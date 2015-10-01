Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- A large contingent of Blue Jays faithful took over the stands behind the team’s third-base dugout to show how much this moment meant to them and the city. Toronto has not made the playoffs since winning the 1993 World Series, and the fans were ecstatic as the Jays pounded out a 15-2 victory over the defending division champion Orioles to lock up that division title.

They grew louder as the game went on, cheering everything Toronto. They chanted “M-V-P” whenever third baseman Josh Donaldson did anything and repeatedly yelled out “Let’s go, Jays,” usually drowning out the Baltimore fans.

But the most emotional moments came when, late in the game, the fans began loudly chanting “Thank you, Alex” over and over again. That was meant for GM Alex Anthopoulos, who helped build this team and pulled the trigger on big midseason deals that brought the team players like shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and pitcher David Price.

Anthopoulos was sitting in the stands near the dugout, the fans realized it, and the moment clearly touched the GM.

“Our fans have been unbelievable traveling with us,” he said. “We marvel at it. The players talk about it as well, too. To experience that for nine innings when it was an easy game to watch was just fun. But (the fans chanting) was obviously a great time, too.”

The Jays had to wait to celebrate in their clubhouse since Game 2 came just 30 minutes after Game 1 ended. But it was no big deal, they let it all fly when the nightcap ended, and there were plenty of smiles for everyone.

Catcher Russell Martin truly looked happier than most. He’s from Canada and joined the team this past winter. Now, he’d love to bring a World Series title home.

“I feel like I can really share with the fans how it feels,” he said. “If we could just bring that back, it would be awesome, it would be a dream come true for me.”

The Jays now have a one-game lead over the Royals -- with tiebreaker in hand -- for the top spot in the American League playoffs. Coming through Toronto could be very hard to do with the way this team is playing right now.

But the Jays are ready to roll.

“It had been so do damn long but I‘m proud of our guys,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said. “That’s what happens when you throw a lot of talent together, and they get after it every night. Good things happen.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 92-66

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Blue Jays (TBA) at Orioles (RHP Tyler Wilson, 2-2, 3.60 ERA)

--RHP Marcus Stroman showed the Blue Jays he’ll be ready for the playoffs with his strong performance in Game 1. Stroman missed much of the season after suffering a torn ACL in his knee in spring training but now has won all four of his starts since coming back. He limited the Orioles to one run on five hits with eight strikeouts. “I knew that if I got back and my knee was ready to go that I would be able to pitch some pretty good games,” Stroman said. “I knew that I could be in midseason form from last year.”

--RHP R.A. Dickey usually pitches more innings but manager John Gibbons pulled him after five shutout frames in Game 2 of this double header. Dickey gave up two hits but it was more of a keep-in-shape thing as the Jays had already clinched the division title in Game 1, and they didn’t need him to do much more.

--SS Ryan Goins gave the Jays some big offensive help in the first-game win. He reached base all six times, going 5-for-5 with a walk plus three runs scored. That raised his batting average 10 points in just one game -- from .243 to .253. The Blue Jays finished the game with 18 hits overall but Goins led the way.

--LHP David Price (18-5) was supposed to start Thursday’s game. But now the Jays have wrapped up the division title, and the contest was moved to 12:05 due to weather concerns, and the team has pulled him. After Wednesday’s twin-bill, there was no word yet who would start the game.

--LF Ben Revere, one of the trade-deadline acquisitions, stayed busy in Game 1. The leadoff hitter got to bat seven times. He finished 2-for-7 with one RBI and one run scored in the 15-2 rout.

--SS Jonathan Diaz’s contract was selected from Triple-A Buffalo before the doubleheader. The Jays made room on their roster by designating RHP Donn Roach for assignment.

--RHP Donn Roach was designated for assignment to make room for SS Jonathan Diaz, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Buffalo. Roach had been claimed off waivers from Cincinnati on Aug. 25.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s the ultimate right now. To be honest, we think we have more ahead of us. It was a big hurdle to get over. It had been so do damn long but I‘m proud of our guys. That’s what happens when you throw a lot of talent together, and they get after it every night. Good things happen.” -- Manager John Gibbons, after Toronto clinched the American League East Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (small crack in left shoulder blade) left the first game of the Sept. 12 doubleheader, and he hasn’t played since. He played catch and took ground balls Sept. 22. He took some swings on the tee Sept. 24, and he took live batting practice Sept. 28. Tulowitzki might return during the final week of the regular season, but a return for the playoffs seems definite.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He got an injection in the shoulder Aug. 25 and another Sept. 11. He had surgery to drain a cyst in the shoulder Sept. 23, and he will be ready for spring training.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4. He was shut down for the rest of the season in mid-August.

