Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

BOSTON -- The Toronto Blue Jays head to the Bronx after their first series loss in the past six and their second in the past 12.

Now they play four games at Yankee Stadium -- and they go in leading the New York Yankees by 1 1/2 games in the American League East after both dropped two of three to teams that won’t be playing in October.

The Jays won the middle game in Boston, 5-1 in 10 innings. In the two losses, they yielded 21 runs on 31 hits, including four home runs. Boston took the series finale 10-4 Wednesday.

Now, David Price, acquired and placed in line to pitch four times against the Yankees down the stretch, makes the third of those four when he faces rookie Luis Severino in the series opener Friday after Thursday’s rainout.

The Jays are 8-4 against the Yankees this season -- 5-1 in Yankee Stadium, where they will get Marcus Stroman back for the first time this season when he starts the Saturday game.

“We’re fine,” manager John Gibbons said after the game Wednesday night. “(The Red Sox) are playing great baseball. They just took it to us two of these three games here. But it starts on the mound. Two games we lost here we were down early, big, and that’s the way it goes.”

RECORD: 79-60

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP David Price, 14-5, 2.43 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Luis Severino, 3-2, 2.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Price will have his start pushed back to Friday following Thursday’s rainout. Price is 5-1 with a 2.15 ERA in seven starts for the Blue Jays and when asked if he changes preparation following a rainout, he said: “Uh no, I’ll be ready to go tomorrow.”

--SS Troy Tulowitzki was in Toronto’s lineup as the fifth-place hitter even though he is batting .228 since being acquired from the Colorado Rockies. The last time Toronto was in New York, he was the leadoff hitter ahead of 3B Josh Donaldson.

--OF Jose Bautista has reached base in his last 18 games and it is tied for his longest streak of the year. He is batting .323 with five home runs and 18 walks to go along with a .469 on-base percentage and 1.114 OPS in those games.

--DH Edwin Encarnacion is hitting .352 over his last 39 games, going 50-for-142 in that stretch. He has been on base in each game, breaking the mark set by Carlos Delgado (38 games in 1998).

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”Every series we play is important now. It’s because the way these guys played the first half of the season and once we made the trades, we’ve played really good baseball. So every game that we play, every series that we play from here on out is very important. -- LHP David Price

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 5 and did so again Aug. 11. He threw to live hitters for the first time Aug. 20, and he threw a simulated game Aug. 24. He made rehab starts for Class A Lansing on Sept. 2 and for Triple-A Buffalo on Sept. 7. He will be activated for a Sept. 12 start.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29. He got an injection in the shoulder Aug. 25.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4. He was shut down for the rest of the season in mid-August.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Drew Hutchison

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Ryan Tepera

LHP Jeff Francis

RHP Steve Delabar

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Cliff Pennington

INF Munenori Kawasaki

INF Matt Hague

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Chris Colabello

OF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Dalton Pompey