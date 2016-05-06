Toronto Blue Jays - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - INSIDE PITCH

TORONTO -- A lack of hitting is one of the continuing concerns of the Toronto Blue Jays’ young season.

A team that bludgeoned opponents last season has been reduced to finish them off with feather dusters.

The offense will come around, everyone keeps saying, but until it happens, there is some worry.

One thing in the Blue Jays’ favor is that it is May and they still have Edwin Encarnacion. The first baseman/designated hitter thrives in May.

After tying the game Wednesday with two-run homer in the sixth, he started the winning rally in the ninth with a single and the Blue Jays won 4-3 over the Texas Rangers.

Encarnacion was at it again Thursday with a homer, two doubles and six RBIs in Toronto’s 12-2 rout of the Rangers. He leads the majors with 32 May homers since 2013.

The important thing is what happens from here for the team’s offense.

Manager John Gibbons is being cautious.

”You can’t answer that until a couple of weeks from now, probably, but we’ve been waiting on that outburst,“ Gibbons said. ”We really did what we do best tonight. ... Games like this, they always help. Every game is a little breather.

”The last few games have been so intense, you can even go back to those games in Tampa Bay (against the Rays), they were all low-scoring, grind-it-out games. Not that you ever necessarily feel great in games, even when you score a lot of runs, until the end.

“But it does help guys relax a little bit and generally everybody is having good nights, too, so everybody is feeling good that way, too.”

Left-hander J.A. Happ took advantage of the outburst and pitched seven strong innings to go 4-0 for the season.

“The guys had a lot of fun, it was a lot of fun to watch,” Happ said. “That’s what a lot of people expect to see a lot. Hopefully it can jump-start us.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Toronto Blue Jays - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-15

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Kenta Maeda, 3-1, 1.42 ERA) at Blue Jays (RHP Marcus Stroman, 4-0, 3.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Marcus Stroman will make his seventh start of the season Friday in the opener of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Centre. He is coming off a 5-1 win Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. He pitched eight innings, allowing three hits, two walks and one run while striking out a career-best nine. He has never faced the Dodgers. He won nine straight decision, the longest by a Blue Jays’ starter since 2003 when RHP Roy Halladay won 15 in a row to tie the club record set by RHP Roger Clemens in 1998.

--1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion tied LF George Bell for fifth at 202 on the Blue Jays’ all-time home run list Thursday when he hit a three-run shot in the third inning of the 12-2 win over the Texas Rangers. It gave him six RBIs for the game, adding to a three-run double in the first. He is tied atop the team all-time list with Bell and 1B Adam Lind with three games with six or more RBIs as a Blue Jay. Encarnacion also leads the majors with 32 May homers since 2013, including 16 in May, 2014. I feel better every day. I feel my rhythm gets better as the day goes on. “When I have games like today I know my confidence gets up and I know my game is going to step up,” Encarnacion said. “I have a good month of May every year, it seems like it’s part of the game.”

--CF Kevin Pillar batted was 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs in the 12-2 win over the Texas Rangers on Thursday as he batted leadoff for LF Michael Saunders, who did not play. Saunders was 0-for-11 in his career against Texas LHP Derek Holland. OF Ezequiel Carrera started in left field. Pillar began the season batting leadoff. He was dropped in the order after 12 games. Saunders has 13 starts as leadoff hitter. Manager John Gibbons indicated that Sanders probably would be back at the top of the order Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

--LHP J.A. Happ pitched his eighth straight quality start Thursday in the 12-2 win over the Texas Rangers dating to last season. He held the Rangers to six hits and one run in seven innings to improve to 4-0 with a 2.50 ERA. He allowed only a first-inning run on an RBI single by DH Prince Fielder. “You just try to stop it there,” Happ said. “I was trying to go up with that pitch and I didn’t get it up quite enough and he got the barrel on it. It’s a frustrating run but the offense came through tonight. The Rangers can put up the same numbers we did, they’re very capable, so I did try to keep the edge, be aggressive and attack, get strike one and I was able to do that for the most part.”

--OF Ezequiel Carrera played in left field Thursday for LF Michael Saunders and was 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in the 12-2 victory over the Texas Rangers. He is batting .444 (12-for-27) over his past 11 games.

--2B Devon Travis, who is coming back from shoulder surgery performed in November, played in the field for the first time Thursday in extended spring training. He handled two plays in four innings and was 0-for-3 at the plate. “The shoulder feels great,” he said. “I don’t even think about it.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “May’s a good month for Eddie, no doubt.” -- Blue Jays manager John Gibbons, after Edward Encarnacion knocked in six runs Thursday.