He was optioned to Bluefield on Friday. He was able to return to the Blue Jays in less than the required 10 days because Bluefield’s season ended on Tuesday.

--RHP R.A. Dickey threw his second complete game of the season and the 15th of his career on Wednesday for his seventh consecutive winning decision. He became the first Blue Jays pitcher to 7-0 after the All-Star break since RHP Roger Clemens in 1998. He allowed three or fewer earned runs in nine consecutive outings at home and is 6-1 in those games, including five wins in a row.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “His record is a little bit deceiving the way he’s pitched, but he’s doing it now. We really needed it tonight, our bullpen, we had some guys down. He went nine innings, and at this time of the year, it doesn’t happen often. I tip my cap to him.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, on RHP R.A. Dickey after a win on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 5 and did so again Aug. 11. He threw to live hitters for the first time Aug. 20, and he threw a simulated game Aug. 24. He made a rehab appearance for Class A Lansing on Sept. 2, and he is scheduled to continue his rehab with Triple-A Buffalo on Sept. 7.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29. He got an injection in the shoulder Aug. 25.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4. He was shut down for the rest of the season in mid-August.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Drew Hutchison

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Ryan Tepera

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Cliff Pennington

INF Munenori Kawasaki

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Chris Colabello

OF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Dalton Pompey