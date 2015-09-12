Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Marcus Stroman was a college student at Duke, finishing up a degree in sociology, when he found out the news about the Toronto Blue Jays acquiring left-hander David Price.

His reaction?

When class finished, he took out his phone and tweeted his excitement with the following tweets in a span of 23 minutes:

Excitement at an all-time high. Get to compete and chill with one of my role models in baseball. See you in September my man!”

“I have the chills right now.”

“Pardon my rudeness for being on my phone Professor. We just picked up @DAVIDprice14 and it’s kind of a big deal.”

At the time, Stroman was still rehabbing a torn ACL, and now he will officially become a teammate of Price when he makes his return for the Toronto Blue Jays during Saturday’s doubleheader with the Yankees.

It will be the end of an eventful summer, which included rehabbing a serious injury, tweeting out excitement and being a regular college student.

It will also be eventful since Stroman is a native of Long Island and will have friends and family who followed his time at Patchouge-Medford High School in the stands.

“That’s why you play the game,” Stroman said in the visiting dugout Thursday afternoon before a large media contingent. “That’s what you dream about. You want to be in the biggest moments. You want to be out there when the crowds are the biggest and the stadium is the loudest.”

Stroman’s debut is also defying the odds and not necessarily because of his 5-foot-8 height. It seemed unlikely he would pitch when he tore the ligament during a spring training drill on March 10 and had surgery.

He targeted this weekend in New York as a possible return date and he found out earlier this week in Boston.

“I knew my work ethic and I knew how positive I would stay,” Stroman said. “So I said why not come back this year.”

Last year Stroman impressed as a rookie, going 11-6 with a 3.65 ERA and 111 strikeouts, two years after being Toronto’s first-round pick. He pitched in a September game against the Yankees last year but this time it will be different, and Stroman had no doubts he would be there as the summer went on.

“I don’t think really anybody expected him the whole year except himself,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 80-60

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 12-8, 3.18 ERA) at Yankees (RHP Michael Pineda, 10-8, 4.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marco Estrada will start Game One of Saturday’s doubleheader in New York and will look to add another win to his most winningest season of his career. Estrada has won five more games than his previous career high set in 2013 and 2014 with the Milwaukee Brewers. One of Estrada’s best wins of the year was last month in New York when he allowed three hits in 6 1/3 innings during a 2-0 victory. Since beating the Yankees, Estrada is 2-2 with a 3.03 ERA in his last five starts. Estrada last pitched during Sunday’s 10-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles when he allowed two runs and two hits in five innings.

--RHP Marcus Stroman was activated from the disabled list Friday and will make his season debut in Game Two of Saturday’s doubleheader following left knee surgery in March. Stroman was expected to miss the entire season after getting injured during a spring training drill March 10. Stroman is a native of Long Island, New York, and when it became possible he might return, he targeted one of the games against the Yankees. Last year, Stroman was 11-6 with a 3.65 ERA. Stroman is 2-1 with a 2.55 ERA in three career starts against the Yankees.

--LHP David Price allowed two runs and six hits in five innings Friday night while pitching on five days’ rest. It marked his shortest start since joining the Blue Jays and also was the fourth time he did not complete six innings this year. Even with the short outing, Price is 5-0 with a 1.85 ERA in his last seven starts at Yankee Stadium.

--C Russell Martin recorded his 10th career multi-home run game when he hit a solo homer run in the fifth and a two-run shot in the seventh. It was his second multi-homer game with the Blue Jays and also marked the 14th time he at least four RBIs in a game.

--LHP Brett Cecil has thrown 23 2/3 straight scoreless innings after tossing 1 1/3 innings Friday. He has allowed six hits to the last 51 hitters he has faced. It is the longest scoreless-innings streak by a Toronto pitcher since LHP Scott Downs had 26 scoreless innings in 2008.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder) has missed a combined 75 games due to two DL stints with the same injury. Before Friday’s game in New York, manager John Gibbons said Travis has made some slight progress in the rehab by taking dry swings, which means he has been swinging without facing a pitching machine in the batting cage or live pitching in a batting practice session. Travis has been on the disabled list since July 29 and was moved from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list Friday in a procedural move.

--RHP Chad Jenkins was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo Friday, giving the Blue Jays 12 relievers. Jenkins made 21 appearances for Toronto last season and his lone appearance this season consisted of two innings against the Yankees on May 5.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We definitely feed off one another. Our lineup has a lot of depth. I don’t think pitchers feel they have breathing room out there. It’s just one after another, good quality at-bats.” -- Catcher Russell Martin, after the Blue Jays’ 11-5 victory over the Yankees on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Marcus Stroman (left ACL surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He threw off a mound for the first time Aug. 5 and did so again Aug. 11. He threw to live hitters for the first time Aug. 20, and he threw a simulated game Aug. 24. He made rehab starts for Class A Lansing on Sept. 2 and for Triple-A Buffalo on Sept. 7. He was activated Sept. 11 and will start a game on Sept. 12.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29. He got an injection in the shoulder Aug. 25 and another on Sept. 11. He was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sept. 11.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4. He was shut down for the rest of the season in mid-August.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Ryan Tepera

LHP Jeff Francis

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Chad Jenkins

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Cliff Pennington

INF Munenori Kawasaki

INF Matt Hague

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Chris Colabello

OF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Dalton Pompey