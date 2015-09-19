Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- While Marcus Stroman continues his triumphant return from knee surgery, Michael Saunders can only watch.

Both suffered knee injuries in freakish accidents during spring training.

Stroman, a Blue Jays right-hander, suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during fielding practice that required surgery and it was thought that his season was over.

But on Friday, he recorded his second win in as many starts after his return when he pitched seven innings in the Blue Jays’ 6-1 win over the Boston Red Sox.

Saunders, a Toronto outfielder, suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee when he stepped on a sprinkler head while shagging fly balls. He also required surgery.

He returned on April 25 for nine games but developed a bone bruise on the knee and returned to the disabled list on May 10.

Saunders, acquired in a trade with the Seattle Mariners to play left field for Toronto, rejoined the Blue Jays Friday but not to play. He will not resume playing until next season.

“The season is over for me, but it’s definitely not over for the Blue Jays,” said Saunders, who will remain with the team for the rest of the season. “It’s exciting. I was on the couch watching the guys every night. I was screaming at the TV. I was into it, I can’t imagine what the country is feeling right now. For me, it’s the next-best thing, being back with team, cheering on the guys, throwing my pom-poms on and doing whatever I can even though it’s not on the field.”

He expects to make a full recovery and be ready to play in 2016.

“I tried to make it back, I was busting it down in Florida and finally realized my season was finished,” he said. “It gave me peace of mind once I conceded the fact that I wouldn’t be playing again this year. But all signs point to being 100 percent for spring training.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 85-62

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Red Sox (LHP Wade Miley, 11-10, 4.41 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 10-11, 4.08 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP R.A. Dickey will try for career win No. 100 in his 31st start of the season Saturday in the middle game of the three-game series with the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre. He had a seven-game winning streak over 10 starts end on Sunday when he allowed seven hits, two walks and five runs over 7 2/3 innings in a 5-0 loss to the New York Yankees. It was his first loss since July 9. This will be his third try at No. 100. He had a no-decision in a Blue Jays’ 5-1 win at Boston on Sept. 8.

--RHP Marcus Stroman continued his comeback from knee surgery in March that was supposed to end his season on Friday. He allowed six hits, one walk and one run while striking out three in seven innings in a 6-1 win over the Boston Red Sox. He is 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA in two starts since recovering from surgery performed in March to repair a torn ACL in his left knee. Stroman pitched five innings and earned the win last Saturday in the second game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium, allowing three runs. He came out for the sixth, but did not pitch because the game was delayed because of rain. “I thought he pretty good the other night, too,” manager John Gibbons said. “I think his pitches were probably a little bit sharper (Friday), maybe a little bit better breaking ball, but conditions were better. The more times he goes out there, he’s really going to round into form like we’ve seen in the past.” Stroman is 4-0 in his career against Boston.

--DH Edwin Encarnacion had his on-base streak ended at 44 games in the 6-1 win over the Boston Red Sox on Friday. During that span, he batted .350 (58-for-161) with 15 homers, 15 doubles, 46 RBIs, 25 walks, a .451 on-base percentage and a 1.184 OPS. He did reach base on an error on Friday and scored in the three-run fourth.

--INF Ryan Goins hit an RBI triple in the fourth inning on Friday in the 6-1 win over the Boston Red Sox. It was his third triple of the season, tying him with RF Jose Bautista for the team lead. The triple was his first extra-base hit since Sept. 5, a span of 10 games and 37 at-bats.

--RF Jose Bautista walked twice in the 6-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Friday. It was the 23rd time this season that he has walked more than once in a game. He has walked seven times in the past seven games and has 98 bases on balls on the season to tie him with 1B Carlos Santana of the Cleveland Indians for the American League lead.

--1B Justin Smoak hit a two-run double in the three-run fourth inning Friday in the 6-1 win over the Boston Red Sox. He has 51 RBIs for the season in 260 at-bats. It is his highest RBI total since he had 51 in 483 at-bats in 2012. His career best is 55 RBIs in 427 at-bats in 2011.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s shown over and over that he’s going to keep you in the game. He’s done it all year.” -- Manager John Gibbons, on RHP Marco Estrada, who threw eight shutout innings Thursday in the Blue Jays’ 5-0 win over the Braves.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Marcus Stroman (illness) was not feeling well Sept. 17, but he is expected to make his scheduled start Sept. 18.

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right forearm tightness) didn’t pitch Sept. 12-17.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (small crack in left shoulder blade) left the first game of the Sept. 12 doubleheader, and he hasn’t played since. He flew to Boston on Sept. 17 for an exam and to determine treatment. The Blue Jays hope he will be able to return late in the regular season.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He got an injection in the shoulder Aug. 25 and another Sept. 11. He will undergo season-ending exploratory shoulder surgery in mid-September.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4. He was shut down for the rest of the season in mid-August.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Ryan Tepera

LHP Jeff Francis

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Chad Jenkins

RHP Drew Hutchison

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Cliff Pennington

INF Munenori Kawasaki

INF Matt Hague

INF Darwin Barney

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Chris Colabello

OF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Dalton Pompey