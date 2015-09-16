Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- The return of Marcus Stroman to the Toronto rotation means a move to the bullpen for Drew Hutchison.

Hutchison was the Blue Jays’ Opening Day starter and the right-hander has a 13-4 record in 27 starts.

The right-hander’s ERA is 5.33, though, and he gave up 12 earned runs in 8 1/3 innings over his past two starts.

David Price, who is 6-1 with a 2.28 ERA in eight starts since being acquired from Detroit, will start against Atlanta on Wednesday, with Marco Estrada pitching the finale of the three-game interleague series Thursday.

Stroman will start Friday when the Blue Jays return to open their final homestand against Boston.

Stroman, who had knee surgery during spring training, made his return on Saturday against the Yankees in New York and got the win, working five innings.

The only damage against the right-hander came on a three-run homer by Brett Gardner.

Hutchison lasted just 3 1/3 innings in his last start, giving up six earned runs in Boston. That gave him a 9.44 ERA away from Toronto this season.

“You take it like anything else,” Hutchison said of losing his rotation spot. “I want to do everything I can to help us win. I just have to go out there and pitch to my capabilities. Mentally you just continue to stay locked in and continue to do what you need to do to stay sharp to be ready to go.”

“If we need a spot start here and there, he can still come out and do that,” manager John Gibbons said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 82-62

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP David Price, 15-5, 2.46 ERA) at Braves (RHP Shelby Miller, 5-14, 2.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mark Buehrle, who had a cortisone shot in his shoulder last week, worked five innings against the Braves on Tuesday and allowed six hits and two runs, one earned, in a no-decision. He threw 43 of his 66 pitches for strikes and induced three double plays. Buehrle has 26 double plays this season -- tied for second in the majors. Minnesota’s Mike Pelfrey has induced 27.

--1B Justin Smoak hit his 16th homer Tuesday against the Braves, but also muffed a ground ball that gave Atlanta a run in an eventual 3-2 loss. The third-inning miscue was his third error of the season. The tying homer in the sixth inning came leading off, where Smoak is batting just .182 (10-for-55) and has struck out 15 times.

--LHP David Price, who is 6-1 with a 2.28 ERA in eight starts since being acquired from Detroit, will face the Braves on Wednesday in Atlanta. He is 15-5 with a 2.46 ERA and 203 strikeouts in 29 starts overall. Price’s ERA is second in the American League, his win total is tied for fourth and his strikeouts are fourth.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion was out of the lineup for the second straight game Tuesday because of a sore left middle finger. With no designated hitter for the interleague series in Atlanta, the Blue Jays have both Chris Colabello and Justin Smoak available to fill in for Encarnacion.

--RHP Drew Hutchison will move to the bullpen despite leading the Blue Jays with a 13-4 record. His ERA is up to 5.33 after giving up 12 earned runs over 8 1/3 innings in his past two starts, including six runs in 3 1/3 innings at Boston in his most recent outing. Hutchison’s ERA on the road this seasons is 9.44.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just didn’t get the job done. I felt like the pitch was down and he put a good swing on it. He hit it where he wanted to hit it. The infield is in, that didn’t help.” -- Rookie reliever Aaron Sanchez, who gave up the game-winning hit to Braves SS Andrelton Simmons in the ninth inning Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Edwin Encarnacion (sore left middle finger) left the second game of the Sept. 12 doubleheader, and he didn’t play Sept. 13 and Sept. 15.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (small crack in left shoulder blade) left the first game of the Sept. 12 doubleheader, and he hasn’t played since. The Blue Jays hope he will be able to return late in the regular season.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He got an injection in the shoulder Aug. 25 and another Sept. 11.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4. He was shut down for the rest of the season in mid-August.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Ryan Tepera

LHP Jeff Francis

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Chad Jenkins

RHP Drew Hutchison

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Cliff Pennington

INF Munenori Kawasaki

INF Matt Hague

INF Darwin Barney

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Chris Colabello

OF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Dalton Pompey