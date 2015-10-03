Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Tropicana Field is used to having a center fielder named Kevin making ridiculous catches, but usually it’s the Rays’ Kiermaier; on Friday, Toronto’s Kevin Pillar stole the show with a wild, diving catch to rob a potential double in the seventh inning.

“You get a look at two of the best in baseball, him and Kiermaier,” Jays manager John Gibbons said. “That’s why it’s vital on winning teams, you have to have a real good center fielder. They take away hits.”

Pillar drove in the Jays’ first two runs, with an RBI groundout in the second and an RBI double in the sixth, but all his team could talk about after the game was a Superman-like dive, going nearly horizontal for a key out.

“He’s had as good a year as some of the other guys have had that have been the focus,” Gibbons said. “I can’t say he’s done it quietly, but he hasn’t gotten the recognition he should have, offensively and defensively.”

Jays pitcher Mark Buehrle was appreciative of the help, saying in his 16-year career, he’s had good defensive outfielders, but not at the volume Pillar has.

“To make a few catches here and there, yeah, but as many as he’s made this year, no,” Buehrle said. “This guy goes out there, and I love it when we’re at home, the ball gets put in play and you can hear the crowd, anticipating something good is going to happen. He’s unbelievable.”

RECORD: 93-67

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 13-8, 3.15 ERA) at Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 12-13, 3.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mark Buehrle, perhaps in his final MLB start, gave up four runs in 6 2/3 innings but got his 15th win. He needs two innings -- and could come back Sunday for them -- to hit 200 for 15 straight seasons.

--C Russell Martin had a strong night at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, his 23rd of the season. As part of a 17-hit night, he now has 77 RBIs on the season.

--1B Edwin Encarnacion had a solo home run, his 38th of the season, which amazingly ranks third in the Jays’ talented lineup. He had a walk and a second hit as well, raising his season average to .276.

--RF Jose Bautista was the only Jays starter not to get a hit, going 0-for-5 on the night with a strikeout. His power numbers remain staggering: 40 home runs and 113 RBIs with two games left in the regular season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s been one of the best in baseball, year after year, just durability, wins, doing everything right. I had goosebumps when I was taking the ball from him. He’s a special guy and his career speaks for itself.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, of LHP Mark Buehrle, who picked up his 15th win of the season Friday in an 8-4 win against Tampa Bay in what may be the final start of his 16-year career.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki (small crack in left shoulder blade) left the first game of the Sept. 12 doubleheader, and he hasn’t played since. He played catch and took ground balls Sept. 22. He took some swings on the tee Sept. 24, and he took live batting practice Sept. 28. Tulowitzki might return during the final weekend of the regular season, and a return for the playoffs seems definite.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He got an injection in the shoulder Aug. 25 and another Sept. 11. He had surgery to drain a cyst in the shoulder Sept. 23, and he will be ready for spring training.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He had surgery June 16 and is likely out for the season.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4. He was shut down for the rest of the season in mid-August.

