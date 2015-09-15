Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- There was guarded optimism in the voices of Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and general manager Alex Anthopoulos’ voice Sunday morning as they spoke to the media.

They were speaking due the events of Saturday when Tulowitzki was involved in a freak collision with center fielder Kevin Pillar. Tulowitzki took the worst of the second-inning crash in Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader, getting diagnosed with a small crack in his left shoulder blade.

“Obviously I‘m sore,” Tulowitzki said before Toronto’s 5-0 loss to the New York Yankees. “I think I need to let this thing calm down a little bit, so I think the next two or three days will be big. Get as much treatment as I possibly can and, you know, try to look on the bright side and hopefully I can make a comeback.”

The small crack will hopefully keep Tulowitzki out for two to three weeks according to Anthopoulos.

“We’ll know more in the next few days,” Anthopoulos said. “But if (the medical staff) had to guess and really it’s only a guess at this point, it could be two to three weeks and then he could be back for October.”

Anbthopoulos also said the Blue Jays would have a better read on the injury once they complete a three-game series in Atlanta since Tulowitzki since has some internal bleeding.

As for Tulowitzki, whose history of serious injuries does not include a shoulder injury, he is not ready to forecast when he returns to the team which is 30-9 with him in the lineup.

“I don’t want to put a timeframe on myself because I know myself and if I do that I‘m going to be itching at the bit and if I do need that extra time, if we’re in a good spot, I think it would be wise for me to take it and wait until I‘m 100-per-cent healthy. Time will tell everything, you know. As we go on we’ll know where we’re at in the standings, we’ll know how my body is feeling and we’ll make a decision based on both of those things.”

While Toronto waits for Tulowitzki to get healed, their double play combination will be Ryan Goins at shortstop and Cliff Pennington at second base.

Pennington, who is more renowned for his defensive range, made a game-saving play on Yankees first baseman Greg Bird in the eighth inning of the opener and hit a two-run home run in the nightcap.

To spell those players at times, the Blue Jays obtained Darwin Barney from the Los Angeles Dodgers for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Like Pennington, Barney is more known for his defense as he won the 2012 Gold Glove at second base with the Chicago Cubs and has a .245 average in parts of six seasons in the majors, though he only appeared twice for Los Angeles this year.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 82-61

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 14-7, 3.72 ERA) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 10-7, 4.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Troy Tulowitzki(cracked shoulder blade) will be out for hopefully two to three weeks according to Toronto GM Alex Anthopoulos, who addressed the injury before Sunday’s game. Tulowitzki was injured Saturday when he and CF Kevin Pillar converged on a pop-up by New York SS Didi Gregorius and collided with each other. Tulowitzki had x-rays on his ribs and chest and those were negative and also underwent an MRI. The Blue Jays announced during the middle of Saturday’s nightcap Tulowitzki has a small crack in his left shoulder blade and bruises in his upper back muscles.

--INF Darwin Barney was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers for a player to be named later or cash considerations in a move to give Toronto more depth in its middle infield over the rest of the regular season. Since he was obtained after Aug. 31, Barney is not eligible for postseason games. Barney won the 2012 Gold Glove playing second base for the Chicago Cubs and is more known for his middle infield defense than his bat. He appeared in two games for the Dodgers this season, has a .245 batting average in parts of six seasons with Chicago and Los Angeles. Although he has spent the majority of his career at second base, Barney has played 149 2/3 innings as a shortstop.

--DH Edwin Encarnacion did not start Sunday’s game after aggravating a previous injury to his left middle finger during Game Two of Saturday’s doubleheader. GM Alex Anthopoulos said the injury is minor and Encarnacion is expected to play Tuesday in Atlanta. Encarnacion reached base four times Saturday before being lifted for a pinch hitter. The finger injury has nagged him for a while but has not impacted his bat since he is hitting .273 overall and .353 (54-for-153) over his last 42 games, which he has reached base in every game.

--RHP Scott Copeland was designated for assignment off the 40-man roster to clear room for newly acquired INF Darwin Barney. Copeland had a 6.46 ERA in five appearances, including three starts with the Blue Jays. He was 11-6 with a 2.95 ERA in 21 appearances for Triple-A Buffalo this year.

--RHP R.A. Dickey was unable to get his 100th career victory Sunday when he allowed five earned runs and seven hits in a 5-0 loss at New York. Dickey lost for the first time in 12 starts dating to July 9. Since a 2-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox, Dickey had been 7-0 with a 2.68 ERA and both the winning and unbeaten streak were the longest off his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve said it over and over: it starts on the mound. When you’re facing a guy that’s doing good -- I mean when they shut you down, oftentimes it looks lethargic, but that’s good pitching.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, after a loss to the Yankees on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (left shoulder blade) exited the first game of the Sept. 12 doubleheader after colliding with CF Kevin Pillar. X-rays on his rib and chest were negative. The Blue Jays said Tulowitzki has small crack in his left shoulder blade and bruises in his upper back muscles. Toronto GM Alex Anthopoulos said he was hopeful Tulowitzki would return after two to three weeks but added the team’s medical staff had to wait for the internal bleeding to subside.

--DH Edwin Encarnacion (sore left middle finger) sat out the Sept. 13 game after being replaced by a pinch hitter in the second game of the Sept. 12 doubleheader. He is day-to-day but is expected to return Sept. 15.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He got an injection in the shoulder Aug. 25 and another Sept. 11.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4. He was shut down for the rest of the season in mid-August.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Drew Hutchison

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Ryan Tepera

LHP Jeff Francis

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Chad Jenkins

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Cliff Pennington

INF Munenori Kawasaki

INF Matt Hague

INF Darwin Barney

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Chris Colabello

OF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Dalton Pompey