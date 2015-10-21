Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Marco Estrada said his Game 5 start on Wednesday comes down to location.

The Toronto Blue Jays hope he is the right guy in the right place as they try to avoid elimination in the American League Championship Series against the Kansas City Royals.

“I think the key for me (Wednesday) is being able to locate my fastball more so than my off-speed pitches,” the right-hander said Tuesday.

The Blue Jays lost 14-2 Tuesday in Game 4 as the Royals took a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The matchup Wednesday is a repeat of Game 1, when Estrada allowed three runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings when facing right-hander Edinson Volquez in a 5-0 Kansas City victory.

“The first time around, I didn’t really have four-seam location,” Estrada said. “I didn’t have the down-and-away (pitch) as much as I wanted to. And those were the pitches that really got hit. So for me, the most important thing is to be able to establish the fastball location and then work off that.”

If he puts the fastball in the right spots, it make his changeup a devastating pitch.

The Royals recorded 15 hits in each of the first two games played at Rogers Centre, with each team winning once.

”I faced them twice during the regular season,“ Estrada said. ”They’re just like any other team where some guys take and some guys don‘t.

“But pitching against them in the playoffs, it’s been a lot different. At least my game was. They’re really aggressive, and I’ve noticed that they’ve kept that up.”

Estrada said he did not need a video session to determine the problem.

“I have a pretty good idea of what I‘m doing,” he said. “Those things just happen, and it was one of those days for me. I did go to the bullpen and threw a lot of fastballs, just working on the down and away. ... I feel pretty good and confident about that pitch.”

Looking at the big picture of the series, Toronto manager John Gibbons said, “The key is to get a good outing out of Marco and we’ll see where it takes us. Not a more important game this season, really. I know these guys will be ready.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 93-69, first place in American League East; won AL Division Series 3-2 over Texas Rangers

AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES: Royals 3, Blue Jays 1

NEXT: ALCS, Game 5, Wednesday -- Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 13-9, 3.55 ERA regular season; 1-1, 2.31 ERA postseason) at Blue Jays (RHP Marco Estrada, 13-8, 3.13 ERA regular season; 1-1, 3.09 ERA postseason)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marco Estrada will start Game 5 of the AL Championship Series on Wednesday against the Royals at Rogers Centre. Estrada said he had trouble locating his fastball when he took the loss in the series opener Friday. He allowed six hits and three runs in 5 1/3 innings in a 5-0 Royals victory. That left Estrada at 1-1 with a 3.09 ERA in his two postseason starts this year, the first of his career. He appeared four times as a reliever in the 2011 postseason when he was with the Brewers. In two regular-season starts against the Royals this year, he went 1-1 with a 2.92 ERA.

--RF Jose Bautista went 1-for-4 with an RBI on Tuesday in the Blue Jays’ 14-2 loss to the Royals in Game 4 of the AL Championship Series. He has reached base in all nine of his postseason games. He is batting .235 (8-for-34) with two homers, seven RBIs, seven walks and a .366 on-base percentage.

--RHP R.A. Dickey on Tuesday became the first knuckleball pitcher to start an AL Championship Series game since Boston RHP Tim Wakefield in Game 4 of the 2008 ALCS against the Rays. Wakefield took the loss in that game but won Games 1 and 4 in the 2003 ALCS against the New York Yankees, the last time that a knuckleballer started and won an ALCS game. Dickey took the loss Tuesday, allowing five runs (four earned), four hits and two walks in 1 2/3 innings. RHP Tom Candiotti, also a knuckleball pitcher, started Games 1 and 5 of the 1991 ALCS for the Blue Jays against the Twins and went 0-1 with an 8.22 ERA.

--INF Cliff Pennington became the first full-time position player to pitch in a postseason game. He came in to pitch with two outs in the ninth inning Tuesday in the Blue Jays’ 14-2 loss to the Royals in Game 4 of the AL Championship Series. He allowed two hits and two inherited runners to score but got a foulout to end the inning. The Blue Jays were without LHP Aaron Loup, who was called home for a personal family situation for the second time this postseason, leaving the bullpen short, especially after RHP R.A. Dickey lasted only 1 2/3 innings. It was Pennington’s first pitching appearances. “The circumstances aren’t what you want,” he said.

--LHP Aaron Loup was not with the Blue Jays for Game 4 of the AL Championship Series, won 14-2 by the Royals. “Loup got a call and he had to head to the airport and head home,” manager John Gibbons said. “That’s why he wasn’t available today. We were in a bind.” The Blue Jays used INF Cliff Pennington to get the final out of the ninth inning in the blowout, the first time a full-time position player has pitched in the postseason. Loup also missed Games 4 and 5 of the AL Division Series due to a personal matter.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s no doubt it’s a big challenge. It’s a do-or-die game (Wednesday). I think these guys will let this one go, and they’ll show up to play (Wednesday).” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, whose team faces a 3-1 deficit in the AL Championship Series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Brett Cecil (torn left calf muscle) was injured Oct. 9, and he was removed from the active roster Oct. 10. He was declared out for the season, but he threw in the outfield Oct. 14, and he could be ready should Toronto reach the World Series.

--2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 11. He got an injection in the shoulder Aug. 25 and another Sept. 11. He underwent season-ending surgery to drain a cyst in the shoulder Sept. 23, and he will be ready for spring training.

--INF Maicer Izturis (right shoulder surgery in June 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27 with a strained right groin, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 1. He started a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin on May 18, but he was shut down May 24 with a tear in his right shoulder. He underwent season-ending surgery June 16.

--OF Michael Saunders (bone bruise in left knee) went on the 15-day disabled list May 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 25. He had the knee drained and received a cortisone shot May 4. He was shut down for the rest of the season in mid-August.

ROTATION:

LHP David Price

RHP Marcus Stroman

RHP Marco Estrada

RHP R.A. Dickey

BULLPEN:

RHP Roberto Osuna (closer)

RHP LaTroy Hawkins

RHP Liam Hendriks

RHP Aaron Sanchez

RHP Mark Lowe

LHP Aaron Loup

RHP Ryan Tepera

CATCHERS:

Russell Martin

Dioner Navarro

INFIELDERS:

1B Chris Colabello

2B Ryan Goins

SS Troy Tulowitzki

3B Josh Donaldson

DH Edwin Encarnacion

INF Justin Smoak

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ben Revere

CF Kevin Pillar

RF Jose Bautista

OF Ezequiel Carrera

OF Dalton Pompey