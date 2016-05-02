Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Marcus Stroman turned 25 on Sunday, and he celebrated the occasion with one of his best outings -- eight innings, a career-high nine strikeouts and only one run in the Blue Jays’ 5-1 win over the Rays.

“It was awesome, more importantly, to get the win and get things going and get a series win,” said Stroman, who improved to 4-0. “I felt like we had really good energy, especially late in the game.”

Stroman was a stopper after the Rays had a walkoff win the night before, threatening to take the three-game series with another win Sunday. Stroman finished the eighth inning with 103 pitches and the game tied, and his teammates gave him the gift of four runs, allowing him to watch Roberto Osuna close out the final three outs.

“They have been unbelievable,” manager John Gibbons said of his starting rotation. “Every day they go out there, they give us a chance and that is really all you ask. Waiting for the offense to get going to make it a little easier for those guys, hopefully. Maybe today’s win will spark us a little bit.”

The Jays’ strong offense from last season has yet to take shape this season. The team is 0-11 this season when they allow four or more runs, putting pressure on the pitching staff. When the offense clicks, the team is much like last year’s Jays. The Jays are 11-4 when they can score four or more runs, but 1-10 when they don‘t.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-14

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP A.J. Griffin, 3-0, 2.52 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 1-3, 6.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--SS Troy Tulowitzki came into the game hitting just .169 and was mired in an 0-for-16 slump when he hit a three-run home run in the ninth. His production has been disappointing, but he now has five home runs and will start getting his average up again during the upcoming homestand.

--3B Josh Donaldson now has nine home runs for the American League lead after hitting a solo shot off the Rays’ Jake Odorizzi on Sunday. Nearly 60 percent of his hits this season -- 17 of 29 -- have been extra-base hits. He now has 50 home runs with the Blue Jays in 184 regular-season games.

--RHP Marcus Stroman improved to 4-0 and went eight innings for the second time against the Rays this season -- he struck out nine and held the Rays to one run on three hits, lowering his season ERA to 3.77. Not bad for his 25th birthday.

--DH Jose Bautista went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in the middle of a loaded Jays lineup -- he has 18 RBIs on the season but couldn’t put the ball in play against the Rays’ Jake Odorizzi on Sunday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s a special kid. It wasn’t a must-win game, but the way they won last night (on a Rays walkoff) and how things have been going lately, it was a big, big win for us.” -- Jays manager John Gibbons, of RHP Marcus Stroman, who held Tampa Bay to three hits and one run while striking out nine Sunday.