Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Blue Jays are 33-13 since Aug. 1 for the best winning percentage (.717) in the majors in that span.

Key acquisitions at the July 31 deadline for trades without waivers have been vital to this surge that has taken the Blue Jays to first place in the American League East.

They lead by 3 1/2 games after defeating the second-place New York Yankees 4-2 on Monday.

It is no coincidence that left-hander David Price, who was obtained in a July 30 trade with the Detroit Tigers, made his first start for the Blue Jays on Aug. 3

Including that win over the Minnesota Twins, he is 8-1 with a 1.95 ERA in 10 starts with Toronto. That includes the win on Monday, when he held the Yankees to two hits and no runs over seven innings.

“He’s 8-1 since we acquired him; that’s eight big wins,” manager John Gibbons said after the win over the Yankees. “Four times he’s faced these guys (and won three) and that’s hard to do. Trades don’t always work out right; this one has worked out right.”

“That’s a very good team, one of the most storied franchises, they’re tough to pitch against,” Price said. “So it’s always fun to beat them.”

Price is 5-0 after the Blue Jays have lost a game.

Going into Monday, they had lost two wrenching games to the Boston Red Sox, 7-6 and 4-3, and they were facing the Yankees, who were buoyed by two wins over the New York Mets on the weekend.

But there is a reason they call pitchers like Price stoppers. They stop potential losing streaks.

“That’s what those guys do,” Gibbons said. “We lost two tough ball games that we had a chance to win, so this was a big game and he came out and shut them down, which isn’t easy to do and won the ball game.”

The Blue Jays are assured of still being first in the AL East no matter what happens in the final two games of the regular season against the Yankees Tuesday and Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 86-64

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Luis Severino, 4-3, 3.12 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 13-8, 3.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marco Estrada will make his 32nd appearance and 26th start of the season Tuesday in the second game of a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre. He is 2-0 with a 2.88 ERA in four starts in September, the most recent win coming against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday when he allowed no runs and three hits in eight innings in Toronto’s 5-0 victory. He is 1-2 with a 4.68 ERA in five career games (four starts) against the Yankees. The four starts were this year and he was 1-2 with a 4.09 ERA in those.

--LHP David Price allowed two hits, one walk, no runs and struck seven in seven innings Monday in a 4-2 victory over the New York Yankees. Price is 8-1 with a 1.95 ERA in 10 starts since he was acquired in a trade with the Detroit Tigers on July 30. He is 17-5 with a 2.34 in 31 starts overall this season. He is 5-0 after a Toronto loss and in four starts against the Yankees since joining the Blue Jays he has three wins and a no-decision. “It’s not just me, there are eight other guys out there on the field besides me,” Price said. “We scored three in the first today. We scored five in the first the last time I faced (the Yankees) so it’s always a group effort.”

--LHP Mark Buehrle is 14 2/3 innings short of reaching 200 innings pitched for the 15th straight season with two scheduled starts remaining in the regular season. The Blue Jays’ race for first place in the American League East obviously comes first but if the situation is right, manager John Gibbons is willing to give Buehrle some help to reach 200 if needed. Gibbons suggested Monday that Buehrle could also start the final game of the season if he needs it to reach the plateau, depending on the Blue Jays’ situation in the standings.

--LHP Brett Cecil had his 26-inning run-less streak stopped Sunday when he was charged with an unearned run in a 4-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox. But after striking out three batters in the eighth inning with two men on in the 4-2 win over the New York Yankees on Monday, he extended his streak of not allowing an earned run to 27 innings. He has 36 strikeouts in those innings. “He’s been so good lately, for a couple of months,” manager John Gibbons said. “If this all turns out right, we could look back on that (eighth inning) and say it was the key.” “For me, those were my three biggest outs,” Cecil said.

--1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion singled in the third inning of the 4-2 win over the New York Yankees Monday to extend his on-base streak to 22 games against them. He has reached base safely in 47 of his past 48 games overall dating to July 21.

--1B Justin Smoak hit an RBI double in the first inning of the 4-2 win over the New York Yankees Monday. It was his 32nd extra-base hit of his 50 hits this season. He has 15 doubles, one triple and 16 homers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s been so good lately, for a couple of months. If this all turns out right, we could look back on that and say it was the key.” -- Manager John Gibbons, of his top left-handed reliever Brett Cecil, who struck out three in a row in the eighth inning to escape a jam in the win over the Yanees Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP LaTroy Hawkins (right forearm tightness) didn’t pitch Sept. 12-19. He returned Sept. 20.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (small crack in left shoulder blade) left the first game of the Sept. 12 doubleheader, and he hasn’t played since. There is no timetable for his return.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He got an injection in the shoulder Aug. 25 and another Sept. 11. He will undergo season-ending exploratory shoulder surgery Sept. 23.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4. He was shut down for the rest of the season in mid-August.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Ryan Tepera

LHP Jeff Francis

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Chad Jenkins

RHP Drew Hutchison

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Cliff Pennington

INF Munenori Kawasaki

INF Matt Hague

INF Darwin Barney

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Chris Colabello

OF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Dalton Pompey