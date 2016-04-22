Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Toronto Blue Jays were the top offensive team in baseball last year, a big reason they won the American League East title. Toronto led the major leagues in hitting (.269), home runs (232) and runs scored (891).

The offense, however, has not fared nearly as well in the first two weeks of 2016. Toronto had just a .227 team batting average after Thursday’s 3-2 loss to the Orioles in the finale of a three-game series.

The Blue Jays ranked fifth in runs scored and sixth in homers through Wednesday, and while manager John Gibbons is a bit puzzled by the early struggles, he’s hoping his team will soon hit like last year.

“Our bats, we’re still waiting on that to erupt, and then we’re a totally different team,” Gibbons said. “I’ve got no complaints about the way we’ve played. We just haven’t been getting the results all the time that we want.”

Several players started the season with lower averages than last year. Russell Martin (.130), Troy Tulowitzki (.150) and others have struggled in the early days of this season.

The Blue Jays hit only 15 homers in the first 17 games, a big reason their offense hasn’t posted as many runs so far. Gibbons said he’s hopeful that everything will fall into place over time -- especially when it comes to power.

“We’re not a big manufacturing run type (of) team,” Gibbons said. “That’s not who we are because we don’t have much speed. We’ve got to hit. That’s how we win. I don’t see anything different this year. I think that will determine our fate.”

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-9

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: A’s (RHP Sonny Gray, 2-1, 2.33 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Aaron Sanchez, 1-0, 1.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marco Estrada, who pitched well against the Orioles several times last year, gave up one run in five innings in Thursday’s game despite needing 104 pitches to do it. Last year, he struck out 19 Orioles and held them to a .152 average. He scattered six hits Thursday with nine strikeouts.

--1B Justin Smoak continued to make the most of his plate appearances in Thursday’s game. Smoak walked with the bases loaded in the first and later doubled -- his first RBI and first extra-base hit this year. He has reached base safely in 10 of his past 19 plate appearances over his past seven games.

--RHP Jesse Chavez (back issues) is day-to-day. His back locked up during Tuesday’s game, the first in the series at Baltimore. Manager John Gibbons said that Chavez is improving and he doesn’t see this as a long-term situation. Chavez did not pitch at all in the series.

--RF Jose Bautista didn’t get a hit but was able to stay perfect in terms of reaching base this season. He walked in the eighth inning after going 0-for-3. He has reached base in each of the 16 games he has played. Overall, Bautista has reached in 30 consecutive games dating back to last year, the longest active streak in the majors.

--3B Josh Donaldson drove in a run with a first-inning double Thursday. That kept up his streak of success against Baltimore. Donaldson has 20 extra-base hits and 30 RBIs in 36 career games versus the Orioles.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a grind today. They have a really good lineup over there, and not to have your off-speed pitches makes it pretty tough. I battled the entire game. I am just glad I kept the guys in it. I‘m not happy about going five innings regardless of what the outcome was.” -- RHP Marco Estrada, who got a no-decision in Toronto’s 3-2 loss at Baltimore on Thursday.