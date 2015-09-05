Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Blue Jays were reminded of how it feels to be on the other side of a trouncing on Friday.

They lost 10-2 to the Baltimore Orioles in the opener or a three-game series.

“It’s a foreign feeling,” catcher Russell Martin said. “Definitely not used to it right now. They swung the bats well today, they played better than us so they deserved to win, but definitely looking forward to not feeling this again, for sure.”

It snapped a streak of 42 games following the All-Star break in which they had not allowed more than seven runs in a game, the longest such streak in club history. It was the first time they allowed 10 or more runs in a game since they lost to the Boston Red Sox 12-6 on July 2. It was the second time this season Baltimore has scored in double figures against the Blue Jays. The Orioles won 13-9 on June 21.

“It has been rare since we’ve been playing some good baseball,” manager John Gibbons said. “They’ve got a powerful lineup over there. If you don’t pitch well against them, they can pound you.”

Despite the drubbing, the Blue Jays have outscored the opposition 732 to 543 this season.

They are 26-7 in the past 33 games, outscoring their opponents 202-107.

The Blue Jays have some other numbers to worry about. Their lead in the American League East dropped to a half game Friday after the second-place New York Yankees defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 5-2.

The Blue Jays meet the Yankees in a four-game series in New York next week. But first they have two more games in the series with the Orioles and three in Boston against the Red Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-58

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Mike Wright, 2-3, 4.99 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP David Price, 13-5, 2.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Price took his first loss Monday in his sixth start since joining the Blue Jays on July 30 when he allowed six hits, one walk and three runs as Cleveland beat Toronto 4-2. Price has four wins with the Blue Jays. The loss also was the first loss of his career at Rogers Centre. He is now 8-1 with a 3.57 ERA there in 12 career starts there. In 18 career starts against Baltimore, Price is 7-4, 2.73 ERA.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left knee surgery) rejoined the Blue Jays on Friday after pitching 4 2/3 hitless innings with seven strikeouts Wednesday in a rehabilitation start with Class A Lansing. He will pitch for Triple-A Buffalo in Pawtucket on Monday and will rejoin the Blue Jays could get some starts before the end of the season. “We’ve got to see how the game on Monday goes,” manager John Gibbons said. “If everything goes well, if he looks good, feels fine, he could come and start a game or two for us.” “I‘m in midseason form, 100 percent,” Stroman said. “Every single pitch is ready, my body, my knee’s ready.”

--2B Ryan Goins was 0-for-2 with two walks on Friday in the 10-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles to end his career-best 12-game hit streak. He batted .421 (16-for-38) in that span.

--DH Edwin Encarnacion was 0-for-3 with two walks Friday in the 10-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. He has reached base in 34 consecutive games. It ties the sixth longest streak in club history.

--RHP Drew Hutchison allowed six earned runs in five-plus innings Friday in the 10-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles -- the most he has allowed at home since July 21, 2014 against the Boston Red Sox. He had a five-game winning streak snapped and allowed three home runs in a game for the second time this season. It was his second loss at home for the season. The other was May 20 against the Los Angeles Angels. “I thought he was fine going into that sixth inning, he didn’t labor at all,” manager John Gibbons said. “It happened fast. I don’t think you panic and yank him after five innings, I don’t think you start doing that. He’s been good, he’s been really good at home.”

--3B Josh Donaldson hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning of the 10-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. He has 112 RBIs for the season, the most by any player in his first season with the Blue Jays in club history. DH Paul Molitor had 111 RBIs in 1993.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They were an aggressive team from the beginning of the game. And they kept doing what they were doing -- they just kept swinging and they capitalized on some early mistakes by (RHP Drew) Hutch.” -- Blue Jays C Russell Martin, after the 10-2 loss to the Orioles Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 5 and did so again Aug. 11. He threw to live hitters for the first time Aug. 20, and he threw a simulated game Aug. 24. He made a rehab appearance for Class A Lansing on Sept. 2, and he is scheduled to continue his rehab with Triple-A Buffalo on Sept. 7.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29. He got an injection in the shoulder Aug. 25.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4. He was shut down for the rest of the season in mid-August.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Drew Hutchison

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Ryan Tepera

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Cliff Pennington

INF Munenori Kawasaki

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Chris Colabello

OF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Dalton Pompey