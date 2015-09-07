Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays have done well since the last time they lost a series.

That series loss was to the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre when they dropped the first two games and won the finale of a three-game series Aug. 14-16. The loss to the Yankees on Aug. 14 ended Toronto’s second 11-game winning streak of the season.

Since the loss on Aug. 15, they have won 14 of 18 games, including the rubber match of a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles, 10-4 on Sunday. The Blue Jays have won five straight series.

“We’ve been playing great,” manager John Gibbons said.

The Blue Jays hit the road for 10 games that includes a four-game series at Yankee Stadium against the New York Yankees who trail them by 1 1/2 games in the American League East after each team won Sunday.

The last time the Blue Jays visited New York, the swept the Yankees in three games Aug. 7-9.

That series falls between a three-game set at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox that opens Monday afternoon and a three-game series visit to Atlanta to play the Braves.

The Blue Jays are playing it cool.

“We’re thinking about trying to win games in Boston first,” said center fielder Kevin Pillar, who hit a home run on Sunday. “That’s kind of been our MO all season to try to win the game we’re playing that day. Boston’s been playing well, too. It’s a team in our division and a team that we compete against and we’re trying to win those games first.”

The Red Sox have won three in a row and seven of their past three to move to within one game of the fourth-place Orioles in the AL East. Boston is 37-34 at home this season.

The Blue Jays are 8-4 against the Yankees. But as the Blue Jays will remind you, first things first.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-58

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 14-6, 3.63 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello, 6-12, 5.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mark Buehrle is scheduled to make his 27th start of the season Monday in the opener of a three-game series at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox. The 36-year-old has been feeling the effects of wear and tear and will pitch on seven days of rest. He has not started since Aug. 30 when he allowed five hits, two walks and two runs (one earned) in six innings in a 9-2 win over the Detroit Tigers. He was 3-1 with a 4.38 ERA in August. He is 11-10 with a 4.22 ERA in 28 career games (27 starts) against the Red Sox and is 6-3 with a 4.29 ERA in 12 career starts at Fenway Park.

--RF Jose Bautista hit his 33rd homer of the season Sunday in the 10-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles, a two-run shot in the first inning. It was the second game in a row in which he homered in the first. He has hit 26 of his homers since June 3. He has hit 20 homers against Baltimore since 2010, the third most of any player in that span.

--INF Ryan Goins was 1-for-4 in the 10-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday and has reached base safely in a career-best 17 straight games. He has recorded a hit in 14 of those games.

--RHP Marco Estrada is 6-3 with a 2.99 ERA since the All-Star break after the 10-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. He allowed two hits, four walks (one intentional) and two runs in five innings Sunday to earn the win. It was his shortest outing since July 24 at Seattle when he went four at Seattle. He allowed three earned runs or fewer for his eighth straight start. “It was one of those days where I didn’t have my stuff,” Estrada said “I wasn’t locating at all. It almost seemed like every time they swung I made a decent pitch.”

--OF Kevin Pillar hit his 10th home run of the season Sunday in the 10-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles. Eight of his homers have come since June 2, including three in his past 11 games. He was 5-for-11 in the series against the Orioles.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki hit a two-run homer in the third inning of the 10-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. It was his 17th homer of the season, his fifth with the Blue Jays with four coming at Rogers Centre.

--3B Matt Dominguez was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays from Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. Toronto then optioned him to Triple-A Buffalo.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was one of those days where I didn’t have my stuff. I wasn’t locating at all. It almost seemed like every time they swung I made a decent pitch.” -- Blue Jays RHP Marco Estrada, after the 10-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 5 and did so again Aug. 11. He threw to live hitters for the first time Aug. 20, and he threw a simulated game Aug. 24. He made a rehab appearance for Class A Lansing on Sept. 2, and he is scheduled to continue his rehab with Triple-A Buffalo on Sept. 7.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29. He got an injection in the shoulder Aug. 25.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4. He was shut down for the rest of the season in mid-August.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Drew Hutchison

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Ryan Tepera

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Cliff Pennington

INF Munenori Kawasaki

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Chris Colabello

OF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Dalton Pompey