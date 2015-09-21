Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Blue Jays and the New York Yankees meet for one last series for this season.

First place in the American League East is on the line.

The Blue Jays won three of four games Sept. 11-13, including a rainout and a doubleheader sweep, at Yankee Stadium and left The Bronx with a 3 1/2-game lead, the same advantage they took into Sunday.

Before meeting the Yankees in New York, the Blue Jays lost two of three games to the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Before meeting the Yankees in a three-game series starting Monday at Rogers Centre, the Blue Jays lost two of three games at home to the Red Sox, who won the rubber match on Sunday, 4-3.

The Blue Jays have lost only two series since Aug. 18, both against Boston.

”I‘m actually glad Boston is getting out of town,“ manager John Gibbons said. ”They’ve been tough on us the last few times we’ve met up. They’ve got a scrappy team and a different look from where they were earlier in the season.

The Red Sox took the season series from the Blue Jays 10-9.

“It’s already behind us,” said catcher Dioner Navarro, who hit a two-run homer on Sunday. “We’ve been winning a lot of series and unfortunately we dropped the series against Boston in Boston and we dropped this one, but New York is a new team and we try to win every series we get.”

Right-hander Marco Estrada, who will start the second game of the series against the Yankees on Tuesday, was not pleased with the series loss to the Red Sox.

“But the good thing is, we’re about to play the Yankees next and if we can take that series from them, we’ll be in pretty good shape.”

The Blue Jays are still in first after the series loss to Boston.

“We’re right where we want to be,” Navarro said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 85-64

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Adam Warren, 6-6, 3.33 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP David Price, 16-5, 2.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Price will make his 31st start of the season and his 10th since joining the Blue Jays in a trade on July 30 when he faces the New York Yankees Monday in the opener of a three-game series at Rogers Centre. Price is 7-1 with a 2.17 ERA in his first nine starts for Toronto. He allowed six hits and one run in seven innings on Wednesday to beat the Atlanta Braves. He allowed six hits and two runs over five innings on Sept. 11 in a victory over the Yankees in New York. In 30 career games (29 starts) against the Yankees, he is 12-7 with a 4.19 ERA.

--LHP Mark Buehrle allowed eight hits and three runs in six innings Sunday and did not figure in the decision as the Blue Jays lost 4-3 to the Boston Red Sox. It was his 19th quality start of the season, matching his total last year. He has allowed three or fewer runs in 15 of his past 18 starts. Buehrle said he was ready to leave the game when he did Sunday. “I kind of felt like I was done at that point,” he said.

--LHP Brett Cecil had his scoreless streak of 26 innings ended with an unearned run in the eighth inning Sunday in the 4-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox. Cecil, who ended the seventh with a pair or strikeouts, committed an error on a squibber hit by 3B Pablo Sandoval to open the eighth inning. RHP Mark Lowe replaced Cecil and got a groundout before allowing a single to C Sandy Leon and a sacrifice fly to CF Jackie Bradley Jr. that scored what turned out to be the winning run. Cecil was charged with the loss and his record is 3-5 with a 2.77 ERA.

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins made his first appearance since Sept. 11 at Yankee Stadium Sunday in the 4-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox because of tightness in his right forearm. He pitched a 1-2-3 ninth on Sunday with three groundball outs.

--C Dioner Navarro was 2-for-4 with a two-run homer Sunday in the 4-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox. It was his fourth homer of the season and his first since July 30 against the Kansas City Royals. Navarro is on a five-game hitting streak and is batting .450 (9-for-20) in that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Our defense has been great lately. It’s tough to complain about our defense the last couple of months. ... I don’t think we’re going to worry about it.” -- Manager John Gibbons, after the Red Sox scored a run on an errant throw in the loss Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right forearm tightness) didn’t pitch Sept. 12-19. He returned Sept. 20.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (small crack in left shoulder blade) left the first game of the Sept. 12 doubleheader, and he hasn’t played since. He flew to Boston on Sept. 17 for an exam and to determine treatment. The Blue Jays hope he will be able to return late in the regular season.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He got an injection in the shoulder Aug. 25 and another Sept. 11. He will undergo season-ending exploratory shoulder surgery in mid-September.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4. He was shut down for the rest of the season in mid-August.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Ryan Tepera

LHP Jeff Francis

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Chad Jenkins

RHP Drew Hutchison

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Cliff Pennington

INF Munenori Kawasaki

INF Matt Hague

INF Darwin Barney

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Chris Colabello

OF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Dalton Pompey