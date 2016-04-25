Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- Toronto manager John Gibbons is being cautious about assessing the way the Blue Jays’ hitters have come around in recent games.

Including the 6-3 victory on Sunday, they scored a total of 15 runs in winning two in a row from the Oakland Athletics after dropping the opener of the three-game series 8-5 on Friday.

“I’ve always felt, I think most people did, that it’s just a matter of time,” the Blue Jays manager said. “You’re not going to hold us down forever. It’s too early to state that we’re on fire, let’s put it that way.”

The Blue Jays hit six home runs in the series against Oakland, with five of them coming over the final two games.

The Blue Jays have scored five or more runs in three straight games for the first time this season. They have yet to resemble last season’s juggernaut that led the majors in many hitting categories. But they sure made an impression on A’s catcher Stephen Vogt.

“They did a really good job of two-out hitting in that inning where they scored four (the third),” Vogt said after the game Sunday. “They made some good swings on some really good pitches, almost like they knew they were coming. You feel like you get through two through five (in the batting order) and you can take a deep breath but you can‘t. Those guys are so good all up and down that lineup.”

It has not always been that way this year.

One reason Gibbons remains cautious despite the recent improvement is that the next three-game series starting Monday is against the Chicago White Sox with a rotation that features left-hander Chris Sale, who is 4-0 with an earned-run average of 1.80 and is scheduled to pitch Tuesday.

“We always expected it,” Gibbons said of the recent surge before pausing. “We’re going to have a good test this week. The White Sox have one of the best pitching staffs in baseball, they always have, now they’re swinging a little bit.”

But for now the Blue Jays are back to .500 at 10-10 as they try to repeat as American League East champions.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-10

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 9-12, 4.91 ERA in 2015) at Blue Jays (RHP Marcus Stroman, 3-0, 4.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marcus Stroman will make his fifth start of the season Monday in the opener of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre. He has pitched eight innings in two of his starts this season, seven innings in one and 5 1/3 innings in the other. He is 0-1 with an 8.59 ERA in two career starts against the White Sox, both in 2014. With RHP Drew Hutchison being recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to make a spot start Sunday, Stroman was given an extra day off before facing Chicago.

--C Russell Martin (neck) was a late scratch from the game Sunday against the Oakland Athletics because of the neck. C Josh Thole took his place. Martin left the game Friday after five innings because of neck spasms but played Saturday. Manager John Gibbons said a neck problem can affect both throwing and batting. He said Martin is day to day. Thole was 1-for-4 in the 6-3 win over the A‘s.

--OF Ezequiel Carrera is making the most of his chance to play left field and bat leadoff in the absence of LF Michael Saunders, who is resting a sore hamstring. Carrera was 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk Sunday in a 6-3 win over the Oakland Athletics. Carrera had a career-best four hits in the game Saturday and is 7-for-14 (.500) in the three games he has played in Saunders’ place starting Friday. The home run was his first since July 26, 2015 at Seattle. Manager John Gibbons said that Carrera has earned another start Monday in the opener of a three-game against the Chicago White Sox.

--RHP Drew Hutchison was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to make a spot start on Sunday and allowed four hits and two runs on a pair of solo homers in 5 2/3 innings to earn the victory. Hutchison was the Opening Day starter in 2015 but finished the season in the bullpen when he struggled, particularly in road games. He was sent to Buffalo on option to Buffalo to open the season despite a strong spring training and was called up for the one start to give the regulars in the starting rotation an extra day of rest. “The kid just wins that’s all I know,” manager John Gibbons said. “He always has. He really helped us out today, we were backing everybody off a day to let (them) catch their breath a little bit and he pitched a big game for us. He executes when he needs to. He brings out the best in the offense. We always score, so he’s also a good luck charm.” Hutchison is expected to be returned to Buffalo on Monday but not move was announced after the game on Sunday. “I was told I was coming up for one start,” Hutchison said. “I know I’ll be here tomorrow and that’s all I know. ...I wasn’t real sharp but I made some good pitches when I had to.” He is 12-2 in his past 16 starts at Rogers Centre.

--RF Jose Bautista ended a 0-for-12 skid with his fourth homer of the season in the fourth inning Sunday in the 6-3 win over the Oakland Athletics. It was his second hit in 6 at-bats over the past five games. Bautista finished the game 1-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs.

--CF Kevin Pillar was 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI Sunday in the 6-3 win over the Oakland Athletics as he batted from the No. 7 spot in the order. He has had multiple hits in three straight games. Since being dropped down in the batting order after starting the season leading off, he is batting .387 (12-for-31) and the team is 5-3.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The kid just wins, that’s all I know. He always has. He really helped us out today, we were backing everybody (in the starting rotation) off a day to let (them) catch their breath a little bit and he pitched a big game for us. He executes when he needs to. He brings out the best in the offense. We always score, so he’s also a good luck charm.” -- Manager John Gibbons, of RHP Drew Hutchison, who was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to make a spot start on Sunday and allowed four hits and two runs on a pair of solo homers in 5 2/3 innings to earn the victory.