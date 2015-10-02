Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Toronto Blue Jays have a number of small issues to deal with in the final days of the regular season.

After the Jays clinched the American League East Division title in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday, manager John Gibbons rested most of his starters for the next two games. They lost both of those to the Orioles.

That top spot would give the Jays home-field advantage throughout that part of the playoffs. But Gibbons defended sitting the regulars for the past two games after Thursday’s 6-4 loss to the Orioles, saying it was needed.

“We want to win home field,” Gibbons said. “We had a doubleheader yesterday, and we’ve been going at it hard all year. My job is to take care of these guys. Yes, we’d love to win it but I’ve got to do what’s best for these guys. Nobody’s shutting down. You’ve got to keep these guys playing till the end and get them ready.”

Gibbons said he is merely being careful with these players, in a number of ways.

It’s why he’s not going to pitch top starter David Price until Game 1 of the division series. Price was going to pitch this game until the Jays clinched, and then the plans changed. Price said he understands what’s going on.

“I‘m fine with it,” Price said. “We have a plan, and we know what we’re going to do. I‘m probably going to throw a live (batting practice) to (shortstop) Troy Tulowitzki, give him close to game action as we can without really playing in a game.”

Gibbons, in fact, said Tulowitzki is about ready to return to the lineup. He’s been out since Sept. 12 with a cracked scapula and bruising of upper back muscles following a collision while trying to catch a ball.

The skipper said Tulowitzki could return Friday but definitely by Saturday. That would give the Jays a big lift heading into the playoffs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 92-67

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP Mark Buehrle, 14-7, 3.76 ERA) at Rays (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 11-6, 3.65 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Drew Hutchison started but threw his only inning in a driving rain. He gave up three runs and appeared to have problems gripping the ball at times. Hutchison finishes the regular season with a 2-3 mark on the road -- while going 9-2 at home.

--LHP Jeff Francis, who spent most of the season starting at Triple-A Buffalo, picked up for RHP Drew Hutchison after the long rain delay and gave up one run in 2 2/3 innings.

--LHP David Price won’t pitch for the rest of the regular season. Manager John Gibbons said he’ll wait to use Price until Game 1 of the ALDS, trying to be precautionary since the left-hander’s seen a lot of work already this year with the Tigers and Jays. “That’s pretty simple,” Gibbons said. “He’s had a long season, hopefully he makes five, six starts, however long the post-season runs. It’s really a no-brainer to me. What good’s he going to accomplish to make one more start?”

--DH Chris Colabello snapped an 0-for-6 slide with hits in his first two at-bats. He doubled in the first and singled in the fourth. This was his 25th multi-hit game of the year. He’s now got a .337 average dating back to July 30.

--CF Dalton Pompey tied a career-high with his three base-hits. He’s now got a .348 career average against the Orioles in 14 career games versus Baltimore and gave the Jays some punch from the lead-off spot in this game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’re talking about the guys who haven’t had a whole lot of chance to play. We’ve been playing our regulars for quite a while, trying to win this thing, and they got a chance the last two days. That’s good for them. They needed that.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, after a loss Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (small crack in left shoulder blade) left the first game of the Sept. 12 doubleheader, and he hasn’t played since. He played catch and took ground balls Sept. 22. He took some swings on the tee Sept. 24, and he took live batting practice Sept. 28. Tulowitzki might return during the final week of the regular season, but a return for the playoffs seems definite.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He got an injection in the shoulder Aug. 25 and another Sept. 11. He had surgery to drain a cyst in the shoulder Sept. 23, and he will be ready for spring training.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4. He was shut down for the rest of the season in mid-August.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP R.A. Dickey

LHP Mark Buehrle

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP Bo Schultz

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Ryan Tepera

LHP Jeff Francis

RHP Steve Delabar

RHP Chad Jenkins

RHP Drew Hutchison

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

Josh Thole

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Cliff Pennington

INF Munenori Kawasaki

INF Matt Hague

INF Darwin Barney

INF Jonathan Diaz

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Chris Colabello

OF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Dalton Pompey