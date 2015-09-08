Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Nothing much went right for the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Monday as their lead in the American League East dropped back down to a half-game.

Jays starter Mark Buehrle lasted only 3 1/3 innings as he and four relievers combined to allow 17 hits. Toronto hit into four doubles plays, three of them on the ground, in an 11-4 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

“We hit some at-em balls,” said manager John Gibbons. “They’ve got a good team over there now. They’re hot, they’ve revamped some things, they’ve got some real energy, they’re playing great defense now, so they’re playing good baseball.”

Buehrle has lasted four innings or less in two of his last four starts -- at the wrong time of year.

The Jays may well get back young right-hander Marcus Stroman, who was supposed to miss the entire season, for a start in the huge four-game series against the Yankees in New York this weekend, which should help. Gibbons also said that while he has “concerns” about Buehrle, the veteran has faltered and bounced back before.

Monday didn’t do anything to hurt Josh Donaldson’s MVP chances, though. The third baseman homered in the first inning, his 37th of the season, and he added two singles.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-59

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 10-10, 4.09 ERA) at Red Sox (LHP Henry Owens, 2-2, 5.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mark Buehrle (14-7) turned in his shortest outing of the season Monday, going 3 1/3 innings and allowing five runs on nine hits in an 11-4 loss to the Red Sox. Monday’s start was his 487th straight -- he has never been on the disabled list in his career. He lasted four innings or less in two of his past four starts, but manager John Gibbons knows the veteran, now 11-11 lifetime against the Red Sox, has bounced back before.

--3B Josh Donaldson strode to the plate to change of “M-V-P” from the large contingent of Jays fans at Fenway Park on Monday. He hit the second pitch he saw for his 37th homer of the season, the 100th of his career. He also singled twice later in the game, and the RBI was his major-league-leading 115th of the season. Twenty-five of his homers have either tied the game or given Toronto the lead, and Monday marked his 50th multi-hit game of the season.

--RF Jose Bautista, who always hits at Fenway Park, drilled a two-run single off the left field wall in the eighth inning. The two RBIs gave him 614 as a Blue Jay, moving him past Tony Fernandez into sixth place on the team’s all-time list. He has reached base in 16 consecutive games, batting .357 with five homers and 14 RBIs over that stretch.

--DH Edwin Encarnacion, who went 1-for-3, has reached base in 37 consecutive games. He is batting .356 over that span.

--RHP Marcus Stroman made his second and quite possibly his last rehab start Monday for Triple-A Buffalo. Stroman labored through three innings, yielding four runs on eight hits while throwing 81 pitches -- 39 in the second inning. Stroman, who tore his left ACL in spring training and was supposed to miss the whole season, would be in line to pitch in a four-game series against the Yankees in New York over the weekend. He said, “I don’t know what the call is, don’t know what the next play is, but I‘m ready to start. My arm’s ready.”

--RHP R.A. Dickey looks to continue a torrid late-season run and also looks for his first win in five starts against Boston this season when he faces the Red Sox in the middle game of a three-game series Tuesday night. Dickey, coming off a complete-game four-hitter against Cleveland, is 6-0 with two no-decisions in his past eight starts. The knuckleballer, who turns 41 on Oct. 29, is 0-4 with one no-decision against the Red Sox this season. He is 6-6 with a 4.46 ERA lifetime against Boston, 2-2 with a 4.35 ERA at Fenway Park.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a tough day for all our pitching really. We got hit around pretty good. We just couldn’t get anybody out really. Through that lineup they just kept coming at us. We had a tough day all the way around.” -- Manager John Gibbons, after the Blue Jays’ 11-4 loss to the Red Sox on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 5 and did so again Aug. 11. He threw to live hitters for the first time Aug. 20, and he threw a simulated game Aug. 24. He made rehab starts for Class A Lansing on Sept. 2 and for Triple-A Buffalo on Sept. 7. He could be activated during the Sept. 11-13 weekend.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29. He got an injection in the shoulder Aug. 25.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4. He was shut down for the rest of the season in mid-August.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Drew Hutchison

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Ryan Tepera

LHP Jeff Francis

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Cliff Pennington

INF Munenori Kawasaki

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Chris Colabello

OF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Dalton Pompey