Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- David Price has not won in the postseason since 2008, when he beat the Boston Red Sox while pitching two-thirds of an inning in relief when he was with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Toronto Blue Jays left-hander saw his postseason record drop to 1-6 Thursday after he allowed five runs in seven innings in a 5-3 loss to the Texas Rangers in the opener of the American League Division Series.

“It’s been about seven years, so I want that monkey off my back,” Price said. “I expect to have better results out there on the field. I didn’t throw the ball the way that I‘m capable of today, and I’ll be ready to go whenever it’s my turn again.”

Price allowed a two-run homer to a former Tampa Bay teammate, Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos, and a solo shot to second baseman Rougned Odor.

It was his 11th postseason appearance and his sixth as a starter. Price was pitching for a team that was appearing in the postseason for the first time since 1993.

“I care a ton,” Price said. “I want to go out there and pitch well for my teammates and pitch well for this country, and I didn’t do that today.”

Price admitted to feeling some nerves early in the appearance, but he said that is always the case even when he makes his first spring training start. He said the 11 days between starts was not a factor. He allowed two walks in the first inning but got out of it with a double play.

“I don’t know whether it had anything to do with the layoff,” manager John Gibbons said. “The first inning they were probably a little revved up, too. He didn’t give up many hits (five). The key ones were the two home runs.”

“That’s baseball,” Price said. “If you don’t like it, pitch better (a slogan he has posted in his locker). That’s something I always say. I definitely don’t like the result of what happened today, but there’s a lot of things that were in my control today, and I didn’t control those things.”

Price is slated to pitch the fifth game of the series -- if it goes that far.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 93-69, first place in American League East

AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Rangers 1, Blue Jays 0

NEXT: ALDS, Game 2, Friday -- Rangers (LHP Cole Hamels, 13-8, 3.65 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marcus Stroman, 4-0, 1.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marcus Stroman will start Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Texas Rangers Friday at Rogers Centre. It will be his fifth start since returning from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee in March that seemed to have ended his season. This will be his first start against the Rangers since July 19, 2014, when he pitched seven shutout innings in a 4-1 victory. It was the game in which he broke out a new two-seam fastball that has allowed him to induce more ground balls and, as a result, he pitches deeper into games. He said he also pitches with some hate. “Hate, yeah a lot of anger, a lot goes into it. I‘m 5-8, a lot of people doubt me so that’s with me every single pitch on the mound.”

--C Dioner Navarro will be behind the plate for the third game of the ALDS when RHP Marco Estrada gets the start Sunday in Arlington, Texas. The two worked well together when they were battery mates during the regular season and manager John Gibbons said there was no reason to split them up now.

--LHP David Price dropped to 1-6 in 11 career postseason appearances, including six starts, when he allowed five hits, including two home runs, and five runs in seven innings in a 5-3 loss to the Texas Rangers in the opener of the ALDS. “I expect to have better results,” Price said. “I didn’t pitch the way I‘m capable of.” Price said it was more a case of nerves than the 11 days he had between starts that affected him in the first inning. “I think maybe he was out of whack that first inning, then I thought he settled in pretty well,” manager John Gibbons said.

--3B Josh Donaldson came out of the 5-3 loss to the Texas Rangers Thursday in the opener of the ALDS in the fifth inning after taking a knee to the head on a hard slide into second base in the fourth. He passed the tests done for concussions. “He apparently passed all the tests so that’s good news,” manager John Gibbons said. “We’ll see how he is tomorrow.”

--RF Jose Bautista was replaced in right field by OF Dalton Pompey in the ninth inning Thursday in the 5-3 loss to the Texas Rangers in the ALDS opener after he had a cramp while fouling out to end the eighth. “Just a little cramp on the swing and made no sense to come out to play defense late in the game,” he said. “I should be ready to go tomorrow.” Bautista hit a home run in his first career postseason game.

--OF/INF Chris Colabello tried to explain the way Canadian fans have embraced the Blue Jays this season by using social media. “It’s been pretty epic,” said Colabello, who made his Blue Jays debut May 5 after being called up from Triple-A Buffalo. “If you look at it on the level of social media, something as simple as looking at the following you have on Twitter and Instagram. Just the following that I’ve seen on that end of it has been astronomical. I think I have something like 20,000 Twitter followers since my first day with the team. To see the support we have when we go on the road, it feels like we’re playing home games.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He came out, precautionary, I think he got a little light-headed. They checked for a concussion and he apparently passed all the tests so that’s good news.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, of 3B Josh Donaldson, who took a knee in the head when he slid hard into second base to break up a possible double play in the fourth inning of the loss to the Rangers Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Josh Donaldson (head) came out of the game Oct. 8 in the fifth inning. He passed concussion tests. He is day to day.

--RF Jose Bautista (hamstring cramp) came out of the Oct. 8 game after the eighth inning. He was expected to play Oct. 9.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He got an injection in the shoulder Aug. 25 and another Sept. 11. He underwent season-ending surgery to drain a cyst in the shoulder Sept. 23, and he will be ready for spring training.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He underwent season-ending surgery June 16.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4. He was shut down for the rest of the season in mid-August.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP Marcus Stroman

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Aaron Loup

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Chris Colabello

OF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Dalton Pompey