Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Blue Jays lineup without designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion is missing a big piece.

Encarnacion, who pounded 39 home runs and drove in 111 runs in the regular season, was pinch hit for in the eighth inning of Friday’s American League Championship Series game against the Royals when the Blue Jays had two runners on base.

Encarnacion left to have his left middle finger, which has been bothering him for a while, X-rayed. While the X-rays came back negative, it is questionable whether Encarnacion will start in a Saturday afternoon game.

”It swelled up a little bit more than we’ve seen it in the past,“ Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. ”(He) did that early in the game. We’ll see how he is tomorrow.

”Usually a day or two it calms down on him and he’s able to get through it. We’ll see. It’s an early game tomorrow. Hopefully he’ll be ready to go.

“That thing has been bothering him all year. Every now and then he takes a swing and it just -- whatever happens, just grabs it.”

Justin Smoak, batting for Encarnacion, popped up foul to first baseman Eric Hosmer.

“This guy’s a gamer,” catcher Dioner Navarro said of Encarnacion. “He has a huge heart. In order for him to get out of the game, it must have been something serious. We count on him. He knows the team counts on him. So he’s doing everything possible to be in the lineup.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 93-69, first place in American League East; won AL Division Series 3-2 over Texas Rangers

AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES: Royals 1, Blue Jays 0

NEXT: ALCS, Game 2, Saturday -- Blue Jays (LHP David Price, 18-5, 2.45 ERA regular season; 1-1, 7.20 ERA postseason) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 13-8, 4.08 ERA regular season; 0-1, 7.71 ERA postseason)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marco Estrada yielded three runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings to take the loss. “It was hard for me to get the ball down today,” Estrada said. “I elevated it a lot more than I wanted to. I didn’t walk anybody because they’re a pretty aggressive team. For the most part when I did fall behind, I found myself back in the count. I’ve got to do a better job of getting ahead and locating my fastball.”

--RF Jose Bautista had four plate appearances and did not put the ball in play. He walked three times and struck out. Bautista had walked only once in the first five postseason games.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki went 0-for-4 and struck out twice. He is 2-for-25 in six postseason games. “I know it (shoulder) still bothers him,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “But he’s good enough to play and he wants to play and he’s gutting it out this time of year. I tip my hat to him. He’s been struggling with that a bit. He had a big hit down in Texas to get us here.” Tulowitzki suffered a cracked scapula and bruised upper back muscles after a collision with Kelvin Pillar on Sept. 12 and missed 19 games.

--LHP David Price, who starts Saturday, said teammate RF Jose Bautista is “always on the fastball.” Said Price, “There’s a saying in baseball, you can’t sneak cheese past a rat. That’s what all the best hitters in baseball do, they sit on a fastball and they react to a breaking ball. He does a really job with that.” After a pause, Price said, “I‘m not calling Bautista a rat” and laughed.

--DH Edwin Encarnacion left after seven innings for X-rays of a swollen left middle finger. The X-rays were negative.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I guess it was a combination of things. We got some guys on base at certain points in time. I don’t think (Edinson) Volquez’s strikeout total was high. Obviously we were putting some balls in play. We hit some balls at guys. That’s just the way it goes sometime.” -- Blue Jays 1B Chris Colabello, after the ALCS Game 1 loss to the Royals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Edwin Encarnacion (swollen left middle finger) left the Oct. 16 game. The X-rays were negative.

--LHP Brett Cecil (torn left calf muscle) was injured Oct. 9, and he was removed from the active roster Oct. 10. He was declared out for the season, though he threw in the outfield Oct. 14.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He got an injection in the shoulder Aug. 25 and another Sept. 11. He underwent season-ending surgery to drain a cyst in the shoulder Sept. 23, and he will be ready for spring training.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He underwent season-ending surgery June 16.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4. He was shut down for the rest of the season in mid-August.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Marcus Stroman

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP R.A. Dickey

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Ryan Tepera

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Chris Colabello

OF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Dalton Pompey