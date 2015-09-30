Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- Another round of champagne will have to stay on ice for at least another day for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Their game against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night was postponed because of rain. As a result, the teams will play a doubleheader Wednesday.

In Game 1, the Blue Jays’ Marcus Stroman will take on the Orioles’ Miguel Gonzalez. Immediately afterward, Toronto’s R.A. Dickey faces Baltimore’s Kevin Gausman.

Toronto has already clinched a spot in the postseason for the first time since 1993. Nonetheless, there is still much at stake in their remaining six games.

The Blue Jays can seal their first American League East title in 22 years on Wednesday at Camden Yards, depending on the second-place New York Yankees’ performance. Toronto is also battling the Kansas City Royals for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Toronto’s World Series aspirations got a boost earlier this month with the return of Stroman, who was activated from the disabled list on Sept. 11 after recovering from a torn ACL. Since returning, Stroman has won all three of his starts with a 1.89 ERA.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 91-65

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Blue Jays (RHP Marcus Stroman, 3-0, 1.89 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 9-11, 4.85 ERA); Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 11-11, 4.00 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Kevin Gausman, 3-7, 4.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (shoulder) took batting practice again Tuesday. He has not ruled out making an appearance later this week to get some at-bats. Tulowitzki has said he will definitely be ready for the postseason. Tulowitzki hasn’t appeared since Sept. 12 when he suffered a cracked scapula and bruised muscles in a collision with teammate Kevin Pillar against the Yankees.

--RHP Marcus Stroman was activated from the disabled list from a torn ACL on Sept. 11 and has thrown well. Stroman is 3-0 with a 1.89 ERA since rejoining the team. Two of those victories have come against the Yankees. He starts Game 1 of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

--RHP Marco Estrada rebounded from giving up an early three-run homer to keep the Blue Jays close, a big reason they rallied for a 4-3 victory over Baltimore on Monday. That’s something the Blue Jays will need in the playoffs -- the ability for pitchers to keep them close -- because their offense is so productive. “We fell behind early ... I knew we were going to come back somehow,” he said. “I knew if I kept the score where it was that we’d eventually come back.”

--1B Justin Smoak came off the bench late in the game and got the game-winning RBI in the ninth. That came on a slowly hit grounder to first that became a fielder’s choice. Smoak is one of the many weapons that manager John Gibbons can use off the bench. “We can win any way possible,” Smoak said. “This team’s unbelievable. Hopefully, it gets us a step closer to winning the division, and we’ll go from there.”

--DH Edwin Encarnacion belted his 36th homer of the season, a solo shot in the second inning on Monday. He’s the fourth player in team history to hit more than 30 homers in at least four seasons -- the others are Carlos Delgado (eight times), Joe Carter (four) and Jose Bautista (four).

--RF Jose Bautista is known for his power but he showed a different side of his offensive skills in the eighth against RHP Darren O‘Day. The two have had a few fun moments recently but Bautista does hit him well at times. In this game, he got a well-placed cue shot to right field that tied the game at 3. Instead of trying to pull a pitch from the side-winder, Bautista simply went with it.

--CF Kevin Pillar got two more hits and stayed hot. Earlier in the day, he won American League Player of the Week honors after hitting .524 with two homers and six RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a tough ballgame. (We) hung around and made a run late. But we ... made some big things happen. We were down and we just got a couple breaks and played good.” -- Manager John Gibbons, after Toronto rallied to defeat the Orioles on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (small crack in left shoulder blade) left the first game of the Sept. 12 doubleheader, and he hasn’t played since. He played catch and took ground balls Sept. 22. He continued baseball activities Sept. 25 and took some swings on the tee Sept. 24. He did fine after taking live batting practice on Sept. 28. A return for the playoffs seems definite, and Tulowitzki also said he could possibly see some action in the Orioles series, depending upon the circumstances.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He got an injection in the shoulder Aug. 25 and another Sept. 11. He had surgery to drain a cyst in the shoulder Sept. 23, and he will be ready for spring training.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4. He was shut down for the rest of the season in mid-August.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Ryan Tepera

LHP Jeff Francis

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Chad Jenkins

RHP Drew Hutchison

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Cliff Pennington

INF Munenori Kawasaki

INF Matt Hague

INF Darwin Barney

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Chris Colabello

OF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Dalton Pompey