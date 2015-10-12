Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The fact that Toronto Blue Jays right-hander R.A. Dickey will pitch in the American League Division Series in Texas isn’t lost on him.

Dickey’s career began with the Rangers, and now the 40-year-old veteran will make his first postseason appearance against the team that drafted him.

“It’s special for sure,” Dickey said. “That seems like such a cliche word, but it’s funny how it’s come full circle for me personally, having learned the knuckleball here in 2005, and now potentially with a chance to take the series back to Toronto with a Game 4 start. It’s poetic is what it is for me. It’s a neat narrative.”

Dickey, a 13-year major-leaguer, has pitched for some good teams, but this is the first time he is in the playoffs.

He is cherishing every moment of it, too, and he also feels good about how he is pitching. Over the past month, he owns a 2.84 ERA in five starts.

“My body’s held up very well,” he said Sunday before the Blue Jays stayed alive with a 5-1 win over the Rangers in Game 3. “We’re at Game 165 now. A lot of bodies in there are saying, ‘Wait a second. We’re not used to playing right now.’ But I feel really good, which is good because (Monday), you know, I‘m going to need to lean on everything I’ve got.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 93-69, first place in American League East

AMERICAN LEAGUE DIVISION SERIES: Rangers 2, Blue Jays 1

NEXT: ALDS, Game 4, Monday -- Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 11-11, 3.91 ERA regular season; postseason debut) at Rangers (LHP Derek Holland, 4-3, 4.91 ERA regular season; postseason debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP David Price, who was the losing pitcher in Game 1 of the AL Division Series, will be in the bullpen Monday for Game 4. Price is 0-6 with a 5.23 ERA in his six postseason starts. The Blue Jays have no choice because of the must-win situation. “You could have anyone coming out of the bullpen because you have to win,” said Toronto manager John Gibbons, who had Price warming in the bullpen Sunday night in Game 3. “We’ve done it before. (Price) is on board, so we’ll see how it plays out.”

--SS Troy Tulowitzki collected his first postseason home run since Game 2 of the 2007 National League Division Series with his sixth-inning shot Sunday. The homer ended a string of 70 postseason at-bats without a homer for Tulowitzki and allowed the Blue Jays to exhale some as it put them up 5-0. “It was definitely huge,” Tulowitzki said. “I think in the moment, I was definitely pumped up, got back to the dugout and everybody’s obviously excited we’re up by five.”

--RHP Marco Estrada earned his first postseason win Sunday and lowered his playoff ERA to 1.65 in five games. Estrada got in a groove early by retiring 13 of the first 14 hitters he faced. That early confidence was huge for him, especially knowing the circumstances of the series. “You just don’t think about being down 0-2, you just want to win,” he said. “I want to win every single game I‘m out there, and that’s basically the mentality I took in.” He wound up allowing one run on five hits in 6 1/3 innings.

--3B Josh Donaldson reached base three times Sunday with a single, a double and a walk. Donaldson also scored a run and raised his average to .300 in the series, which is the second-highest in the ALDS among the Toronto regulars (Kevin Pillar, .308).

--LHP Brett Cecil was replaced on the Blue Jays playoff roster by RHP Ryan Tepera. Cecil’s season is over because of a torn calf muscle. “It’s not the way I perceived it ending,” Cecil said.

--RHP Ryan Tepera, who went 0-2 with one save and a 3.27 ERA in 32 relief appearances this season, was activated to the playoff roster by Toronto. He fills the spot vacated by injured LHP Brett Cecil.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt like the first game I swung the bat well, just not (getting) results. It was only a matter of two games. Just stick with it and you know it will come around. I just kept battling, which I’ve done all year, and it worked out.” -- SS Troy Tulowitzki, who broke out of a slump with a three-run homer Sunday in the Blue Jays’ 5-1 win over the Rangers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Brett Cecil (torn left calf muscle) was injured Oct. 9, and he was removed from the active roster Oct. 10. He is out for the season.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He got an injection in the shoulder Aug. 25 and another Sept. 11. He underwent season-ending surgery to drain a cyst in the shoulder Sept. 23, and he will be ready for spring training.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He underwent season-ending surgery June 16.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4. He was shut down for the rest of the season in mid-August.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Marcus Stroman

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP R.A. Dickey

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Ryan Tepera

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Chris Colabello

OF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Dalton Pompey