Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- If the Toronto Blue Jays want to win the American League East, they will have to play well against teams in their own division.

The Blue Jays finish the regular season with 16 games against division opponents.

Toronto returns home Friday to open a nine-game homestand that includes three games against the Boston Red Sox, three against the second-place New York Yankees and three against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Jays finish the season with seven games on the road, four against the Orioles in Baltimore and three at Tampa Bay.

The Blue Jays are 84-62 and lead the East by 3 1/2 games. They are two games behind the Kansas City Royals for the best record in the American League.

“We’ll be glad to get back home,” manager John Gibbons said. “You always want home-field advantage. You can’t get ahead of yourself. It’s important we play good baseball from now on out.”

The Blue Jays went 6-4 on the just-completed road trip, which included taking three of four from the Yankees. Toronto left on the trip with a half-game lead but returns with a 3 1/2-game lead following a 5-0 win over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.

“There’s a little more boost when you take the field,” first baseman Justin Smoak said about the pennant race. “It’s a long season and everyone is tired. It gives you an adrenaline rush to perform and do what you need to do to help the team win.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 84-62

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello, 8-12, 5.06 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marcus Stroman, 1-0, 5.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Devon Travis will have exploratory surgery to assess his left shoulder injury, and he will miss the rest of the season. He sat out a month with a shoulder issue earlier this season. Travis played 62 games and hit .304/.361/.498 with eight homers and 35 RBIs.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (cracked scapula and upper back muscle bruises) flew to Boston to have his shoulder examined and determine treatment. He hasn’t played since the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. Tulowitzki is batting .232 with five homers and 17 RBIs in 39 games with the Blue Jays.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (1-0, 5.40 ERA) was not feeling well Thursday, but he is expected to make his start Friday against the Red Sox. It will be Stroman’s second start of the season. On Saturday, he pitched five innings and allowed three runs on four hits in a win over the Yankees. Stroman flew home on Thursday afternoon from Atlanta so he could get a full night of sleep.

--RHP Marco Estrada (13-8) pitched eight shutout innings, did not allow a runner to reach second base and at one point retired 10 consecutive batters against Atlanta on Thursday. He walked two and struck out four in his longest outing since July 19, when he pitched eight shutout innings against Tampa Bay. It was quite a contrast from his previous start, when he allowed four runs over five innings. Estrada has held the Braves scoreless for 24 2/3 consecutive innings, a span of six appearances that dates back to April 13, 2012.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion picked up his 100th RBI with his 33rd homer, a long blast to center field. Encarnacion has reached base in 44 consecutive games, the longest streak by a player on a Canadian team since Montreal’s Tim Raines had a 44-game run in 1985. Encarnacion joins teammates Josh Donaldson and Jose Bautista with 100 RBIs, the fourth time the team has had a trio of player with 100 RBIs.

--3B Josh Donaldson hit a long opposite-field home run in the ninth inning. It was the 39th homer and 120th RBI for Donaldson. Of his past 57 hits, 31 went for extra bases.

--C Dioner Navarro went 3-for-4 with a double Thursday. He has hit safely in four consecutive games and is 7-for-16 (.437) over that stretch. It was the third time he picked up three hits in a game this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s shown over and over that he’s going to keep you in the game. He’s done it all year.” -- Manager John Gibbons, on RHP Marco Estrada, who threw eight shutout innings Thursday in the Blue Jays’ 5-0 win over the Braves.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Marcus Stroman (illness) was not feeling well Sept. 17, but he is expected to make his scheduled start Sept. 18.

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right forearm tightness) didn’t pitch Sept. 12-17.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (small crack in left shoulder blade) left the first game of the Sept. 12 doubleheader, and he hasn’t played since. He flew to Boston on Sept. 17 for an exam and to determine treatment. The Blue Jays hope he will be able to return late in the regular season.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He got an injection in the shoulder Aug. 25 and another Sept. 11. He will undergo season-ending exploratory shoulder surgery in mid-September.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4. He was shut down for the rest of the season in mid-August.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Ryan Tepera

LHP Jeff Francis

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Chad Jenkins

RHP Drew Hutchison

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Cliff Pennington

INF Munenori Kawasaki

INF Matt Hague

INF Darwin Barney

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Chris Colabello

OF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Dalton Pompey