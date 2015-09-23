Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Blue Jays fans have waited a long time for meaningful games in September.

Not since 1993 have games this late in the season meant so much for the Blue Jays and they are finding out how wrenching games with a postseason place on the line can be.

The Blue Jays, who have surged since Aug. 1, lost for the third time in their past four games on Tuesday, 6-4 in 10 innings.

The Blue Jays had tied the game in the ninth on a homer by catcher Dioner Navarro and before the inning ended had loaded the bases against the Yankees closer, left-hander Andrew Miller.

But third baseman Josh Donaldson, the Blue Jays’ best player this season, struck out to send the game to the 10th. The Yankees won on a three-run homer by rookie first baseman Greg Bird against right-hander Mark Lowe.

Designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion, who struck out with the bases loaded for the third out in the eighth inning, homered in the bottom of the 10th but the Blue Jays had no more left. Their lead in the American League East dropped to 2 1/2 games over the Yankees.

Right fielder Jose Bautista helped keep the Blue Jays in the game, throwing out runners at third and home in the seventh and ninth innings, respectively.

“It’s been a tough grind the last few days,” manager John Gibbons said. “In the tight, tied ball games, we’ve struggled. Something’s happened and the big hit, the big home run, whatever it is, that’s bit us lately.”

After taking the first game of the series last Friday against the Boston Red Sox, they lost the next two games, 7-6 and 4-3.

They won the first game against the Yankees Monday with the rubber match Wednesday.

No doubt the Blue Jays will experience the ups and downs of meaningful late-season games. The emotions could not have been higher after Navarro tied the game in the ninth.

“It’s awesome,” Lowe said. “If that doesn’t fire you up, you’re doing the wrong thing for a living. The team was fired up. I was hoping to go out there and throw up a zero. Eddie hits a home run that inning, so who knows.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 86-65

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Yankees (RHP Ivan Nova, 6-8, 5.11 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marcus Stroman, 2-0, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marcus Stroman will make his third start of the season Wednesday in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre. Stroman has made an unexpectedly quick return from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee performed in March after he was injured during a spring training drill. Stroman made his major-league return Sept. 12 when he started the second game of a doubleheader and allowed three runs -- all on a home run by Yankees OF Brett Gardner -- in five innings. He is 3-1 with a 3.18 ERA in four career starts against the Yankees.

--INF Munenori Kawasaki started at second base Tuesday to give INF Cliff Pennington a rest. Kawasaki was 0-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt in the 6-4 loss to the New York Yankees before 1B Matt Hague batted for him in the ninth inning. Pennington entered the game at shortstop in the 10th.

--C Dioner Navarro hit his fifth home run of the season in the ninth inning Tuesday to tie the game at 3-3 before the New York Yankees went on for a 10-inning, 6-4 victory. All five of his home runs have tied the game or given the Blue Jays the lead. It was his fourth career home run that either tied the game of gave his team the lead in the ninth inning or later.

--DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion was 1-for-5 with a 10th-inning homer Tuesday in the 6-4 loss to the New York Yankees. It was his fifth home run over the past 12 games. He has reached base in 23 straight games against the Yankees.

--RF Jose Bautista threw out a runner at third base and another at home Tuesday in the 6-4, 10-inning loss to the New York Yankees. They were his first outfield assists since July 8 against the Chicago White Sox when he also had two. He has had multiple outfield assists in a game six times in his career.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (fracture in his left shoulder blade) played catch and took some ground balls before the 6-4 loss to the New York Yankees on Tuesday. He has yet to swing a bat and there is no time frame for a return. “I wish I had that answer,” Tulowitzki said. “I really don’t know. I think when I start doing more baseball activity that’ll tell us a lot more.” Tulowitzki was injured in the first game of the doubleheader Sept. 12 at Yankee Stadium when he collided with CF Kevin Pillar while catching a fly ball.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s one thing about this group, they keep coming at you.” -- Manager John Gibbons, after the Blue Jays tied the score in the bottom of the ninth Tuesday, only to lose to the Yankees in the 10th.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (small crack in left shoulder blade) left the first game of the Sept. 12 doubleheader, and he hasn’t played since. He flew to Boston on Sept. 17 for an exam and to determine treatment. He played catch and took ground balls Sept. 22 but has yet to swing a bat. No date has been set for a return.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He got an injection in the shoulder Aug. 25 and another Sept. 11. He will undergo season-ending exploratory shoulder surgery Sept. 23.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4. He was shut down for the rest of the season in mid-August.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Ryan Tepera

LHP Jeff Francis

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Chad Jenkins

RHP Drew Hutchison

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Cliff Pennington

INF Munenori Kawasaki

INF Matt Hague

INF Darwin Barney

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Chris Colabello

OF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Dalton Pompey