Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- The reason the Toronto Blue Jays have not hit their stride yet is that they have not hit well overall.

Josh Donaldson is one exception. He has hit in all 10 Blue Jays’ games and his three-run homer was the key to defeating the New York Yankees 4-2 on Thursday.

But players like Troy Tulowitzki, who hit his second homer of the season on Thursday, Justin Smoak, Chris Colabello, Kevin Pillar, Edwin Encarnacion and Russell Martin have taken turns scuffling in the early season.

Manager John Gibbons knows the hitting will come. The track records are there.

His approach is simple.

“Just pat ‘em on the butt,” Gibbons said. “They’ve (struggled) before. Even prior to my time with them I guarantee they had slow starts, slumps. Everybody’s not always good in this game all the time.”

The Blue Jays won their past two games and they won their first two games of the season. In between, they have struggled and are 5-5 to open the season, including a 3-3 homestand that they completed Thursday. Now they go on the road for seven games to Boston and Baltimore that will complete a 17-game run against American League East teams.

“I feel good leaving,” Gibbons said. “We kind of salvaged a pretty good homestand, the way we started, against two pretty good teams (the Boston Red Sox and Yankees). We feel pretty good right now, we saw some signs of life.”

As for playing so many games this early within the division, Gibbons said he would prefer a balanced schedule, especially with the two wild-card system. But with the unbalanced schedule, weighted to having more games within the division, he is all for getting some those games in early.

“We play so many games against them, it’s good to get some of the out of the way now,” he said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-5

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 1-1, 8.10 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Rick Porcello, 1-0, 6.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP R.A. Dickey will make his third start of the season Friday in the opener of a four-game series against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Dickey had one of his better knuckleballs on his start against Boston at Rogers Centre, but he allowed seven runs (six earned) in five innings despite striking out nine. There was so much movement on his knuckleball that C Josh Thole was charged with two passes balls and Dickey made two wild pitches. Dickey also made a throwing error. In 23 career games against the Red Sox (including 17 starts), Dickey is 6-7 with a 4.50 ERA.

--3B Josh Donaldson hit a three-run homer in the fifth and doubled in the seventh inning to extend his hitting streak to 10 games in the Blue Jays’ 4-2 victory over the Yankees on Thursday night. With a hit in every game this season, he is batting .325 (13-for-40) with five homers and 12 RBIs. He is the seventh player in team history to open a season with a hitting streak of 10 or more games. Donaldson has hit 48 homers with the Blue Jays, and 28 have given the team the lead.

--SS Troy Tulowitzki hit his second home run of the season in the sixth inning Thursday in the Blue Jays’ 4-2 victory over the Yankees. It was his 40th career homer on the first pitch.

--1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion doubled in the fourth inning Thursday in the Blue Jays’ 4-2 win over the Yankees. He has reached base safely in 26 consecutive games against the Yankees to tie OF Alex Rios for the club record against New York. Rios accomplished the feat from 2006-08.

--RHP Marcus Stroman held the Yankees to three hits, two walks and two runs in eight innings in Toronto’s 4-2 win over the Yankees on Thursday. He has pitched at least seven innings in five of his past six starts. He had 17 ground-ball outs Thursday. “I found a better feel for my spinning pitches,” he said. “My curveball and slider were very good, and so was my sinker. I thought I was locating my sinker. I felt like I was down more than in my last game, and the results showed.”

--RF Jose Bautista was 0-for-2 with two walks and has reached base in all 10 games this season. He has reached base in 23 straight games dating to last season, including the postseason.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s a ground-ball machine.” -- Manager John Gibbons, on RHP Marcus Stroman, who recorded 17 ground-ball outs as the Blue Jays beat the Yankees 4-2 Thursday.