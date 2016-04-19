Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- The Toronto Blue Jays’ offense is heating up just in time for a series with another hot team, the Baltimore Orioles.

The Blue Jays followed up Sunday’s season-high 14-hit performance in a 5-3 win with a four-run eighth inning and eight more hits in Monday’s come-from-behind 4-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

“Good way to end this four-game series. It didn’t start out too well,” said Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, whose team dropped the first two games of the series but fought back to earn a split heading into Baltimore.

As of Monday afternoon, the Orioles had the second-highest team batting average in the majors, hitting .291 -- second only to the Pittsburgh Pirates (.295).

Baltimore is also tied with the Colorado Rockies for the most home runs with 23, and its 58 RBIs ranks in the league’s top 10.

Of course, the Blue Jays’ offense is no lightweight -- and last year’s AL East division crown is proof.

This year, however, it’s been a cold start at the plate as Toronto owns a team .230 average through 14 games.

Toronto’s primary drawback thus far has been its high strikeout totals -- through 14 games, the Blue Jays have fanned 141 times, which is 13 more than the next closest team.

“We’ve been striking out a lot, but we’ve also been working pitchers all year too for the most part,” Gibbons said.

Toronto has five players who have struck out 15 or more times this season -- with those five alone accounting for 83 strikeouts.

By contrast, Baltimore has the 10th-fewest offensive punch outs in the league with 92 total.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-7

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Marcus Stroman, 0-2, 4.22 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Mike Wright, 1-0, 7.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP J.A. Happ was shaping up to be a hard-luck loser Monday, until the Blue Jays bats finally woke up in the eighth. Happ gave up just one run on four hits and a walk and struck out four in seven innings, but Toronto’s offense was held scoreless until a decisive four-run eighth inning. “I felt good about it,” Happ said. “I feel like I wasn’t super sharp, as far as getting first-pitch strikes. I got some big double-play balls, we had some great defense, and a huge eighth inning for us.” Happ moved to 2-0 with a 1.89 ERA and 12 strikeouts over 19 innings in three starts.

--C Russell Martin had the eventual game-winning, two-run single off flame-throwing closer Craig Kimbrel in the eighth inning to cap a four-run Blue Jays frame on Monday. It was Martin’s first multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-4, and he has hit in three straight games. “It’s a big situation right there against a tough pitcher,” Martin said. “Was fortunate to get ahead in the count, and then he’s got an electric fastball, so really just trying to put the barrel on the ball.”

--1B Chris Colabello was not in the lineup Monday a day after being hit in the head with a pitch, but entered as a pinch hitter in the ninth. Colabello took a Steven Wright fastball off his helmet and immediately fell to the ground in the fourth inning Sunday, but stayed in the game after being evaluated. “It looked a lot worse than it really was,” Colabello said Monday. “I was never woozy.” Colabello is hitting .080 (2-for-25) with an RBI in eight games this season.

--RHP Marcus Stroman seeks his third victory of the season Tuesday at Baltimore. Stroman, who tossed eight innings of two-run ball in a 4-2 win against the New York Yankees in his last start April 14, is 2-0 with a 4.22 ERA and 12 strikeouts over 21 1/3 innings in three starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It seems like games can be kind of long here. I felt like guys were battling, grinding through at-bats on both sides.” - Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin, after his team’s 4-3 win Monday.

