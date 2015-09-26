Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Blue Jays are keeping their eyes on the prize.

And that is first place in the American League East.

With right-handed knuckleballer R.A. Dickey winning for the 100th time in his career Friday with a strong seven innings, the Blue Jays defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Chicago White Sox defeated the New York Yankees 5-2. That put the first-place Blue Jays four games ahead of the second-place Yankees in the American League East. Toronto’s clinching number in the AL East is six.

A wild-card spot is closer. They needed only a loss by the Los Angeles Angels to the Seattle Mariners on Friday to clinch an American League wild-card spot, the first postseason berth since 1993 during the era before wild cards. The Angels won 8-4 over the Mariners to delay that particular clinching.

”I do not know the magic number,“ Dickey said. ”The one thing I do know is the wild-card game is not something that we as a unit would celebrate. We’re after the division championship. I think we would all be incredibly disappointed if that were not the case.

“Would it be great for the fans if we got into the postseason in a wild card? I‘m sure it would. But for us that’s not at all our mentality.”

Winning the division has an advantage. The wild-card teams must meet in a one-game playoff that determines which team advances to the ALDS or NLDS.

There is a big risk involved although the San Francisco Giants won the World Series last year as a wild-card team, defeating the Kansas City Royals, who won the AL wild-card game, in seven games.

“If that day comes when we clinch the wild card ... for us in the clubhouse, it’s not going to be something that we’re that excited over,” he said. “Yeah, it’s going to be good. But at the time, we still have unfinished business and we’re going to continue to go. And we’ll celebrate if and when we win the division.”

That’s the real prize the Blue Jays have their eyes on -- the AL East.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 88-65

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 12-12, 2.92 ERA) at Blue Jays (LHP David Price, 17-5, 2.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Price will make his 32nd start of the season and his 11th with the Blue Jays Saturday in the second game of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre. He is 8-1 with a 1.95 ERA since joining the Blue Jays in a trade July 30 with the Detroit Tigers. He has put himself into contention for a second American League Cy Young Award. He is 0-2 with a 3.21 ERA in two career starts against the Rays, his former team.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder) had exploratory surgery on Wednesday and no structural damage was found. He did have a cyst drained and should be ready for spring training. The injury put him on the disabled list twice this season, most recently July 29. He later was transferred to the 60-day DL.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (left shoulder blade fracture) took ground balls again before the game Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays and said he continues to feel better. He took some swings off a tee Thursday during the team’s off day. No date has been determined for his return. He was injured in the first game of a doubleheader Sept. 12 at Yankee Stadium when he collided with CF Kevin Pillar while catching pop fly. “I felt great out there,” Tulowitzki said before the game Friday. “Ground balls went well. I feel like I‘m moving a lot better. From the beginning, I said swinging was going to be the last thing. I‘m just going in there, light swings off the tee, nothing major yet. But definitely, I‘m excited in the direction that I‘m headed.”

--RHP R.A. Dickey allowed four hits and two runs over seven innings Friday to earn career win No. 100 on his fourth attempt. “It’s really special,” Dickey said. “I think I had 28 wins before I was 35 and 72 after. It’s been a tough year for me, losing my dad and things like that. So to be able to celebrate this at home, in my 100th start for the Blue Jays, is really poetic.” The 40-year-old knuckleballer has won eight of his past nine starts but had not won since Sept. 2 when he pitched a complete game against Cleveland.

--3B Josh Donaldson, who was used as DH to give him a rest, hit the 40th homer of his season Friday in the 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. He becomes the ninth Blue Jays player to hit 40 homers in a season. Donaldson also has 40 doubles and joins 1B Carlos Delgado (2000) and RF Shawn Green (1999) as the only Blue Jays with 40 homers and 40 doubles in one season.

--INF Cliff Pennington, who started at third base with 3B Johnson Donaldson used as DH, had his first three-hit game of the season Friday in the 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. It was his first three-hit game since Aug. 9, 2014. He matched his career high with two doubles in the game. It was the seventh time he has done that.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s really special. I think I had 28 wins before I was 35 and 72 after. It’s been a tough year for me, losing my dad and things like that. So to be able to celebrate this at home, in my 100th start for the Blue Jays, is really poetic.” -- 40-year-old RHP R.A. Dickey, after earning career win No. 100 Friday.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (small crack in left shoulder blade) left the first game of the Sept. 12 doubleheader, and he hasn’t played since. He played catch and took ground balls Sept. 22. He continued baseball activities Sept. 25 and took some swings on the tee Sept. 24. No dates for a return has been set.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He got an injection in the shoulder Aug. 25 and another Sept. 11. He had surgery to drain a cyst in the shoulder Sept. 23, and he will be ready for spring training.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4. He was shut down for the rest of the season in mid-August.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Ryan Tepera

LHP Jeff Francis

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Chad Jenkins

RHP Drew Hutchison

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Cliff Pennington

INF Munenori Kawasaki

INF Matt Hague

INF Darwin Barney

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Chris Colabello

OF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Dalton Pompey