Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The Blue Jays like hitting at Rogers Centre. R.A. Dickey likes pitching there.

The right-hander will take his knuckleball into Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. Dickey aims to even the series at two games apiece after Toronto won 11-8 in Game 3 on Monday.

The roof at the retractable stadium will be closed, and that suits Dickey fine.

“I like this stadium, I felt I can have good results here,” he said. “(It is a positive) anytime that you can take out an exponent of the equation, which is the climate in my particular case, because I don’t have to worry about rain or moisture or wind when they have the dome closed.”

In Game 4 of the AL Division Series against the Texas Rangers, Dickey had a six-run lead when he was removed in favor of left-hander David Price with two outs in the fifth.

The move deprived him of the win, which went to Price, who worked three innings after he was brought in to deal with the left-handed bats that Texas had coming up. Manager John Gibbons did not want to let the Rangers back into the game. The strategy worked.

Dickey had a good game against the Royals the only time he faced them this season. He allowed only two hits and two walks in seven shutout innings on Aug. 2 in Toronto.

In that outing, Dickey said he tried to attack the strike zone.

“I was fortunate because they’re a swinging team, and they were hitting pieces of the ball because it was moving well,” he said “Hopefully, I can repeat that.”

He respects the Royals.

”One of their key qualities as a team ... they spoil a lot of pitcher counts and work the count back in their favor quite a bit,“ Dickey said. ”This is going to sound paradoxical, but it’s important for me to always be pitching to contact with my knuckleball. And that means I have to be relentless in throwing strikes with it. I think it’s important to me to take a shot or two out of the strike zone.

“But the great thing about the knuckleball is that it can be in the strike zone and can be just as effective as out of the strike zone because it moves so chaotically, so late. If I‘m inducing a lot of weak contact, it’s great.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 93-69, first place in American League East; won AL Division Series 3-2 over Texas Rangers

AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES: Royals 2, Blue Jays 1

NEXT: ALCS, Game 4, Tuesday -- Royals (RHP Chris Young, 11-6, 3.06 ERA regular season; 0-0, 2.25 ERA postseason) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 11-11, 3.91 ERA regular season; 0-0, 1.93 ERA postseason)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP R.A. Dickey will make his second start of the postseason Tuesday in the fourth game of the AL Championship Series against the Royals at Rogers Centre. Dickey’s first postseason start was in Game 4 of the AL Division Series on Oct. 12 at Arlington, Texas. Dickey pitched well but did not factor in the decision after going 4 2/3 innings, allowing five hits, no walks and one run. LHP David Price took over to face some left-handed hitters and got the win after pitching three innings. Dickey went 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in one start this season against the Royals, allowing two hits and two walks over seven innings. He is 4-3 with a 4.20 ERA in 14 career games, including eight starts, against Kansas City.

--LHP/RHP Pat Venditte was claimed off waivers by Toronto from Oakland on Monday. The ambidextrous Venditte, 30, was 2-2 with a 4.40 ERA in 26 relief appearances with the A‘s. He will not be eligible to pitch for the Blue Jays in the postseason.

--INF Darwin Barney was designated for assignment Monday to make roster room after LHP/RHP Pat Venditte was claimed off waivers from the Athletics. Barney batted .304/.333/.609 with two homers and four RBIs in 15 games with Toronto. He also provided solid defense at second base. He was obtained in a trade with the Dodgers on Sept. 13 to add infield depth after SS Troy Tulowitzki sustained a fracture in his left collarbone the day before. Barney was not eligible for the Blue Jays’ postseason roster.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki was ejected from the Blue Jays’ 11-8 victory over the Royals on Monday between the seventh and eighth inning by plate umpire John Hirschbeck. He disagreed with a third-strike call against him in the seventh. “And there were other pitches that were questionable,” Tulowitzki said. “I‘m walking out to the field and he’s looking at me, and I told him that wasn’t a strike. It was a quick trigger. Obviously, he was either holding onto something or something was going on, but I didn’t think what I did was going to get me ejected from the game.” Tulowitzki was 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in the game.

--RHP Roberto Osuna had retired all 17 batters he faced in the postseason before Monday, when he entered the Game 3 of the AL Championship Series against the Royals with one out and one on in the ninth. His first batter, DH Kendrys Morales, hit a two-run homer. Osuna retired the next two batters to give the Blue Jays an 11-8 victory, their first win in the series.

--RHP Marcus Stroman (1-0) picked up his first win in the postseason, allowing four runs, 11 hits and one walk in 6 1/3 innings. He had one strikeout before RHP Aaron Sanchez took over.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We desperately needed that breakout. You look at how the game finished up, those runs really came in handy. It wasn’t an easy game even though we had a big lead.” -- Manager John Gibbons, on the Blue Jays jumping ahead 9-2 after three innings Monday, then holding on for an 11-8 win over the Royals in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Brett Cecil (torn left calf muscle) was injured Oct. 9, and he was removed from the active roster Oct. 10. He was declared out for the season, but he threw in the outfield Oct. 14, and he could be ready should Toronto reach the World Series.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He got an injection in the shoulder Aug. 25 and another Sept. 11. He underwent season-ending surgery to drain a cyst in the shoulder Sept. 23, and he will be ready for spring training.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He underwent season-ending surgery June 16.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4. He was shut down for the rest of the season in mid-August.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Marcus Stroman

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP R.A. Dickey

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Ryan Tepera

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Justin Smoak

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Chris Colabello

OF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Dalton Pompey