Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- With Troy Tulowitzki sidelined, Edwin Encarnacion is obviously even more important to the Toronto Blue Jays lineup.

Encarnacion missed two games with a sore left middle finger and the Blue Jays scored a total of two runs while losing both. He was back Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves and picked right up where he’d left off during a 9-1 victory.

The first baseman was 3-for-3 with two walks and has reached base safely in a Toronto-record 43 consecutive games while batting .365 (57-for-156) with 14 homers and 45 RBIs.

The streak is one game off the longest in the majors this season. Matt Holiday of St. Louis reached in 44 straight from April 5 to June 1.

“Even if he’s not 100 percent, he brings that fear factor,” manager John Gibbons said. “He’s a real presence in the lineup and obviously one of the best hitters around.”

Encarnacion missed two games at the end of July and four more in August before aggravating the finger again in an awkward swing Saturday against the Yankees in New York.

“I don’t think it’s going to be much longer. I hope not,” said Gibbons on Tuesday.

The manager waited to finalize his Wednesday lineup until Encarnacion took early batting practice and reported no problems.

“He’s one more big bat and he’s been hot,” Gibbons said. “He took that one swing (against the Braves) and it looked like it bothered him, but other than that (he was fine). He’s as important as anybody out there.”

Encarnacion, the American League player of the month in August, has 32 homers and 99 RBIs to go with a .276 overall average and has drawn 68 walks.

“He’s battled (the hand) a couple times,” Gibbons said. “He takes a couple days off and it usually does the trick. Hopefully that’s the case now and hopefully it won’t bother him the rest of the way.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 83-62

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 12-8, 3.31 ERA) at Braves (RHP Matt Wisler, 5-7, 5.60 ERA) PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Price improved to 7-1 with the Blue Jays and 16-5 overall with a 9-1 victory at Atlanta on Wednesday. He struck out nine over seven innings while lowing his ERA to 2.42 -- the lowest in the American League. Price’s ERA is 2.17 in nine starts for Toronto after being acquired from Detroit. The run he gave up against the Braves came in the first inning and he ended up allowing seven hits and three walks.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion returned to the lineup Wednesday after sitting out two games because of a sore left middle finger and was 3-for-3 with two walks against the Braves. He has reached base safely in a Toronto-record 43 games and the streak is one game off the longest in the majors this season. Matt Holiday of St. Louis reached in 44 straight from April 5 to June 1. Encarnacion is batting .365 (57-for-156) during the streak.

--C Russell Martin had four RBIs on a two-run double in the first inning and a two-run homer in the ninth as the Blue Jays defeated the Braves on Wednesday. The homer was his 20th of the season and he has 68 RBIs. Martin also made a stellar defensive play to throw out speedy Cameron Maybin and end the eighth inning.

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins, who is dealing with a tight forearm, last pitched Friday in only his second appearance this month. The veteran reliever has given up runs in his last three appearances after shining in his first 11 outings for the Blue Jays after being acquired from Colorado. Hawkins, 42, is 1-0 with a save and 2.70 ERA with Toronto after going 2-1 with two saves and a 3.63 ERA in 24 games for the Rockies.

--RHP Marco Estrada will try to keep the ball in the park as he faces the Braves in Atlanta on Thursday. He has gave up three home runs in five innings during a no-decision against the Yankees in New York on Saturday and allowed 10 homers in his past six starts after giving up just 11 in his first 24 games. Estrada, who is 12-8 with a 3.31 ERA, has pitched a career-high 152 1/3 innings.

--RHP Scott Copeland, who was designated for assignment off the 40-man roster Sept. 13, was sent outright to Triple-A Buffalo. Copeland had a 6.46 ERA in five appearances, including three starts with the Blue Jays. He was 11-6 with a 2.95 ERA in 21 appearances for Triple-A Buffalo this year.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “To get four runs before you take the mound is always big. This offense scores. Everybody knows that. It’s the best offense in all of baseball. I’ll take as many runs as they give me.” -- LHP David Price, who was staked to a quick 4-0 lead Wednesday en route to a 9-1 victory over the Braves.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Edwin Encarnacion (sore left middle finger) left the second game of the Sept. 12 doubleheader, and he didn’t play Sept. 13 and Sept. 15. He returned to the lineup Sept. 16.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (small crack in left shoulder blade) left the first game of the Sept. 12 doubleheader, and he hasn’t played since. The Blue Jays hope he will be able to return late in the regular season.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He got an injection in the shoulder Aug. 25 and another Sept. 11.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4. He was shut down for the rest of the season in mid-August.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Ryan Tepera

LHP Jeff Francis

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Chad Jenkins

RHP Drew Hutchison

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Cliff Pennington

INF Munenori Kawasaki

INF Matt Hague

INF Darwin Barney

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Chris Colabello

OF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Dalton Pompey