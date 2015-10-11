Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Marco Estrada said he will approach Game 3 of the American League Division Series like any other start.

But not only is it the first postseason start for the Toronto Blue Jays right-hander -- he has four previous postseason relief outings with the Milwaukee Brewers-- it is literally a must-win game. Not really just another start.

After losing 6-4 in 14 innings to the Texas Rangers on Friday, the Blue Jays are one game from being swept in the best-of-five series.

“I‘m going to give it my all, no matter what,” Estrada said Friday. “If we were up 2-0 or down 0-2, like we are, it’s the same mentally for me.”

The Blue Jays lost the first two games at home, which hurts even more. Now they must win two in a row at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

“Sure, it won’t be easy, they’ve got a great team over there,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “They outplayed us both games.”

“What do we have to do?” center fielder Kevin Pillar asked. “Not lose, first of all. Just get back to what we’ve done. We haven’t really played clean baseball. We’ve pitched outstanding but it’s just a matter of stringing together some hits.”

”We’ve got to win one pitch at a time, one at-bat at a time, one inning at a time, it’s not monumental,“ first baseman Chris Colabello said. ”Just go out and play the game. When you put the emphasis on winning three games as opposed to winning one game it seems a little bit harder. But the goal is to go out on Sunday and win a baseball game like we tried to do today and tried to do yesterday.

“It’s not monumental if you go think about it as one pitch, one at-bat, one inning. It can’t be about the result of the next three games it has to be about the result Sunday. We have to figure out a way to win Sunday. We just have to be ourselves and go out and play the game as hard as we can.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 93-69, first place in American League East

AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Rangers 2, Blue Jays 0

NEXT: ALDS, Game 3, Sunday -- Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 13-8, 3.13 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Martin Perez, 3-6, 4.46 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marco Estrada will make his fifth career postseason appearance, but his first start, Sunday in the third game of the American League Division Series against the Texas Rangers at Arlington. In his four previous postseason outings, all with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2011, he was 0-0 with a 6.00 ERA over six innings. He made a career-high 28 starts this season after starting in the bullpen, making five relief appearances. His .203 opponents’ batting average was second in the American League. But opponents hit only .183 against him after the All-Star break, first in the majors. He is 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA in two career starts against the Rangers.

--3B Josh Donaldson was back in the lineup Friday and hit a first-inning homer after taking a knee to the head in a slide at second base in the fourth inning Thursday to break up a double play. He left for a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the fifth. He passed concussion tests on Thursday and Friday morning. “I think the protocol is you test him that day and, of course, you’ve got to test him again this morning,” manager John Gibbons said Friday morning. “I’ve heard that to this point everything went well. They were going to put him on a treadmill, let him run around a little bit, see if this or that caused anything.” Donaldson nearly had a second homer on Friday when hit a long foul in the 13th inning against RHP Keone Kela, then the two exchanged words causing both benches to empty. Order was restored quickly and Donaldson struck out. “We made eye contact and exchanged a few words,” Donaldson said. “He didn’t back down, I didn’t back down. Leave it at that.”

--RF Jose Bautista was in the starting lineup Friday. He left Thursday after fouling out in the eighth inning because of a hamstring cramp. It was not considered serious at the time. “Bautista’s good, he felt fine today, so we should be in good shape,” manager John Gibbons said Friday morning. Bautista hit a solo homer Thursday in his first career postseason game.

--LHP Brett Cecil suffered a torn calf muscle Friday in the 6-4 loss in 14 innings to the Texas Rangers. He was injured in making the tag of 1B Mike Napoli in a rundown after a pickoff play at first base to end the eighth inning. “He’s got a pretty significant tear in his calf, so that’s not good,” manager John Gibbons said. LHP Aaron Loup is the only lefty the Blue Jays have left on their ALDS roster.

--RHP Marcus Stroman did not factor in the decision Friday in the 6-4 loss in 14 innings to the Texas Rangers in the second game of the American League Division Series. He allowed four runs (three earned), five hits and two walks in seven-plus innings. He struck out five in his first postseason start. “I thought Stro was outstanding today,” manager John Gibbons said. “He had those two runs scored on him in the first but it was a dominating outing for him.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “What do we have to do? Not lose first of all. Just get back to what we’ve done. We haven’t really played clean baseball. We’ve pitched outstanding but it’s just a matter of stringing together some hits.” -- Jays CF Kevin Pillar, after going down 2-0 in the ALDS to the Rangers on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Josh Donaldson (head) left the Oct. 8 game after taking a knee to the head. He passed concussion tests and played Oct. 9.

--RF Jose Bautista (right hamstring cramp) left the Oct. 8 game after the eighth inning. He played Oct. 9.

--LHP Brett Cecil (torn calf muscle) was injured Oct. 9. He is out for the season.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He got an injection in the shoulder Aug. 25 and another Sept. 11. He underwent season-ending surgery to drain a cyst in the shoulder Sept. 23, and he will be ready for spring training.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He underwent season-ending surgery June 16.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4. He was shut down for the rest of the season in mid-August.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Marcus Stroman

RHP R.A. Dickey

RHP Marco Estrada

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Aaron Loup

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Chris Colabello

OF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Dalton Pompey